Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Mercedes: No fears of legality dispute over F1 sidepods
Formula 1 / Bahrain March Testing News

Magnussen explains decision behind F1 return with Haas

Kevin Magnussen says he didn’t realise how much he missed Formula 1 until Haas offered him the opportunity to make a comeback.

Magnussen explains decision behind F1 return with Haas
Jonathan Noble
By:

In the wake of Haas terminating the contract it had with Nikita Mazepin, the American-owned outfit made it a priority to sound out Magnussen about whether or not he would be up for a return to grand prix racing as the Russian’s replacement.

Although Magnussen has previously been clear about how much he had enjoyed racing in the United States compared to struggling towards the rear of the F1 grid, he says the chance to get back changed his perspective.

Asked Autosport about what the lure of F1 was after being so happy in sportscars, Magnussen said: "When I left F1, I think I could have stayed in F1 with another team but it would have been messy with a lot of sponsors. I didn’t really have the motivation.

“I ran out of motivation to be running at the back. I had only done that for two years, as previous to that I had been in the midfield and that was really fun. But those two years were tough from a motivational point of view.

“Then I went away, did some other racing and got podiums, pole positions and wins, and that was really fun.

“I was enjoying it and then Gunther called me and ruined all of that! I could just feel in my stomach that I want to do to this. I didn’t know that I missed it that much, but when I got the opportunity I was like ‘yeah’.”

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Magnussen said he never expected Haas to consider him as a potential replacement for Mazepin, and that he even went on holiday after team boss Gunther Steiner’s initial call last week.

“Gunther called me about a week ago, and I was just about to go to the US with my family for a holiday before Sebring,” he said.

“I decided to go because I thought ‘let’s see if it happens or not.’ Then I got to Miami and Gunther called back and said, ‘let’s do it’ and so I came back.

“There was a lot of stuff that had to be sorted out, of course. I was contracted to Peugeot, and with Ganassi actually, I was contracted to race with them at Sebring in the 12-hour race next weekend. But he was super nice to let me out of that deal.”

Read Also:

One important aspect to enticing Magnussen back was the offer of a multi-year deal, which will guarantee some continuity for the Dane.

Although he said it would not necessarily have been a deal breaker if the contract had just been for 2022, he says it helped make things a lot more attractive knowing it would be more settled.

“It wasn’t something I said that it has to be, but I was happy it was because it wouldn’t have made sense to come back for one year,” he said.

“I’ve tried it, it is not new to me. Coming back properly and Gunther saying how motivated the team are, it feels like they are in good shape and it was just too exciting. I really wanted to do it. I can feel that.”

shares
comments
Mercedes: No fears of legality dispute over F1 sidepods
Previous article

Mercedes: No fears of legality dispute over F1 sidepods
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes: No fears of legality dispute over F1 sidepods Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Mercedes: No fears of legality dispute over F1 sidepods

The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget Plus
Formula 1

The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget

Vettel reveals 'No War' helmet design at Bahrain F1 test Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Vettel reveals 'No War' helmet design at Bahrain F1 test

Kevin Magnussen More
Kevin Magnussen
Magnussen returns to Haas F1 team to replace Mazepin
Formula 1

Magnussen returns to Haas F1 team to replace Mazepin

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart Plus
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

Magnussen to continue with Ganassi IMSA team for Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Magnussen to continue with Ganassi IMSA team for Sebring 12 Hours

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
McLaren tweaks F1 livery as Haas reveals new design at Bahrain test Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

McLaren tweaks F1 livery as Haas reveals new design at Bahrain test

Mazepin keeping legal options open after Haas F1 team split
Formula 1

Mazepin keeping legal options open after Haas F1 team split

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Plus
Formula 1

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Latest news

Magnussen explains decision behind F1 return with Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen explains decision behind F1 return with Haas

Mercedes: No fears of legality dispute over F1 sidepods
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: No fears of legality dispute over F1 sidepods

F1 champion Verstappen won’t change mind about Drive to Survive absence
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 champion Verstappen won’t change mind about Drive to Survive absence

F1 floor stiffness a "big topic" to monitor in 2022 - Brawn
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 floor stiffness a "big topic" to monitor in 2022 - Brawn

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget Plus

The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget

OPINION: Red Bull's fortunes were transformed prior to Formula 1's last fundamental rules reset in 2009, as Adrian Newey's contribution helped it to emerge from midfield mediocrity to becoming a title-winning force. With ground effect aerodynamics returning in F1's latest shakeup, Newey's insight could again have a pivotal impact

Formula 1
3 h
The key tech changes that could disrupt F1 2022 Plus

The key tech changes that could disrupt F1 2022

After a year’s delay enforced by the global pandemic, F1’s major rules reset is finally here, with the second 2022 pre-season test getting underway in Bahrain today. A cursory glance the new cars tells of some significant differences, but as STUART CODLING explains, they are more than just superficial tweaks

Formula 1
5 h
The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Plus

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

After a year on the sidelines, Alex Albon returns to Formula 1 race duties with a revived Williams team. Having exceeded the Grove squad's expectations in testing, Albon is looking to make his second attempt at F1 a success - and fill the void left by the Mercedes-bound George Russell

Formula 1
Mar 9, 2022
Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Plus

Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Netflix’s latest series of Drive to Survive is its most highly anticipated yet, covering the frenetic 2021 Formula 1 season. With so many storylines to explore beyond the dramatic title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, here’s a breakdown of the key moments ahead of its release

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2022
The single F1 season of a British sportscar great Plus

The single F1 season of a British sportscar great

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history Plus

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history

In every Formula 1 championship-winning team, one driver has to play second fiddle to their team-mate in the final ranking. While some drivers have been thrashed and others have competed for equal number one status, several have fallen into the 'happy' medium that qualifies them for consideration in this debate

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it Plus

The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it

Formula 1 teams face a race against time before the final pre-season test in Bahrain to address the alarming porpoising development that emerged in their first public running at Barcelona. Key in doing so is properly wrapping their heads around an issue which as a top former F1 aerodynamicist explains is often misunderstood

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022 Plus

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

Ferrari’s eye-catching start at the Barcelona pre-season test wasn’t entirely unexpected but still created cause for concern among its Formula 1 rivals. While certain rules played in its favour, the Scuderia will be wary of how any early advantage can be deceiving

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.