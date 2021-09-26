Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more

It’s taken Hamilton 281 races and is the latest in a remarkable series of milestones in the career of one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time.

But how many of those wins can you remember? Here they all are, from the first success in Canada 14 years ago.

Lewis Hamilton, 2007 Canadian GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

1. 2007 Canadian GP, Montreal

Car: McLaren MP4-22

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 4.343s

Second: Nick Heidfeld (BMW Sauber)

From his first F1 pole, Hamilton held off McLaren team-mate and reigning world champion Fernando Alonso at the start. The star rookie lost a big lead thanks to the first of four safety cars (one for Robert Kubica’s enormous accident) but held his nerve to lead all but three laps during the stops.

2. 2007 United States GP, Indianapolis

Car: McLaren MP4-22

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 1.518s

Second: Fernando Alonso (McLaren)

The following weekend Hamilton made it a North American double, this time after a hard-fought battle with Alonso. Halfway through, the two McLarens headed side by side down to the first corner. Hamilton defended the inside and held on, a frustrated Alonso feeling he was quicker but unable to do anything about it.

3. 2007 Hungarian GP, Hungaroring

Car: McLaren MP4-22

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 0.715s

Second: Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

Alonso’s shenanigans in qualifying – delaying his run to prevent Hamilton making it onto his final lap – cost him a five-place penalty. Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen made a race of it and kept the pressure on Hamilton, but the McLaren led every lap from pole.

4. 2007 Japanese GP, Fuji

Car: McLaren MP4-22

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 8.377s

Second: Heikki Kovalainen (Renault)

The first of Hamilton’s 17 rain-affected F1 victories. After taking pole in the wet, Hamilton kept his head while many others – including team-mate Alonso – crashed. Of the 67 laps, 25 were behind the safety car, but Hamilton remained in control and seemingly put himself in prime position to take the world title in his maiden season.

Lewis Hamilton, 2008 Australian GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

5. 2008 Australian GP, Melbourne

Car: McLaren MP4-23

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 5.478s

Second: Nick Heidfeld (BMW Sauber)

Another consummate performance from pole, with Lewis only losing the lead during the pitstops of the 2008 season opener. A late safety car period restricted Hamilton’s margin to ‘only’ 5.5s as McLaren’s main rival Ferrari suffered with driver errors and engine problems.

6. 2008 Monaco GP, Monte Carlo

Car: McLaren MP4-23

Starting position: 3rd

Winning margin: 3.064s

Second: Robert Kubica (BMW Sauber)

A brush with the barriers on lap five while running second to Felipe Massa in wet conditions sent Hamilton into the pits, dropping him to fifth. But an early safety car eradicated the gap to the leaders and the McLaren cycled to the front as others stopped. Great pace after that allowed Hamilton to make his second stop without losing the lead.

7. 2008 British GP, Silverstone

Car: McLaren MP4-23

Starting position: 4th

Winning margin: 1m08.577s

Second: Nick Heidfeld (BMW Sauber)

One of the all-time great wet-weather drives. Hamilton jumped from fourth to second at the start and overtook team-mate Heikki Kovalainen for the lead on lap five. Raikkonen was his only threat but when Ferrari left the Finn on old inters and Hamilton took new rubber as the rain returned it was game over. Only Nick Heidfeld and Rubens Barrichello finished on the same lap.

8. 2008 German GP, Hockenheim

Car: McLaren MP4-23

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 5.586s

Second: Nelson Piquet Jr (Renault)

Having led from the start, Hamilton’s life was made unnecessarily difficult when he was left out during a safety car period. That meant he had to pit with 17 laps to go, falling to fifth. But he charged back, passing Massa and Nelson Piquet Jr’s Renault in an incisive display of racecraft.

Lewis Hamilton, 2008 Chinese GP

9. 2008 Chinese GP, Shanghai

Car: McLaren MP4-23

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 14.925s

Second: Felipe Massa (Ferrari)

At the venue where his title challenge had started to unravel the year before, Hamilton took pole, aced the start and won comfortably. Nobody, including the chasing Ferraris of Raikkonen and championship contender Massa, could keep up with the McLaren after a pummelling series of fastest laps in the early stages.

10. 2009 Hungarian GP, Hungaroring

Car: McLaren MP4-24

Starting position: 4th

Winning margin: 11.529s

Second: Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

The MP4-24 was not McLaren’s finest car but the team toiled away and Hamilton finally took his first win of the 2009 campaign at round 10. Hamilton did his hard work early on, jumping to third at the start with the help of KERS, then superbly overtaking Mark Webber on lap five and inheriting the lead when Alonso’s Renault pitted. Hamilton controlled the race thereafter.

11. 2009 Singapore GP, Marina Bay

Car: McLaren MP4-24

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 9.634s

Second: Timo Glock (Toyota)

On the streets of Singapore, where he has often excelled, Hamilton took pole with a relatively heavy fuel load. He kept the lead at the start, looked after his tyres and dealt with a faulty KERS unit. With Nico Rosberg’s Williams and the Red Bull of Sebastian Vettel both picking up penalties, Hamilton was able cruise to victory by almost 10s.

12. 2010 Turkish GP, Istanbul

Car: McLaren MP4-25

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 2.645s

Second: Jenson Button (McLaren)

Vettel and Webber had already shown how team-mates shouldn’t race against each other by clashing and allowing Hamilton and new partner Jenson Button into the lead. The McLaren duo then showed how it should be done, Button taking the lead before Hamilton returned the favour to lead a dominant 1-2.

Lewis Hamilton, 2010 Canadian GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

13. 2010 Canadian GP, Montreal

Car: McLaren MP4-25

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 2.254s

Second: Jenson Button (McLaren)

At another circuit on which Hamilton usually excels the Briton ended Red Bull’s run of seven consecutive poles. In a race of high Bridgestone tyre wear, Hamilton beat Alonso’s Ferrari after a long fight, with Button making it a 1-2 as Alonso’s tyres faded in the closing stages. The race had an impact on the task handed to Pirelli when it became F1’s tyre supplier for 2011.

14. 2010 Belgian GP, Spa

Car: McLaren MP4-25

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 1.571s

Second: Mark Webber (Red Bull)

On a day Alonso crashed out and Vettel hit Button during a brief shower, Hamilton took the lead at the start and survived a brief excursion to record his fourth rain-affected F1 victory. It moved him to the top of the table by three points with six races to go, but there would be no more wins in 2010.

15. 2011 Chinese GP, Shanghai

Car: McLaren MP4-26

Starting position: 3rd

Winning margin: 5.198s

Second: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

The 2011 season was arguably Hamilton’s most-troubled and he was soundly beaten by team-mate Button, but there were still three wins. The first, in China, remains one of his best. With the frontrunners employing a range of two- and three-stop strategies, things didn’t unwind until the closing stages and Hamilton had to pass Button, Rosberg’s Mercedes and Massa before setting off after Vettel. The German defended hard, but Hamilton secured victory with a bold move into the high-speed Turn 7.

16. 2011 German GP, Nurburgring

Car: McLaren MP4-26

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 3.980s

Second: Fernando Alonso (Ferrari)

Hamilton grabbed the lead from Webber at the start and Alonso soon made it a three-way fight for victory. After some wheel-to-wheel action with both the Red Bull and Ferrari, Hamilton pulled away following his final stop to record 10/10 in Autosport’s driver ratings.

Lewis Hamilton, 2011 Abu Dhabi GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

17. 2011 Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina

Car: McLaren MP4-26

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 8.457s

Second: Fernando Alonso (Ferrari)

A deflating tyre for polesitter Vettel, already crowned world champion for the second time, gave Hamilton control of the Abu Dhabi GP. He had to absorb pressure from Alonso’s Ferrari but came home a comfortable winner on his way to a distant fifth in the drivers’ standings.

18. 2012 Canadian GP, Montreal

Car: McLaren MP4-27

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 2.513s

Second: Romain Grosjean (Lotus)

Fickle Pirelli rubber contributed to an unpredictable start to the 2012 season and Hamilton became the seventh winner in the first seven races in Canada. Vettel led early on but Hamilton unleashed his attack after the Red Bull pitted and emerged ahead after his own stop. He lost the lead at his second stop but blasted past Vettel and Alonso in the closing stages on his fresher tyres.

19. 2012 Hungarian GP, Hungaroring

Car: McLaren MP4-27

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 1.032s

Second: Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus)

Hamilton converted one of his most impressive poles – 0.413s clear – to defeat the Lotuses, which were kinder to the Pirelli rubber than the opposition. In the first half of the race he never had Romain Grosjean far behind and in the second half Raikkonen kept the pressure on, but Hamilton held his nerve around the twisty Hungaroring, with Raikkonen shadowing him across the line.

20. 2012 Italian GP, Monza

Car: McLaren MP4-27

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 4.356s

Second: Sergio Perez (Sauber)

Another controlled drive from pole, Hamilton only lost the lead during the one round of pitstops. The real star of the race was Sauber’s Sergio Perez, whose excellent tyre management allowed him to charge through to second with tremendous late-race pace, but Hamilton always seemed out of range.

Lewis Hamilton, 2012 United States GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

21. 2012 United States GP, Austin

Car: McLaren MP4-27

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 0.675s

Second: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

Hamilton’s final win for McLaren was one of his best. Having repassed the fast-starting Webber early on, Lewis tracked Vettel’s Red Bull throughout. His chance came when Vettel caught the HRT of Narain Karthikeyan in the narrow Turns 3-7 section. Hamilton got in range and, as they headed down the back straight, simply blew by on the outside with the help of DRS. He’d taken his one chance to snatch victory.

22. 2013 Hungarian GP, Hungaroring

Car: Mercedes F1 W04

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 10.938s

Second: Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus)

Mercedes suffered with tyre issues in Hamilton’s first season with the team, but his maiden win with the team came at a baking hot Hungaroring, when his W04 did not eat its rear rubber as anticipated. Firm passes on Button and Webber around the pitstops proved decisive and a surprised Hamilton finished well clear of an engaging battle for second.

23. 2014 Malaysian GP, Sepang

Car: Mercedes W05

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 17.313s

Second: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

The true start of the Hamilton-Mercedes era. Engine problems had hampered poleman Hamilton in the first race of the turbo-hybrid regulations in Australia, leaving team-mate Rosberg to win, but the #44 W05 dominated next time out. Hamilton took pole, led every lap and left Rosberg far behind at Sepang.

24. 2014 Bahrain GP, Bahrain

Car: Mercedes W05

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 1.085s

Second: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

Rosberg was quicker in Bahrain, but Hamilton outraced him. A better start got Hamilton ahead, though he never looked as comfortable as his team-mate. The fight boiled down to an 11-lap contest in the closing stages, Rosberg on the faster tyres. Each time Rosberg made it by, Hamilton was able to respond immediately, knowing exactly where to place his car and when to use his hybrid systems energy deployment.

Lewis Hamilton, 2014 Chinese GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

25. 2014 Chinese GP, Shanghai

Car: Mercedes W05

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 18.062s

Second: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

A qualifying error and poor start condemned Rosberg to a recovery drive, leaving poleman Hamilton to complete the first hat-trick of his career. Another lights-to-flag success was perhaps not the hardest drive of his career but helped move Hamilton within four points of Rosberg following the Australian GP retirement.

26. 2014 Spanish GP, Barcelona

Car: Mercedes W05

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 0.636s

Second: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

Another weekend on which Rosberg looked quicker but Hamilton found a way to both snatch pole and victory. On fresher rubber, Rosberg charged onto his team-mate’s tail in the closing stages, Hamilton absorbing the pressure to take the championship lead.

27. 2014 British GP, Silverstone

Car: Mercedes W05

Starting position: 6th

Winning margin: 30.135s

Second: Valtteri Bottas (Williams)

Hamilton quickly made his way through to second after a qualifying misstep to chase early leader Rosberg. He looked the faster and an exciting climax looked on the cards before a gearbox failure ended Rosberg’s race just after half distance, handing Hamilton a comfortable home victory.

28. 2014 Italian GP, Monza

Car: Mercedes W05

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 3.175s

Second: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

After a rough patch, Hamilton looked set for another difficult afternoon thanks to a poor start dropped him from first to fourth. He recovered and closed on leader Rosberg, applying pressure that eventually forced the German to outbrake himself, handing Hamilton victory.

Lewis Hamilton, 2014 Singapore GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

29. 2014 Singapore GP, Marina Bay

Car: Mercedes W05

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 13.534s

Second: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

A wiring issue put Rosberg out early on, but Hamilton still had to work for this one. On a three-stop strategy to the opposition’s two, the Mercedes wasn’t quite far enough ahead to retain the lead after his final pit visit. But it didn’t take Hamilton long to overcome Vettel’s Red Bull.

30. 2014 Japanese GP, Suzuka

Car: Mercedes W05

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 9.180s

Second: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

On a day overshadowed by Jules Bianchi’s serious accident, Hamilton showed his wet-weather advantage over Rosberg, pulling off an outside pass and then going away. Bianchi’s crash meant the race was red-flagged, the result declared at 44 laps instead of 53.

31. 2014 Russian GP, Sochi

Car: Mercedes W05

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 13.657s

Second: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

Hamilton rapidly got his head around the new Sochi track to take pole. A wild move from Rosberg on lap one resulted in a huge lock-up and pitstop, easing Hamilton’s task. Rosberg charged back to second, but Hamilton was long gone as Mercedes secured its first F1 constructors’ crown.

32. 2014 United States GP, Austin

Car: Mercedes W05

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 4.314s

Second: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

Rosberg took pole by nearly 0.4s, made a good start and led to the first stops. And still lost. Hamilton closed him down in the second stint and dived into the lead at Turn 12 on lap 24 of 56. Rosberg was never far behind but didn’t have a response and finished second once again.

Lewis Hamilton, 2014 Abu Dhabi GP

33. 2014 Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina

Car: Mercedes W05

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 2.576s

Second: Felipe Massa (Williams)

The double points finale was a rubbish idea and meant Hamilton could lose the 2014 title despite winning twice as many races as Rosberg. Fortunately, Hamilton made a brilliant start to take the lead from polesitter Rosberg, who then gradually fell away before an ERS problem struck. Hamilton absorbed pressure from Massa’s Williams to secure his second world title and get more points (50) for victory than any other race on this list.

34. 2015 Australian GP, Melbourne

Car: Mercedes W06

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 1.360s

Second: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

Hamilton opened the 2015 season with a dominant pole – 0.6s ahead of Rosberg and 1.4s clear of the rest – and looked in control throughout the race. Hamilton also set fastest lap and only briefly lost the lead during the pitstops.

35. 2015 Chinese GP, Shanghai

Car: Mercedes W06

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 0.714s

Second: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

Hamilton’s tyre management – or was it gamesmanship? – upset Rosberg, who felt he was backed towards Vettel’s Ferrari. Either way, it was another victory from pole with fastest lap for Hamilton. The race finished behind the safety car thanks to Max Verstappen’s Toro Rosso expiring.

36. 2015 Bahrain GP, Bahrain

Car: Mercedes W06

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 3.380s

Second: Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

The revitalised Ferrari challenge continued, Vettel qualifying ahead of Rosberg alongside Hamilton. A feisty Rosberg battled to second, but brake issues for both Mercedes and a charging Raikkonen on fresher rubber meant that a shock Ferrari victory became a late possibility.

Lewis Hamilton, 2015 Canadian GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

37. 2015 Canadian GP, Montreal

Car: Mercedes W06

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 2.285s

Second: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

Mercedes was well clear of the field at Montreal. Rosberg was never far behind, but Hamilton extended his points lead with his fourth Canadian GP win, bouncing back from his disappointment at Monaco, where a Mercedes pitwall blunder had cost him victory.

38. 2015 British GP, Silverstone

Car: Mercedes W06

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 10.956s

Second: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

A quick start helped Massa’s Williams take the lead and, when Hamilton’s challenge failed, Valtteri Bottas slipped by the Mercedes to make it a Williams 1-2. Rapid laps around the first pitstop, which was a good one, helped Hamilton jump into the lead. A virtual safety car and then rain helped Rosberg overcome the Williams challenge. He then reeled in Hamilton, who was struggling for tyre temperature and decided to pit for intermediates. At that moment, the rain intensified, leaving Rosberg to struggle around on slicks for another lap, ensuring a Hamilton win.

39. 2015 Belgian GP, Spa

Car: Mercedes W06

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 2.058s

Second: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

When Rosberg lost places at the start he left himself with too much work to do. By the time he was back up to second, Rosberg was 8.6s behind Hamilton. He worked hard to close the gap but never really looked like he’d overturn the deficit.

40. 2015 Italian GP, Monza

Car: Mercedes W06

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 25.042s

Second: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

Hamilton led every lap from pole and set fastest lap as Rosberg had a nightmare weekend, but there was still some late drama. Mercedes told Lewis to up his pace in the closing stages, a precaution against a possible tyre-pressure infringement penalty that never came, leaving Hamilton with a big winning margin.

Lewis Hamilton, 2015 Japanese GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

41. 2015 Japanese GP, Suzuka

Car: Mercedes W06

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 18.964s

Second: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

Despite missing out on pole, Hamilton muscled his way ahead of his team-mate on the opening lap, Rosberg dropping to fourth before recovering. Another comfortable winning margin might have been bigger had Hamilton not suffered a tyre vibration late on, but he still matched the win tally of his hero, Ayrton Senna.

42. 2015 Russian GP, Sochi

Car: Mercedes W06

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 5.953s

Second: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

Hamilton tracked polesitter Rosberg in the early stages but another potential battle between the Mercedes duo was ruined when a broken throttle sidelined the #6 machine. Hamilton was left to take another easy victory ahead of Vettel and Perez after Raikkonen took out Bottas on the final lap.

43. 2015 United States GP, Austin

Car: Mercedes W06

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 2.850s

Second: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

A damp-but-drying circuit and four safety car interruptions created an interesting race, Red Bull taking the challenge to Mercedes. Hamilton had edged Rosberg off the track at the first corner but the positions were reversed before the first round of stops following lots of wheel-to-wheel action. On lap 48 of 56 leader Rosberg made a mistake, handing Hamilton victory and his third F1 crown.

44. 2016 Monaco GP, Monte Carlo

Car: Mercedes W07

Starting position: 3rd

Winning margin: 7.252s

Second: Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

Hamilton finally ended his bad start to the 2016 season with victory in Monaco, but he needed some luck. Ricciardo led impressively in the wet, with a struggling Rosberg having to let Hamilton by to challenge the Red Bull. At the same venue where a Mercedes error had cost him the year before, Hamilton benefited from a Red Bull pitlane gaffe that allowed him to beat a distraught Ricciardo.

Lewis Hamilton, 2016 Canadian GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

45. 2016 Canadian GP, Montreal

Car: Mercedes W07

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 5.011s

Second: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

Some Mercedes wheel-banging at the start cost Rosberg ground as Vettel led for Ferrari. The Italian team made an early pitstop, giving away track position and locking the four-time champion into a two-stop strategy. One-stopping Hamilton was left in command and a charging Vettel could not overcome the handicap.

46. 2016 Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring

Car: Mercedes W07

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 5.719s

Second: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

A better strategy helped Rosberg to recover from sixth on the grid to lead polesitter Hamilton going into the closing stages. But Hamilton had more pace and was with his team-mate heading onto the final lap and attacked on the outside approaching the Turn 3 right-hander. Rosberg’s ham-fisted attempt to defend resulted in contact, Hamilton surviving to win as his (later penalised) title rival slumped to fourth.

47. 2016 British GP, Silverstone

Car: Mercedes W07

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 8.250s

Second: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

The race started behind the safety car in wet conditions. After one racing lap, poleman Hamilton was 3.7s ahead of second-placed Rosberg. Hamilton never really looked under threat and even had time for a minor off at Abbey to record his third consecutive home win and his fourth in total.

48. 2016 Hungarian GP, Hungaroring

Car: Mercedes W07

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 1.977s

Second: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

Rosberg took pole and Ricciardo’s Red Bull boldly challenged into the first corner but Hamilton emerged ahead and stayed there. Rosberg was never able to make a serious challenge despite staying relatively close, as Hamilton took the points lead for the first time in 2016 after 11 of the 21 rounds.

Lewis Hamilton, 2016 German GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

49. 2016 German GP, Hockenheim

Car: Mercedes W07

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 6.996s

Second: Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

Rosberg was sublime in practice and qualifying, yet Hamilton scored his fourth consecutive victory. Rosberg’s troubled race day began when he fell to fourth at the start as Hamilton grabbed the lead. While Rosberg waged an ultimately failed battle against the Red Bulls, Hamilton led every lap on his way to a consummate win.

50. 2016 United States GP, Austin

Car: Mercedes W07

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 4.520s

Second: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

After a tough series of races, including being defeated by one of Rosberg’s finest drives in Japan, Hamilton arrived in the US 33 points behind, with four rounds to go. He followed up his first Austin pole with a good getaway – not a given for him in 2016 – and left the field behind to score his 50th F1 success.

51. 2016 Mexican GP, Mexico City

Car: Mercedes W07

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 8.354s

Second: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

Hamilton matched Alain Prost’s tally of F1 wins despite a lock-up at the first corner that caused him to cut the track and flat-spot his tyres. Again he stayed out of reach, ahead of some dramatic – and controversial – racing involving the two Red Bulls and Vettel’s Ferrari.

52. 2016 Brazilian GP, Interlagos

Car: Mercedes W07

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 11.455s

Second: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

Verstappen grabbed plaudits for a stirring drive that included a remarkable save, an outside pass on Rosberg and a late charge through the pack to third. But this was also another Hamilton wet-weather masterclass, a flawless performance at the front of the field that kept his title hopes alive with one round to go.

Lewis Hamilton, 2016 Abu Dhabi GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

53. 2016 Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina

Car: Mercedes W07

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 0.439s

Second: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

Would he simply drive off into the distance from pole or try and hamper Rosberg, who could afford to finish second to take the title? Hamilton went for the latter, backing Rosberg into the chasing Vettel and Verstappen though never resorting to unfair weaving. Hamilton won, but Rosberg held his nerve under immense pressure to secure the drivers’ crown with second.

54. 2017 Chinese GP, Shanghai

Car: Mercedes W08

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 6.250s

Second: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

With Rosberg gone and bigger, faster cars, Hamilton seemed to step up to another level during 2017. He did have to overcome a stronger Ferrari challenge and the ‘diva’ nature of the W08 but won as early as round two. He led all the way from pole in the damp, helped by closest challenger Vettel being put onto a strategy that gave him too much work to do.

55. 2017 Spanish GP, Barcelona

Car: Mercedes W08

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 3.490s

Second: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

A close duel with Vettel’s Ferrari – Hamilton on pole but Vettel grabbing the early lead – lasted for much of the race. Vettel edged Hamilton wide as the Ferrari came out of the pits after its final stop, but the Mercedes was on softer rubber and Hamilton made the decisive move on the outside approaching Turn 1 on lap 44 of 66.

56. 2017 Canadian GP, Montreal

Car: Mercedes W08

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 19.783s

Second: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Hamilton matched Senna’s tally of 65 poles, then dominated the race. It helped that contact between Vettel and a fast-starting Verstappen damaged the Ferrari’s front wing, and that the Red Bull retired early. But Hamilton was imperious anyway, leading all the way and setting fastest lap.

Lewis Hamilton, 2017 British GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

57. 2017 British GP, Silverstone

Car: Mercedes W08

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 14.063s

Second: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Another dominant performance, Hamilton leading every lap from pole and setting the fastest tour. Late Ferrari tyre problems were a bonus, allowing Hamilton to move within one point of Vettel in the title chase.

58. 2017 Belgian GP, Spa

Car: Mercedes W08

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 2.358s

Second: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

Ferrari was much stronger than expected at the high-speed Spa and Vettel kept the pressure on. Hamilton had to use his racecraft to stay ahead, particularly at a restart when he deliberately lifted slightly on the drag to Eau Rouge to stop Vettel getting a crucial run at him.

59. 2017 Italian GP, Monza

Car: Mercedes W08

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 4.471s

Second: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

A wet-weather pole (his record-breaking 69th) and a mixed-up grid made this one of Hamilton’s easier wins. He was only headed during the one pitstop phase, Bottas completing a Mercedes 1-2 as Ferrari struggled for pace. Victory put Hamilton into the championship lead for the first time in 2017.

60. 2017 Singapore GP, Marina Bay

Car: Mercedes W08

Starting position: 5th

Winning margin: 4.507s

Second: Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

Mercedes was not strong in Singapore, Hamilton and Bottas filling row three behind both Ferraris and both Red Bulls. But a moment of madness from Vettel triggered a multi-car crash at the start and Hamilton found himself leading on a damp track at the end of lap one. Ricciardo couldn’t challenge Lewis, who reeled off a vital victory he probably shouldn’t have scored.

Lewis Hamilton, 2017 Japanese GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

61. 2017 Japanese GP, Suzuka

Car: Mercedes W08

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 1.211s

Second: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Mechanical problems hit both Ferraris but a feisty Verstappen, winner of the previous race in Malaysia, provided some opposition. Hamilton held firm, despite a virtual safety car period and tyre issue giving Verstappen a late chance. Ferrari’s capitulation with four rounds to go realistically put Vettel out of title contention.

62. 2017 United States GP, Austin

Car: Mercedes W08

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 10.143s

Second: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

Hamilton took pole, only to lose out to Vettel at the start. The Mercedes tracked the Ferrari, which didn’t have the race pace, and Hamilton dived down the inside to take the lead on lap six of 56. Vettel narrowly failed to undercut Hamilton at the pitstops, after which the championship leader looked secure.

63. 2018 Azerbaijan GP, Baku

Car: Mercedes W09

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 2.460s

Second: Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

One of Hamilton’s luckiest wins, which he acknowledged. Vettel led from pole, with the long-running Bottas then moving to the front thanks to a well-timed safety car period. Vettel made a bold move at the restart, but ran wide, leaving Bottas leading Hamilton. A puncture with three laps to go denied Bottas and handed Hamilton victory.

64. 2018 Spanish GP, Barcelona

Car: Mercedes W09

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 20.593s

Second: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

There was no need for good fortune in Spain. Poleman Hamilton held the lead at the start and quickly left Vettel and Bottas squabbling over second. Bottas eventually made it a Silver Arrows 1-2, but he was more than 20s behind his invincible team-mate.

Lewis Hamilton, 2018 French GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

65. 2018 French GP, Paul Ricard

Car: Mercedes W09

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 7.090s

Second: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

The back-and-forth between Mercedes and Ferrari continued. After Vettel took the points lead with victory in Canada, Hamilton moved back ahead as the French GP returned to the calendar. Vettel hit Bottas at Turn 1, leaving Verstappen as Hamilton’s ‘closest’ but increasingly distant challenger.

66. 2018 German GP, Hockenheim

Car: Mercedes W09

Starting position: 14th

Winning margin: 4.535s

Second: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Most of the greats have at least one blast through the pack to victory on their CV and this race at Hockenheim is Hamilton’s only win from outside the top 10 on the grid. Hydraulics issues in qualifying meant he had to start 14th, but a combination of early overtakes, great pace when rain arrived, a crucial error from leader Vettel and some luck around the pitstops helped Hamilton to a remarkable success.

67. 2018 Hungarian GP, Hungaroring

Car: Mercedes W09

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 17.123s

Second: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

Hamilton continued to find a way to win against the Ferraris, faster at this stage of the season. This time it was a wet-weather pole that gave him track position over Vettel, who had topped practice. Despite good race pace, the German was never able to overturn Hamilton’s advantage, hindered by a defensive Bottas, and Ferrari was restricted to 2-3.

68. 2018 Italian GP, Monza

Car: Mercedes W09

Starting position: 3rd

Winning margin: 8.705s

Second: Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

A Ferrari 1-2 in qualifying set the scene for one of Hamilton’s special drives. As the red cars battled on the first lap, Hamilton moved to the outside of Vettel into the second chicane and went by, the Ferrari spinning. Hamilton’s superb fight with Raikkonen was much longer, the winning move coming on lap 45 of 53.

Lewis Hamilton 2018 Singapore GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

69. 2018 Singapore GP, Marina Bay

Car: Mercedes W09

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 8.961s

Second: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

After arguably his finest qualifying lap that even surprised the team, Hamilton led from the start and handled everything thrown at him. That included an aggressive strategy from Ferrari and traffic that allowed Verstappen to get dangerously close.

70. 2018 Russian GP, Sochi

Car: Mercedes W09

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 2.545s

Second: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

On a track he invariably enjoys, Bottas had a rare weekend leading the Mercedes charge. But, with the championship still not clinched, Mercedes ordered him to allow Hamilton, suffering with a tyre blister, through. That was only possible thanks to a great Hamilton pass on Vettel, after he had lost position during the stops.

71. 2018 Japanese GP, Suzuka

Car: Mercedes W09

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 12.919s

Second: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

While Vettel, Raikkonen and Verstappen had eventful races battling behind, Hamilton serenely strolled to victory from pole. Having been under pressure for so long in the title fight, Hamilton now had a comfortable 67-point lead in the championship.

72. 2018 Brazilian GP, Interlagos

Car: Mercedes W09

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 1.469s

Second: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

With his fifth world crown clinched in Mexico, Hamilton had to contend with a flying Verstappen in Brazil. From fifth on the grid, the Red Bull stormed to the front to lead on lap 19 of 71 as Hamilton pitted. When Verstappen, having run later on his first set of tyres, overtook Hamilton at the end of lap 39 the result looked settled. But then Verstappen tripped over Esteban Ocon while lapping the Force India. He lost the lead and could never quite get close enough to challenge the Mercedes again.

Lewis Hamilton, 2018 Abu Dhabi GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

73. 2018 Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina

Car: Mercedes W09

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 2.581s

Second: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

By the standards of 2018, this was an easy one for Hamilton. He led from pole and an early pitstop created the illusion of a battle with the Red Bulls but, once they made their stops, the Mercedes moved into a comfortable lead. Bottas never looked like a threat and a brake issue contributed to his fall from second to fifth.

74. 2019 Bahrain GP, Bahrain

Car: Mercedes W10

Starting position: 3rd

Winning margin: 2.980s

Second: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Ferrari and Red Bull both provided strong opposition at points during 2019, but neither could mount a sustained challenge. Ferrari’s new driver Charles Leclerc was awesome on his second outing for the team, quickly recovering to the lead after a tricky first lap. Hamilton outraced Bottas and Vettel, but would have been second had the leading Ferrari not slowed when its V6 dropped a cylinder in the closing laps.

75. 2019 Chinese GP, Shanghai

Car: Mercedes W10

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 6.552s

Second: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

The 1000th world championship race and Hamilton’s 75th F1 victory. Bottas took pole but Hamilton beat him off the line was never headed thereafter. Mercedes was untouchable as Ferraris and Red Bulls scrapped behind.

76. 2019 Spanish GP, Barcelona

Car: Mercedes W10

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 4.074s

Second: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Bottas took another mighty pole and again got beaten off the line. Hamilton looked quicker in the race and hammered home the point with a blistering fastest lap after a late safety car period had erased his comfortable lead.

Lewis Hamilton, 2019 Monaco GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

77. 2019 Monaco GP, Monte Carlo

Car: Mercedes W10

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 2.602s

Second: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

Hamilton took pole, kept the lead at the start and led every lap. So far, so normal, but this was elevated up the list of Hamilton drives when Mercedes put him on medium-compound tyres at his sole stop, giving him a mammoth 67-lap stint against cars with more durable hard rubber. Somehow he held on, skilfully avoiding a crash when Verstappen tried his luck at the chicane.

78. 2019 Canadian GP, Montreal

Car: Mercedes W10

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 3.658s

Second: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

Poleman Vettel crossed the line first, with Hamilton just behind, but a 5s penalty dropped the Ferrari behind the Mercedes. The sanction was thanks to the moment on lap 48 when Vettel went off at the Turn 3/4 chicane and edged Hamilton towards the wall as he rejoined. Vettel felt robbed but once again he had cracked under pressure.

79. 2019 French GP, Paul Ricard

Car: Mercedes W10

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 18.056s

Second: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Bottas was quicker in FP2, FP3, Q1 and Q2. But Hamilton delivered when it mattered, beating his team-mate to pole and then leading every lap of the race. Nobody, including Bottas, had an answer and Hamilton rubbed it in by very nearly taking the point for fastest lap on old hards, just 0.024s slower than Vettel’s mark on fresh softs on the final tour.

80. 2019 British GP, Silverstone

Car: Mercedes W10

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 24.928s

Second: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Bottas put up more of a fight at Silverstone. He held onto the lead from pole and fought back to retake first at Copse immediately after Hamilton had overtaken him at Brooklands/Luffield. But he was on a two-stop strategy to Hamilton’s one-stop, so had some work to do even before a safety car period played into Hamilton’s hands and ensured him of a sixth British GP victory.

Lewis Hamilton, 2019 Hungarian GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

81. 2019 Hungarian GP, Hungaroring

Car: Mercedes W10

Starting position: 3rd

Winning margin: 17.796s

Second: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

The race that underlined Red Bull’s need for a stronger number two. Having stretched his first set of tyres longer, Hamilton closed on Verstappen after the first stops. Despite some good battling, he couldn’t find a way through so – with no one else close enough to pose a problem – Mercedes pitted Hamilton again. With 21 laps to go Hamilton was 19.2s behind, but Verstappen started struggling for grip and was powerless when his flying rival swept by with four laps left.

82. 2019 Russian GP, Sochi

Car: Mercedes W10

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 3.829s

Second: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Ferrari should have made it four victories in a row, but Vettel’s MGU-K failed. Not only did that put one Ferrari out, it triggered a virtual safety car that enabled the long-running Hamilton to make his stop and still emerge ahead of the other Ferrari of Leclerc.

83. 2019 Mexican GP, Mexico City

Car: Mercedes W10

Starting position: 3rd

Winning margin: 1.766s

Second: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

A squeeze from Vettel, a rub with Verstappen and a grassy moment relegated Hamilton to fifth on the opening lap. He overtook Carlos Sainz Jr, then rose to second as others on two-stop strategies headed to the pits. Mercedes pitted Hamilton early for a switch to hard rubber. That got him ahead of Vettel but, not for the first time, left Hamilton with a mammoth stint to complete on ageing rubber. But he pulled it off again, as just 6.4s covered the top four at the flag.

84. 2019 Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina

Car: Mercedes W10

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 16.772s

Second: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Sixth championship already wrapped up, Hamilton dominated the season finale. He took pole, led all the way and set fastest lap to record his 11th win of the campaign, while team-mate Bottas battled to fourth after starting at the back.

Lewis Hamilton, 2020 Styrian GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

85. 2020 Styrian GP, Red Bull Ring

Car: Mercedes W11

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 13.719s

Second: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

F1 had finally burst back into life following the COVID-19 pandemic-induced delays the week before. Bottas had won that first race at the Red Bull Ring, but a fantastic wet-weather pole set Hamilton up for the second encounter. He duly dominated in the dry, Bottas eventually overcoming Verstappen to complete a Mercedes 1-2.

86. 2020 Hungarian GP, Hungaroring

Car: Mercedes W11

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 8.702s

Second: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Hamilton made a good start on the damp track and pulled away. He switched to slick tyres early, allowing Verstappen to lead for a lap before the Red Bull’s own pitstop. The Mercedes was never headed thereafter, Hamilton building such a big lead he was able to make a late stop for soft tyres to take fastest lap by over a second on his 70th and final tour.

87. 2020 British GP, Silverstone

Car: Mercedes W11

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 5.856s

Second: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

This was a fairly standard, run-of-the-mill race for much of the GP. Hamilton held off Bottas at the start, managed a couple of safety car periods and was kinder to his rubber than his team-mate. That proved crucial, as Bottas’s front-left tyre failed with three laps to go while Hamilton’s went at Luffield on the final one. He three-wheeled to victory, Verstappen being too far behind following a late stop to snare fastest lap.

88. 2020 Spanish GP, Barcelona

Car: Mercedes W11

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 24.177s

Second: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

“That’s the zone I dream of being in,” said Hamilton after a crushing victory in Spain. He led from pole as Bottas fell from second to fourth. Despite a slow pitstop, Hamilton led every lap as he underlined the W11’s advantage over the opposition – and his own domination of Bottas.

Lewis Hamilton, 2020 Belgian GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

89. 2020 Belgian GP, Spa

Car: Mercedes W11

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 8.448s

Second: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Hamilton and the sublime W11 were in blistering form around the high-speed sweeps of Spa, pole secured by more than half a second. After an early safety car period, during which most cars made their only pitstops, Hamilton edged away and never looked like losing as he led every lap.

90. 2020 Tuscan GP, Mugello

Car: Mercedes W11

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 4.880s

Second: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

A poor start by Hamilton handed Bottas the lead at a new venue for F1, though Verstappen was removed from the equation by an engine problem and then a collision. After a multi-car restart shambles forced another standing start, Hamilton boldly went around the outside of Bottas at the first corner. As usual, Bottas initially stayed close but burned through his tyres faster and Hamilton pulled away. Lance Stroll’s crash brought out the red flags for a second time but it made no difference – Hamilton led away at the final start to beat Bottas by nearly 5s.

91. 2020 Eifel GP, Nurburgring

Car: Mercedes W11

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 4.470s

Second: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Bottas took pole and led the early stages, but Hamilton was never far away. When Bottas ran wide at the first corner, Hamilton took the lead. Bottas then hit engine problems and Hamilton was left to cruise to victory, matching Michael Schumacher’s 14-year-old F1 wins record.

92. 2020 Portuguese GP, Algarve

Car: Mercedes W11

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 25.592s

Second: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Bottas topped every free practice session and Q2. Hamilton somehow delivered in Q3 and made a good start but fell back as the he struggled in the low-grip conditions in light drizzle. Hamilton dropped to third but didn’t panic and came on strong as the track dried and he got heat into his tyres. At the start of lap 20 of 66 Hamilton breezed past Bottas and into the lead. He was better in traffic and kept his tyres in the right temperature range, Hamilton’s only challenge in the closing stages being cramp.

Lewis Hamilton, 2020 Emilia Romagna GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

93. 2020 Emilia Romagna GP, Imola

Car: Mercedes W11

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 5.783s

Second: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Third place, behind Bottas and Verstappen, at the end of lap one of 63 didn’t look particularly promising for Hamilton as F1 returned to Imola. But three factors worked in his favour. The first was Bottas’s car picking up a chunk of Ferrari front wing endplate, which cost downforce. The second was Hamilton’s pace on a longer stint, which he unleashed once the two ahead pitted. And the final one was a virtual safety car that allowed Hamilton to make his stop and keep the lead. Game over.

94. 2020 Turkish GP, Istanbul

Car: Mercedes W11

Starting position: 6th

Winning margin: 31.633s

Second: Sergio Perez (Racing Point)

One of Hamilton’s greatest drives, a victory that earned him a Schumacher-equalling seventh world title. Mercedes struggled in the slippery conditions in qualifying and the early stages of the race, Hamilton running sixth. But he kept his cool and got quicker and quicker after a change from wet tyres to intermediates. As others made mistakes, Hamilton made his way to the front and eschewed another stop to win by half a minute as team-mate Bottas finished a lapped 14th.

95. 2020 Bahrain GP, Bahrain

Car: Mercedes W11

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 1.254s

Second: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

In a race largely memorable for Grosjean surviving a fiery accident, Hamilton led all but one lap. Verstappen kept him honest and underlined how much closer Red Bull had managed to get since Mercedes stopped developing the W11 early in the campaign, but Hamilton always looked in control and was well ahead when a three-lap safety car period brought the race to its conclusion.

96. 2021 Bahrain GP, Bahrain

Car: Mercedes W12

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 0.745s

Second: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Things looked rather different at the start of 2021, aerodynamic rule changes helping Red Bull to gain a narrow pace advantage. Hamilton chased poleman Verstappen and pitted well before the Red Bull driver during both pitstop periods. That gave the Mercedes track position, with a charging Verstappen closing in. He made his move around the outside of Turn 4 on lap 53 of 56 but ran off-track and had to let Hamilton back by. He never got a better chance.

Lewis Hamilton, 2021 Portuguese GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

97. 2021 Portuguese GP, Algarve

Car: Mercedes W12

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 29.148s

Second: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Bottas led from pole and Verstappen jumped Hamilton at an early restart. But a moment of oversteer for the Red Bull shortly afterwards allowed the Mercedes driver to retake second. Hamilton then closed on Bottas and drove around the outside of him into Turn 1. His rivals were beaten and reduced to late stops to shoot for fastest lap, leaving Hamilton to win by an unrepresentative 29s.

98. 2021 Spanish GP, Barcelona

Car: Mercedes W12

Starting position: 1st

Winning margin: 15.841s

Second: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

This was the 2019 Hungarian GP take two. Verstappen snatched the lead from poleman Hamilton at the first corner, Lewis giving him room as the Red Bull driver dived down the inside. Mercedes elected to put Hamilton on a two-stopper, giving him the job of closing a 22.5s gap to Verstappen in 23 laps. He did it comfortably, despite an unhelpful Bottas, breezing into the lead with seven laps to go.

99. 2021 British GP, Silverstone

Car: Mercedes W12

Starting position: 2nd

Winning margin: 3.871s

Second: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

After a run of five Red Bull wins, Hamilton needed something special at his home race. He took a surprise pole, only to lose out to Verstappen in F1’s first ‘sprint qualifying’ race, which set the grid for the GP. Knowing he needed to pass the Red Bull early on, Hamilton made a bold move on the inside into Copse that led to contact and put the points leader in the wall. Hamilton followed Leclerc once the race was restarted and had to serve a 10s penalty for the clash, but still charged through to take a dramatic victory, passing the Ferrari with just over two laps to go.

100. 2021 Russian GP, Sochi

Car: Mercedes W12

Starting position: 4th

Winning margin: 53.271s

Second: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

After rain wreaked havoc on the Russian GP weekend, Hamilton could only qualify fourth as a late switch to slick tyres gave Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz Jr and George Russell the chance to climb ahead on the grid. Hamilton then endured a difficult start to the race, losing a number of places off the line, but soon stabilised and was able to extend his first stint to end up in a net second place behind Norris. He reeled in the McLaren driver, but Norris was able to keep Hamilton at arm's length with a first F1 victory looming ever larger. Then the rain fell, leaving half of the track treacherous and Hamilton had to concede and bolt on a set of intermediate tyres. Norris, however, stayed out - but it proved to be the wrong call and Hamilton took the lead as his countryman went wide at Turn 7 with three laps remaining.