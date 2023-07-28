Subscribe
Previous / Ricciardo: Sprint shootout "numbed pain" of Q1 exit in Spa F1 qualifying Next / Norris "completely destroyed the floor" in F1 Belgian GP qualifying
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Mercedes splits F1 car wing levels as Russell handed "barn door"

Mercedes has committed its two drivers to different wing levels for Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix, with George Russell handed the “barn door” configuration.

Jonathan Noble
By:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

The wet opening practice session at Spa-Francorchamps left teams blind about choosing their best set-ups for the Belgian weekend – especially with parc ferme conditions kicking in from the start of Friday afternoon’s qualifying session.

Lewis Hamilton admitted it was a complete guessing game about how best to approach things, with Mercedes in the end covering its bases and opting for a lower and higher downforce configuration across both its cars.

While the higher downforce choice for Russell may have hurt him for the dry Q3 session, as he ended up seventh tenths slower than Hamilton, the choice could yet pay off if things are wet in the races or tyre degradation proves to be an issue.

Speaking about the disparity of performance between the two cars, with Hamilton starting third on Sunday and Russell down in eighth, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told Sky Sports F1 that they had split choices.

“We have run two very different rear wings and configurations,” he said. “And you can see that Lewis is just able to extract more performance from that.”

Asked if Russell’s option had hurt him, Wolff said: “It does, he has a bit of a barn door on the back. But that can be advantageous for tyre performance on Sunday. It didn't help today so we need to assess why it didn't.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

While Russell was aware of his wing choice, he still admitted to being slightly baffled about why he was so slow.

“We have just been off the pace,” he said. “To be honest, we struggled in that session and don't really know why. I usually love those transitional sessions but every lap we were nowhere.

“So we need to try and review and understand. We know qualifying is not everything around here, but definitely we would have liked to have been higher up the order.”

Read Also:

While Hamilton was happy about his grid slot, he equally said the time he lost in the middle sector because of his wing level was not ideal.

“With FP1, it was wet running and getting the set-up ready for qualifying today when eventually it went to dry, it was just like a big guessing game,” he said. “I'm hoping that the car is decent in the long run tomorrow in the race.

“Generally the car was doing pretty decent. It's just the middle sector, we're losing a second. So I've got to go and study to try and figure out where that is, and if there's any way with the package that I have, whether I can close that.”

shares
comments

Ricciardo: Sprint shootout "numbed pain" of Q1 exit in Spa F1 qualifying

Norris "completely destroyed the floor" in F1 Belgian GP qualifying
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Prost “saddened and distressed” over Alpine F1’s “huge mistake”

Prost “saddened and distressed” over Alpine F1’s “huge mistake”

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Prost “saddened and distressed” over Alpine F1’s “huge mistake” Prost “saddened and distressed” over Alpine F1’s “huge mistake”

A team in chaos or part of a masterplan? What’s going on at Alpine F1

A team in chaos or part of a masterplan? What’s going on at Alpine F1

Formula 1
Belgian GP

A team in chaos or part of a masterplan? What’s going on at Alpine F1 A team in chaos or part of a masterplan? What’s going on at Alpine F1

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Russell: Spa F1 sprint shootout "a total mess" for Mercedes

Russell: Spa F1 sprint shootout "a total mess" for Mercedes

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Russell: Spa F1 sprint shootout "a total mess" for Mercedes Russell: Spa F1 sprint shootout "a total mess" for Mercedes

Hamilton cleared for unsafe rejoin, reprimand for Albon at Spa F1

Hamilton cleared for unsafe rejoin, reprimand for Albon at Spa F1

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Hamilton cleared for unsafe rejoin, reprimand for Albon at Spa F1 Hamilton cleared for unsafe rejoin, reprimand for Albon at Spa F1

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Latest news

Sauber and Audi on "right route" despite dismissals and F1 delay rumours

Sauber and Audi on "right route" despite dismissals and F1 delay rumours

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Sauber and Audi on "right route" despite dismissals and F1 delay rumours Sauber and Audi on "right route" despite dismissals and F1 delay rumours

F2 Spa: Fittipaldi passes Verschoor to win sprint race

F2 Spa: Fittipaldi passes Verschoor to win sprint race

F2 FIA F2
Spa

F2 Spa: Fittipaldi passes Verschoor to win sprint race F2 Spa: Fittipaldi passes Verschoor to win sprint race

Tickford defends Waters after "perplexing" Supercars penalty rant

Tickford defends Waters after "perplexing" Supercars penalty rant

VASC Supercars
Eastern Creek

Tickford defends Waters after "perplexing" Supercars penalty rant Tickford defends Waters after "perplexing" Supercars penalty rant

London E-Prix: Evans pips Cassidy to pole, Dennis set to start second

London E-Prix: Evans pips Cassidy to pole, Dennis set to start second

FE Formula E
London ePrix I

London E-Prix: Evans pips Cassidy to pole, Dennis set to start second London E-Prix: Evans pips Cassidy to pole, Dennis set to start second

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe