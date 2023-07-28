Verstappen "lucky" to survive Q2 in Belgian GP F1 qualifying
Max Verstappen says he was "lucky to be in P10" in the second part of qualifying at Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix after scraping through on a drying track.
Verstappen set the fastest time in Friday qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps, which will be converted to sixth on the grid due to a gearbox penalty, after putting a massive eight tenths on Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at the end of Q3.
But Verstappen almost didn't make it through to the top 10 shootout at all, having just dodged elimination in Q2 while the track was still wet.
A disagreement over his run plan prompted a fiery exchange with his Red Bull race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, though the world champion later apologised for his outburst.
"It was very tight. Of course, the conditions are very tricky, the track was really drying quickly.
"And yeah, my final lap, I just didn't have that confidence in Q2 to push more. And I was very lucky to be in P10."
The track continued drying rapidly in Q3, with all drivers soon switching to soft slicks as the battle for pole looked set to depend on how late drivers could start their final laps.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
On his second set of tyres Verstappen found the confidence to smash Leclerc's benchmark in the final seconds, although his penalty means Leclerc will inherit the official pole.
"Of course, in Q3, you have two tyre sets, you know that you can push a little bit more, you can risk a little bit more. And that's what we did on that final lap," Verstappen continued.
"To be on pole again, I know that I have to drop back on Sunday with the penalty I have, but it was the best I could do today.
Verstappen also took a penalty in last year's race, going on to win the grand prix at a canter from 14th on the grid.
Red Bull's dominant 2023 pace is still leaving the Dutchman the odds-on favourite to win his third consecutive Belgian Grand Prix.
He added: "Last year I had more penalties, and we could still win the race, so that's still the target on Sunday."
Related video
Leclerc: Work on mixed condition weakness "paid off" at Spa F1
Ricciardo: Sprint shootout "numbed pain" of Q1 exit in Spa F1 qualifying
Latest news
Sauber and Audi on "right route" despite dismissals and F1 delay rumours
Sauber and Audi on "right route" despite dismissals and F1 delay rumours Sauber and Audi on "right route" despite dismissals and F1 delay rumours
F2 Spa: Fittipaldi passes Verschoor to win sprint race
F2 Spa: Fittipaldi passes Verschoor to win sprint race F2 Spa: Fittipaldi passes Verschoor to win sprint race
Tickford defends Waters after "perplexing" Supercars penalty rant
Tickford defends Waters after "perplexing" Supercars penalty rant Tickford defends Waters after "perplexing" Supercars penalty rant
London E-Prix: Evans pips Cassidy to pole, Dennis set to start second
London E-Prix: Evans pips Cassidy to pole, Dennis set to start second London E-Prix: Evans pips Cassidy to pole, Dennis set to start second
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.