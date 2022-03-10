Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 champion Verstappen won’t change mind about Drive to Survive absence
Formula 1 / Bahrain March Testing News

Mercedes: No fears of legality dispute over F1 sidepods

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has no fears about his team's sidepod design becoming the subject of a legality dispute in Formula 1.

Mercedes: No fears of legality dispute over F1 sidepods
Jonathan Noble
By:

The German manufacturer revealed a radical new concept ahead of the start of the Bahrain test, using the Side Impact Structures (SIS) as separate fins to help shrink its sidepod bodywork further back to be much smaller than anyone else.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was quoted as saying by German publication Auto Motor und Sport that he had doubts about the design being within the 'spirit' of the regulations.

However, his team intriguingly later denied that Horner had given any interviews to media about the Mercedes car.

Even though there has been intense focus on the sidepod design, Wolff said that the concept has been given the all-clear by the FIA.

"The process is very clear, when you go in a specific development direction with your team, having the FIA as part of scrutinising it, you're exchanging CAD data and making them part of the process," he said in Bahrain.

But irrespective of the FIA giving the green light to the design, the governance structure of F1 now means that the rules can be changed with a 'super' majority to prevent a single team using an innovation that others don't agree with.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

If the FIA and FOM support a change, then the backing of eight teams is enough for an immediate rule change.

Asked by Autosport about whether or not he was worried about the issue potentially becoming a political battleground if Mercedes ends up clear at the front of the field, Wolff said he was not unduly concerned.

"It's clear that sometimes when you come with an innovation, it creates the kind of debate that we're having here," he said.

"That's why that was expected. We have the new governance with the super majority that's needed.

Read Also:

"My opinion is that I would have preferred to stay with the old system, and if a team comes up with an innovation, possibly you can't take it off the car if it's compliant with the regulations.

"I think the FIA and Formula 1 will for sure handle that with diligence, in the spirit of the sport. We were keen in not running alone with that, but being in touch with the FIA, that's why I think it will be okay."

shares
comments
F1 champion Verstappen won’t change mind about Drive to Survive absence
Previous article

F1 champion Verstappen won’t change mind about Drive to Survive absence
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget Plus
Formula 1

The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget

Vettel reveals 'No War' helmet design at Bahrain F1 test Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Vettel reveals 'No War' helmet design at Bahrain F1 test

Mercedes unveils bold F1 sidepod design in Bahrain test Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Mercedes unveils bold F1 sidepod design in Bahrain test

Mercedes More
Mercedes
What the F1 regulations says about Mercedes’ sidepod solution Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

What the F1 regulations says about Mercedes’ sidepod solution

Could Mercedes introduce radical 'zeropod' F1 design? Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Could Mercedes introduce radical 'zeropod' F1 design?

The challenge Russell shares with a Mercedes F1 legend Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell shares with a Mercedes F1 legend

Latest news

Mercedes: No fears of legality dispute over F1 sidepods
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: No fears of legality dispute over F1 sidepods

F1 champion Verstappen won’t change mind about Drive to Survive absence
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 champion Verstappen won’t change mind about Drive to Survive absence

F1 floor stiffness a "big topic" to monitor in 2022 - Brawn
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 floor stiffness a "big topic" to monitor in 2022 - Brawn

What the F1 regulations says about Mercedes’ sidepod solution
Formula 1 Formula 1

What the F1 regulations says about Mercedes’ sidepod solution

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget Plus

The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget

OPINION: Red Bull's fortunes were transformed prior to Formula 1's last fundamental rules reset in 2009, as Adrian Newey's contribution helped it to emerge from midfield mediocrity to becoming a title-winning force. With ground effect aerodynamics returning in F1's latest shakeup, Newey's insight could again have a pivotal impact

Formula 1
1 h
The key tech changes that could disrupt F1 2022 Plus

The key tech changes that could disrupt F1 2022

After a year’s delay enforced by the global pandemic, F1’s major rules reset is finally here, with the second 2022 pre-season test getting underway in Bahrain today. A cursory glance the new cars tells of some significant differences, but as STUART CODLING explains, they are more than just superficial tweaks

Formula 1
3 h
The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Plus

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

After a year on the sidelines, Alex Albon returns to Formula 1 race duties with a revived Williams team. Having exceeded the Grove squad's expectations in testing, Albon is looking to make his second attempt at F1 a success - and fill the void left by the Mercedes-bound George Russell

Formula 1
Mar 9, 2022
Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Plus

Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Netflix’s latest series of Drive to Survive is its most highly anticipated yet, covering the frenetic 2021 Formula 1 season. With so many storylines to explore beyond the dramatic title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, here’s a breakdown of the key moments ahead of its release

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2022
The single F1 season of a British sportscar great Plus

The single F1 season of a British sportscar great

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history Plus

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history

In every Formula 1 championship-winning team, one driver has to play second fiddle to their team-mate in the final ranking. While some drivers have been thrashed and others have competed for equal number one status, several have fallen into the 'happy' medium that qualifies them for consideration in this debate

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it Plus

The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it

Formula 1 teams face a race against time before the final pre-season test in Bahrain to address the alarming porpoising development that emerged in their first public running at Barcelona. Key in doing so is properly wrapping their heads around an issue which as a top former F1 aerodynamicist explains is often misunderstood

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022 Plus

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

Ferrari’s eye-catching start at the Barcelona pre-season test wasn’t entirely unexpected but still created cause for concern among its Formula 1 rivals. While certain rules played in its favour, the Scuderia will be wary of how any early advantage can be deceiving

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.