Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Brazilian GP Next / What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull
Formula 1 News

Mercedes open to Schumacher reserve talks if he loses F1 seat

Mercedes would be interested in talking to Mick Schumacher about a reserve role for 2023 if the current Haas driver loses his place on the Formula 1 grid.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll
Mercedes open to Schumacher reserve talks if he loses F1 seat

Haas is set to announce this week who will partner Kevin Magnussen at the team next year, with Nico Hulkenberg widely expected to get the seat. 

It would leave Schumacher without a drive after two years in F1 with Haas as the rest of the grid has already been completed for 2023. 

The German driver is also set to lose his ties with the Ferrari Driver Academy at the end of this year, opening the door for him to be available to other teams. 

Asked about the possibility of Schumacher joining as a reserve driver in 2023, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said he would be interested in talks were the German to lose his seat.

“I don't know what the status is with Mick at Haas,” said Wolff. “I think the most important thing for him is to get a racing cockpit. 

“But I make no secret of the fact that the Schumacher family is part of Mercedes, that we value Mick very much as a personality and as a racing driver.

Michael Schumacher, Mercedes MGP W01

Michael Schumacher, Mercedes MGP W01

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch / Motorsport Images

“That's why we will definitely discuss this option if it arises. But the first priority has to be to end up in a racing cockpit, because that's what he can do and deserves.”

Schumacher’s father, Michael, made his F1 comeback with Mercedes in 2010 and raced for three seasons before retiring for good at the end of the 2012 campaign.

Schumacher Sr also raced for Mercedes early in his career as part of its sportscar team in 1990 and ’91 prior to his F1 debut with Jordan at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix.

Mercedes needs to sign a new reserve driver for next year as its existing back-ups, Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne, have secured roles elsewhere. De Vries will race full-time with AlphaTauri from next season, while Vandoorne is joining Aston Martin as a reserve. 

Haas handed Schumacher his F1 debut in 2021 following his Formula 2 title victory the previous year, but he struggled to match teammate Kevin Magnussen for form through this season.

Schumacher scored a best finish of sixth at the Austrian Grand Prix in July, but has only recorded two top-10 finishes during his time with Haas, both coming this year.

shares
comments
F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Brazilian GP
Previous article

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Brazilian GP
Next article

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
F1 to debut new exhibition in Madrid next March São Paulo GP
Formula 1

F1 to debut new exhibition in Madrid next March

Wolff: Russell had "maybe a year too long" at Williams in F1 São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Russell had "maybe a year too long" at Williams in F1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Mick Schumacher More
Mick Schumacher
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
Formula 1

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Haas F1 plans to make second 2023 driver decision next week
Formula 1

Haas F1 plans to make second 2023 driver decision next week

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Plus
Formula 1

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

Mercedes More
Mercedes
The F1 setup differences that separated Hamilton and Russell in Brazil São Paulo GP
Formula 1

The F1 setup differences that separated Hamilton and Russell in Brazil

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil São Paulo GP Plus
Formula 1

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

Mercedes expects "very hardcore" Red Bull Brazilian GP battle if track is warmer São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Mercedes expects "very hardcore" Red Bull Brazilian GP battle if track is warmer

Latest news

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends

Extreme E plans Scotland round for UK return in 2023
Extreme E Extreme E

Extreme E plans Scotland round for UK return in 2023

The all-electric off-road Extreme E series will return to the United Kingdom in 2023 after announcing a five-round calendar for its third season of competition, with a Scottish round planned.

F1 race winner Kovalainen eyes European rallies after WRC debut
WRC WRC

F1 race winner Kovalainen eyes European rallies after WRC debut

Formula 1 race winner Heikki Kovalainen says he is keen to experience a European rally after scoring a point on his World Rally Championship debut at Rally Japan last weekend.

Ferrari wants to review F1 strategy processes after Brazil GP error
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari wants to review F1 strategy processes after Brazil GP error

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says he wants to go over his squad’s strategy processes after its intermediate tyre blunder in qualifying for Formula 1’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Plus

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends

Formula 1
0m
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Plus

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
20 h
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Plus

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Plus

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Plus

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Plus

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's 2022 Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away against the strength of Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But Leclerc believes progress has been made, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating Plus

The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.