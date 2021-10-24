Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Next / Wolff denies Cowell departure behind Mercedes F1 engine struggles
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Mercedes modifies F1 cars to avoid “massacre” on Austin’s bumps

By:

Mercedes Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff admits that his cars risked not finishing the US Grand Prix had it not taken measure to deal with the Austin circuit’s bumps.

Mercedes modifies F1 cars to avoid “massacre” on Austin’s bumps

Following concerns raised by MotoGP riders over the circuit's bumps earlier this month, circuit boss Bobby Epstein said before practice that “bumps aren't an issue for the [F1] cars”. 

But Wolff explained that the team was obliged to take steps not to “massacre” its cars after they bottomed on the Circuit of the America's aggressive bumps during practice.

A similar situation arose at rivals Red Bull Racing, where a cracked wing was spotted on Max Verstappen’s car.

With the permission of the FIA, the Milton Keynes outfit was able to strengthen parts on both of its cars ahead of Saturday’s qualifying session.

“The car was bottoming out quite heavy, and that breaks the car,” said Wolff.

“So we took some mitigating steps to not break it, or massacre it that hard, in order to survive the race. 

"Definitely [it was] a compromise for going faster on the track, but maybe a necessity to actually finish.”

In Saturday’s qualifying session Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to pole by 0.209 seconds, while his team-mate Valtteri Bottas was only fourth. The Finn carries a five-place penalty for a power unit change, and will start Sunday’s race from ninth.

Wolff conceded that Mercedes had lost out in comparison with its main rival after setting the pace in Friday practice with Bottas, but insisted that the team hadn’t come to a conclusion as to why.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“We have lost performance from Friday to qualifying, clearly, relative performance,” Wolff said.

“We don't know yet where that is. And we haven't got the right explanations yet, but clearly, we haven't met our expectations.”

However, Wolff doesn't think that Hamilton's qualifying deficit will necessarily be representative of race performance and expects that, as on other occasions this year, fortunes could wing either way.

"If you look at the pure performance picture, both Red Bulls look very strong, and probably on paper, they are the cars that are ahead,” he said. 

"But we've seen many Sundays that took a very different direction because of the start scenario, or DNFs. And that's why anything goes tomorrow.

“Even though I tend to always say, 'Well the qualifying result is the result at the race', thank God it's not the case, and there is ground we can still conquer tomorrow.

“And hopefully get Valtteri back to sharp end of the grid.”

shares
comments

Related video

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

Previous article

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

Next article

Wolff denies Cowell departure behind Mercedes F1 engine struggles

Wolff denies Cowell departure behind Mercedes F1 engine struggles
Load comments
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
McLaren: Hulkenberg “towards top of list” for IndyCar seat
IndyCar

McLaren: Hulkenberg “towards top of list” for IndyCar seat

Why Grosjean isn't the inspiration behind Hulkenberg's IndyCar test
IndyCar

Why Grosjean isn't the inspiration behind Hulkenberg's IndyCar test

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Wolff denies Cowell departure behind Mercedes F1 engine struggles United States GP
Formula 1

Wolff denies Cowell departure behind Mercedes F1 engine struggles

Hamilton: Mercedes ‘fell back a little bit’ through US GP qualifying United States GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes ‘fell back a little bit’ through US GP qualifying

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Turkish GP Plus
Formula 1

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

Trending Today

Mercedes modifies F1 cars to avoid “massacre” on Austin’s bumps
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes modifies F1 cars to avoid “massacre” on Austin’s bumps

Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt Jr’s comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt Jr’s comments

Horner expects "grandstand start" to US GP with Verstappen/Hamilton front row
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner expects "grandstand start" to US GP with Verstappen/Hamilton front row

Wolff denies Cowell departure behind Mercedes F1 engine struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff denies Cowell departure behind Mercedes F1 engine struggles

F1 United States GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 United States GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes US pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes US pole

Red Bull unsure of cause of Verstappen's cracked rear wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull unsure of cause of Verstappen's cracked rear wing

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Plus

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment

Formula 1
1 h
Verstappen exclusive: How Red Bull’s ace has become F1 champion material Plus

Verstappen exclusive: How Red Bull’s ace has become F1 champion material

As Red Bull and Honda go all-out for victory in the Japanese engine manufacturer’s last season of its latest Formula 1 dalliance, Max Verstappen finds himself thrust into a compelling title fight with Lewis Hamilton. He told OLEG KARPOV about his evolution into a world championship contender and why Red Bull's no compromise ethos suits him down to the ground

Formula 1
19 h
How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull Plus

How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull

Mercedes has been on a roll of late in the ultra-tight fight to win the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. It started off well in practice at Austin for this weekend’s US Grand Prix, but Red Bull got closer as Friday unfolded and even seemed to find an edge in one critical area of what seems set to be another close contest

Formula 1
23 h
The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Plus

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

The 2021 Formula 1 title battle is finely poised with six races remaining, as just six points separate championship leader Max Verstappen from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. In such a closely-fought season, the outcome could hinge on several small factors playing the way of Red Bull or Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Plus

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is determined to make the group a billion-dollar business. MARK GALLAGHER analyses his latest play – bringing former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh into the fold

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner Plus

Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner

Stepping up to F1 in 1962, Jo Siffert shone with Rob Walker Racing Team and BRM before his career was abruptly ended in a fatal crash at Brands Hatch in 1971. On the 50th anniversary of his death, Autosport recalls the career of an F1 and sportscar ace gone before his time

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Plus

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

OPINION: Max Verstappen is back in the lead of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, with the season’s final flyaway events set to get underway in the USA this weekend. But a defensive stance he’s recently adopted could have a lasting impact for the Red Bull driver when it comes to his chances of defeating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Plus

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Despite appearing to adjust to life as a Ferrari driver with relative ease, it was far from straightforward under the surface for Carlos Sainz Jr. But, having made breakthroughs in rather different routes at the Russian and Turkish races, he’s now targeting even greater feats for the rest of the Formula 1 season

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2021

Latest news

Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt Jr’s comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt Jr’s comments

Wolff denies Cowell departure behind Mercedes F1 engine struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff denies Cowell departure behind Mercedes F1 engine struggles

Mercedes modifies F1 cars to avoid “massacre” on Austin’s bumps
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes modifies F1 cars to avoid “massacre” on Austin’s bumps

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.