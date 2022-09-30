Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 Singapore GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 in FP2 Next / Wolff: "Open secret" one F1 team "massively" broke cost cap
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

Mercedes still one-second off the pace in Singapore, says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton thinks Mercedes is staring at a one-second gap to the front at Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix, despite topping Friday’s first practice session.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes still one-second off the pace in Singapore, says Hamilton

The tight Marina Bay circuit offered Mercedes the chance for one of its stronger weekends, with its W13 car appearing better in low and medium speed corners.

But despite Hamilton leading the way in Friday evening’s opening free practice, and team-mate George Russell ending up third in the second session, the seven-time champion was downbeat about the German car manufacturer being in the fight for pole position.

Instead, having ended up fifth quickest in FP2, he reckoned that was a more realistic indicator of where the team was at, with the W13 suffering from extreme bouncing once again.

Reflecting on the opening day of action, Hamilton said: “It started off well, wasn't as great in the second session. So pretty much like every other weekend I would say.

“The car is as it is, and bouncing around like crazy. It doesn't feel like we're massively off here this weekend, but we're still probably a second down I would say, something like that. We have just got to keep working on it.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Hamilton reckoned that there was little Mercedes could do to iron out the bouncing – which he said had left him with a headache - as he did suggest his setup had not been as good as teammate Russell.

“There's not really much we can do with the bouncing. It just is as it is,” he said. “Setup wise, definitely I think George was able to find a little more time. I think there's definitely on my side more time, and I just didn't really get a good lap.

“I think with the setup I had a lot of locking, but we'll fix it tonight and come back and give it a better try tomorrow.”

Read Also:

Russell agreed with Hamilton that while the positions look alright compared to rivals, the real picture left Mercedes a bit further back.

“I need to go through and look at the data because I think Charles did his fastest lap on the medium tyre,” he said. “I don't know where the Red Bull drivers were. So on paper, it looks okay, but I'm pretty confident that's not the full picture.”

He added: “There's definitely a lot of work to do. It’s very, very bumpy out there. I think everybody's struggling to a degree but we've always known that's been a bit of a weak point with our car.

“Tyres are quite sensitive. I think it's going to be one of those that if we can absolutely nail it, there'll be a huge amount of lap time we can find in qualifying. And, as we know, it is normally a qualifying race. But yeah, we'll stay optimistic and work harder overnight.”

shares
comments
F1 Singapore GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 in FP2
Previous article

F1 Singapore GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 in FP2
Next article

Wolff: "Open secret" one F1 team "massively" broke cost cap

Wolff: "Open secret" one F1 team "massively" broke cost cap
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes summoned over inaccurate F1 scrutineering form Singapore GP
Formula 1

Mercedes summoned over inaccurate F1 scrutineering form

Hamilton summoned over a potential F1 jewellery ban breach Singapore GP
Formula 1

Hamilton summoned over a potential F1 jewellery ban breach

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus
Formula 1

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Latest news

F1 Singapore Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Singapore Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Charles Leclerc will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined

Lewis Hamilton has escaped a penalty for wearing his nose piercing during Formula 1 track action in Singapore, but Mercedes has been fined €25,000 for filing an inaccurate self-scrutineering form.

Leclerc explains final-lap mistakes he feared would cost him F1 Singapore GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc explains final-lap mistakes he feared would cost him F1 Singapore GP pole

Charles Leclerc feared he had thrown away Singapore Grand Prix pole position with mistakes on his final lap in Formula 1 qualifying in a nervous end to the session.

Russell frustrated by mysterious handling issue in F1 Singapore GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell frustrated by mysterious handling issue in F1 Singapore GP qualifying

George Russell was left frustrated after a mysterious handling issue during qualifying for Formula 1's Singapore Grand Prix saw him fail to progress to Q3 and left him stranded 11th on the grid.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Plus

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Plus

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains BEN EDWARDS, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Plus

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes Plus

How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes

With Formula 1’s future engine regulations now agreed, MARK GALLAGHER wonders if they will provide a more competitive field than past attempts actually managed

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Plus

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

STUART CODLING charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Plus

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded MAURICE HAMILTON of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.