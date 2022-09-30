Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 cost cap answers to come next week amid rule breach intrigue Next / McLaren's "experimental" F1 upgrade aimed at low-speed gains
Formula 1 / Singapore GP Practice report

F1 Singapore GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen and Leclerc in FP1

Lewis Hamilton pipped Max Verstappen to lead the first practice session ahead of Formula 1’s 2022 Singapore Grand Prix while Charles Leclerc ran third after early Ferrari unreliability.

Matt Kew
By:
F1 Singapore GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen and Leclerc in FP1

The Mercedes driver, who had complained about the difficult drivability of his car early on, bolted on a fresh set of red-walled soft tyres and ran fastest by a slender 0.084 seconds.

That relegated Verstappen, the Red Bull driver having dominated much of the hour, to second while Leclerc overcame initial braking difficulties to complete the top three.

Verstappen was seemingly operating in a league of his own from his first laps in first practice as the Dutchman ended the opening 25-minute stint with a 1.1s cushion over Fernando Alonso.

The Alfa Romeos opened the batting ahead to a tune of cheers from the grandstand, but it took until Carlos Sainz posted a 1m50.961s for anything like a representative time to be set.

But keeping to type in 2022, Verstappen blew that away with his first lap as he toured the 3.15 miles in 1m47.329s on the yellow-walled medium Pirellis to lead team-mate Sergio Perez.

Alonso then deposed the Red Bull before spending the rest of the session attempting to split the RB18s at the top before Verstappen kept whittling away at the times to set the pace.

After 10 minutes, Verstappen cut his benchmark down to a 1m45.466s to find some 1.825s over Alonso and then lowered it further into the 1m44s, running fastest in all three sectors to set the pace on 1m44.236s to find 1.1s over Alonso as Perez ran third on a 1m45.349s.

Having completed only one instal lap before Leclerc was required to pit for 25 minutes to rectify brake issues, Sainz led the Ferrari charge in fourth owing to his 1m45.628s set on the slower hard compound. The Spaniard requested hefty set-up tweaks after his first run.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

While there were the occasional spikes of oversteer and clattered kerbs, the only incident of note during the first half of the hour came when George Russell tapped the Turn 11 barriers.

He locked the inside wheel while slowing for the tight right and continued straight on, but soon reversed the undamaged Mercedes and brought it for a precautionary garage visit.

However, Lance Stroll would induce a full red flag with 20 minutes to run after the Aston Martin driver, fourth at the time, slid wide at Turn 5 and clonked the outside wall.

At the right-hander where Sainz had backed out with a huge slide, Stroll buckled his car’s rear-left corner and sustained a puncture to pull up and force the session to be stopped.

Despite the first and second sectors being under yellow flags, Verstappen just squeaked round in time to post a purple 1m43.117s on soft tyres to depose Perez by seven tenths.

FP1 resumed four minutes later but only five cars headed out, one of which was the F1-75 of Sainz who ran on soft tyres to a 1m44.138s to sit in third but was a full 1s off Verstappen - partly down to a massive rear end slide through the final corner that forced him well wide.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Leclerc got much closer to his Red Bull rival on his first flying lap on softs, even if he too was battling a twitchy car. The Monegasque posted a 1m43.435s to run second fastest, dropping three tenths to Verstappen but having poached the fastest time of all in the middle sector.

But with five minutes to go, as Verstappen ran on mediums and locked up to take to the Turn 16 escape road, Hamilton surged to the top of the timing screens – helped with a bit of track evolution – by eight hundredths courtesy of his charging 1m43.033s effort in the W13.

Verstappen would therefore take second, the reigning champion carrying a 116-point lead, while Leclerc - who must finish ninth or higher to take the title fight to the next race in Japan - was third.

Perez clocked fourth for Red Bull, which along with Aston Martin is suspected to have breached the 2021 budget cap, while Russell was fifth over Sainz.

Alpine’s effort would be led by Esteban Ocon in seventh as Stroll slid to eighth over Pierre Gasly and Alonso. Sebastian Vettel nicked 11th ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, who has not received the wealth of McLaren upgrades for this weekend.

Behind Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen and Yuki Tsunoda was Alex Albon in 16th, the Thai-Brit returning for the Marina Bay weekend after missing the Italian GP with appendicitis before then suffering respiratory failure.

F1 Singapore GP - FP1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 20 1'43.033    
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 20 1'43.117 0.084 0.084
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 17 1'43.435 0.402 0.318
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 15 1'43.839 0.806 0.404
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 21 1'44.066 1.033 0.227
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 24 1'44.138 1.105 0.072
7 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 24 1'44.736 1.703 0.598
8 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 12 1'45.221 2.188 0.485
9 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 24 1'45.258 2.225 0.037
10 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 11 1'45.336 2.303 0.078
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 22 1'45.354 2.321 0.018
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 21 1'45.724 2.691 0.370
13 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 24 1'45.725 2.692 0.001
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 22 1'46.028 2.995 0.303
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 26 1'46.081 3.048 0.053
16 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 20 1'46.119 3.086 0.038
17 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 25 1'46.408 3.375 0.289
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 23 1'46.601 3.568 0.193
19 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 22 1'46.680 3.647 0.079
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 18 1'47.092 4.059 0.412
View full results
shares
comments
F1 cost cap answers to come next week amid rule breach intrigue
Previous article

F1 cost cap answers to come next week amid rule breach intrigue
Next article

McLaren's "experimental" F1 upgrade aimed at low-speed gains

McLaren's "experimental" F1 upgrade aimed at low-speed gains
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
2023 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1

2023 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

Hamilton "feels for F1 fans" over early Verstappen title win
Formula 1

Hamilton "feels for F1 fans" over early Verstappen title win

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Plus
Formula 1

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Latest news

F1 Singapore GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Singapore GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Carlos Sainz topped the times on Friday for Ferrari ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

What we learned from the Friday practice action at F1’s 2022 Singapore GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

What we learned from the Friday practice action at F1’s 2022 Singapore GP

With many of the frontrunners enduring disjointed practice sessions ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, it makes interpreting the lap times tricky. But, despite the difficulties for Formula 1 points leader Max Verstappen, there are reasons for him to not feel too disheartened after Friday

Wolff: "Open secret" one F1 team "massively" broke cost cap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: "Open secret" one F1 team "massively" broke cost cap

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says it is now an "open secret" in the Formula 1 paddock that one team was "fundamentally massively" over the cost cap last year.

Mercedes still one-second off the pace in Singapore, says Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still one-second off the pace in Singapore, says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton thinks Mercedes is staring at a one-second gap to the front at Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix, despite topping Friday’s first practice session.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
15 h
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Plus

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Plus

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains BEN EDWARDS, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Plus

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes Plus

How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes

With Formula 1’s future engine regulations now agreed, MARK GALLAGHER wonders if they will provide a more competitive field than past attempts actually managed

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Plus

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

STUART CODLING charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Plus

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded MAURICE HAMILTON of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.