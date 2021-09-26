Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more Next / Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call

By:

Toto Wolff says Mercedes’ Formula 1 strategists were “adamant” to pit Lewis Hamilton for intermediates late in the Russian Grand Prix after he ignored an initial call to come in.

Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call

Hamilton scored his 100th grand prix victory after capitalising on a late rain shower in Sochi to beat McLaren’s Lando Norris, switching to intermediates with three laps of the race remaining.

Hamilton was initially unsure about the decision as the majority of the track was dry, and was seen passing pit entry and continuing for another lap after receiving a call from race engineer Pete Bonnington to come in and switch to intermediates.

The decision to eventually come in paid off as the rain grew heavier, resulting in Norris spinning off and slipping all the way back to seventh place in the final classification after waiting two more laps to come in.

Speaking to Norris in the TV pen after the race, Hamilton said that he didn’t want to come in as he was so close to the McLaren driver.

“My team were great today,” Hamilton said to Norris. “But I ignored the first call, I was like, ‘no, he’s right there!’”

Mercedes F1 boss Wolff acknowledged after the race that it was always difficult for the driver to have the full picture, but that the team was aware of the growing rain shower that was coming.

“I think for the driver, it’s always very difficult when half of the track is dry and the other one is just a bit humid,” Wolff said.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, leaves his pit box as Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, comes in for a stop

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, leaves his pit box as Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, comes in for a stop

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

COUNTDOWN: Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 grand prix victories

“We knew that the big weather was coming. So Valtteri [Bottas] pitted the lap before, and then our weather frog and the strategists were adamant to pit.”

Hamilton recovered from dropping to seventh on the opening lap to sit P2 behind Norris following the pit stops, and had reduced a gap of almost nine seconds down to just over one before the rain hit.

“We were in a way prepared to brace for the tough end, whether we could overtake Lando on-track or not,” Wolff said.

“Then the rain hit, and things got pretty erratic at that stage. I understand why it was so difficult for McLaren to take this decision to stay out or come in.

“As a leader, you can only lose. We benefitted from that today, and it’s spectacular for the fans I guess.”

Hamilton thought that it would have been “tough” to catch and pass Norris for the win had the race stayed dry, having spent a spell earlier in the race stuck behind the second McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo.

Wolff felt it was “difficult to say” if Hamilton would have passed Norris without the late rain shaking things up.

“Lewis was stuck behind Ricciardo at the beginning of the race, although Ricciardo had DRS,” Wolff said.

“I think it would have been difficult to pass. They had a fast car today, and it was well managed from his side.

“They had a bit of a fuel worry, it seemed, and then when he picked up the pace, he was very quick.”

shares
comments

Related video

Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more

Previous article

Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more

Next article

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Hamilton takes 100th win as late rain denies Norris

2 h
2
Formula 1

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP

24 min
3
Formula 1

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after defying inters call

1 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call

53 min
5
Formula 1

McLaren: Call to keep Norris on slicks in F1 Russian GP a team decision

1 h
Latest news
Norris gets reprimand for F1 pitlane entry incident in Sochi
F1

Norris gets reprimand for F1 pitlane entry incident in Sochi

6m
Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP
F1

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP

24m
Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call
F1

Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call

53m
Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more
F1

Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more

1 h
McLaren: Call to keep Norris on slicks in F1 Russian GP a team decision
F1

McLaren: Call to keep Norris on slicks in F1 Russian GP a team decision

1 h
Latest videos
P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief 11:28
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1 09:33
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center 00:59
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Norris gets reprimand for F1 pitlane entry incident in Sochi Russian GP
Formula 1

Norris gets reprimand for F1 pitlane entry incident in Sochi

Hamilton: Wait for 100th F1 win "taking longer than ever" Russian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Wait for 100th F1 win "taking longer than ever"

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Trending Today

F1 Russian GP: Hamilton takes 100th win as late rain denies Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Hamilton takes 100th win as late rain denies Norris

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after defying inters call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after defying inters call

Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call

McLaren: Call to keep Norris on slicks in F1 Russian GP a team decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Call to keep Norris on slicks in F1 Russian GP a team decision

Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Russian F1 GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Russian F1 GP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why momentum is again behind Australia’s aces Plus

Why momentum is again behind Australia’s aces

At the Italian Grand Prix Daniel Ricciardo turned around a troubled F1 season and, in F2, Oscar Piastri demonstrated once again that he is a potential star of the future. BEN EDWARDS weighs up the prospects of F1 having two Australian stars

Formula 1
7 h
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Plus

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2021
The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery Plus

The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery

For the second race in a row, Mercedes has ended the first day of track action on top. It’s in a commanding position at the Russian Grand Prix once again – this time largely thanks to Max Verstappen’s upcoming engine-change grid penalty. But there’s plenty to suggest all hope is not lost for the championship leader at Sochi

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021
The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1 Plus

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Plus

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. DAMIEN SMITH brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Plus

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus Plus

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Plus

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021

Latest news

Norris gets reprimand for F1 pitlane entry incident in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris gets reprimand for F1 pitlane entry incident in Sochi

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP

Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call

Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.