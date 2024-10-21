All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

Mercedes insists no problem with Austin upgrade despite Hamilton's claim

Mercedes does not think that its latest upgrade triggered crashes for its drivers in Austin

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
The car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, on a truck

Mercedes has denied there is a “fundamental” problem with its Austin Formula 1 upgrade and plans to stick with it for this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

The German manufacturer introduced a raft of aero changes for its W15 at the United States Grand Prix, but endured a tough weekend where both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton struggled with car characteristics.

After both suffered costly near-identical spins at Turn 19 – Russell crashing off in qualifying and Hamilton putting himself out of the race – there were suggestions that the car developments had perhaps triggered some aero instability.

Hamilton himself reckoned that the upgrades could be to blame for the incidents, as he said the team needed to review whether or not to stick with them for this weekend’s race in Mexico.

But reflecting on the weekend, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said the problems that were encountered were not to do with the upgrade and were instead more based around the ride of the car on the bumpy track.

“I don't think we have a fundamental issue on the upgrade, very much,” he said. “My thinking is, it's more interaction on aero and on mechanical stuff.

“Therefore we're going to continue with the upgrade. It makes no sense to not, because there's a lot of lap time you leave on the table.

“However, on the other side, you need to be very open-minded. George drove the July upgrade [in the race] because we didn't have the [new] floor, and that seemed pretty competitive.”

George Russell, Mercedes W15

George Russell, Mercedes W15

Photo by: Andreas Beil

While Mercedes plans to stick with its upgrade, the squad remains tight on spare parts after Russell’s qualifying crash.

With only one of the new floors undamaged following that incident, the team looks set to split packages in Mexico.

“Clearly, we will be missing the floor that needs to go back to the UK and then be repaired for Brazil,” added Wolff. “So we'll be running the spare specification. 

Read Also:

“With Lewis, normally he would have all the parts, but I'm not 100% sure that he's keen on running that. So we're going to find out how we want to tackle that weekend.” 

Wolff thinks the key thing that Mercedes needs to understand from what happened in Austin was why it was quick on Friday, with Hamilton having been fast enough to contend for sprint pole, and then faded for the rest of the weekend.

“We need to get on top of why do we have a car that on Friday is by far the quickest, before the [Franco Colapinto situation [with the yellow flag],” Wolff said.

“Lewis was four tenths up and he would have been quickest.

“Then on a Saturday, it's transformed. In the sprint race, we had a broken suspension. That's one explanation.

Marshals clear away the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Marshals clear away the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

“We fixed that in qualifying, but nothing would go anymore, and we struggled to have pace.

“Then in the race was the incident [for Hamilton] in that corner that came out of nowhere.

“He was not pushing at all. And where I sit at the moment, it's 100% not Lewis's fault.”

Watch: Why Verstappen's Move on Norris is More Controversial than it Seems - F1 US GP Race Reaction

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Wolff labels Red Bull bib device "outrageous", laughs at "Bugs Bunny" tool
Next article Seven things we learned at the 2024 United States Grand Prix

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull hints at long-awaited Tsunoda F1 test

Red Bull hints at long-awaited Tsunoda F1 test

Formula 1
United States GP
Red Bull hints at long-awaited Tsunoda F1 test
McLaren will not seek right of review over Norris Austin penalty

McLaren will not seek right of review over Norris Austin penalty

Formula 1
United States GP
McLaren will not seek right of review over Norris Austin penalty
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Wolff labels Red Bull bib device "outrageous", laughs at "Bugs Bunny" tool

Wolff labels Red Bull bib device "outrageous", laughs at "Bugs Bunny" tool

Formula 1
United States GP
Wolff labels Red Bull bib device "outrageous", laughs at "Bugs Bunny" tool
Wolff questions penalty 'bias' after Verstappen escapes punishment

Wolff questions penalty 'bias' after Verstappen escapes punishment

Formula 1
United States GP
Wolff questions penalty 'bias' after Verstappen escapes punishment
The Russell traits that will ease his adaption to becoming Mercedes team leader

The Russell traits that will ease his adaption to becoming Mercedes team leader

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The Russell traits that will ease his adaption to becoming Mercedes team leader

Latest news

Marciello to defend FIA GT World Cup, all previous winners on 23-car entry

Marciello to defend FIA GT World Cup, all previous winners on 23-car entry

GT GT
Marciello to defend FIA GT World Cup, all previous winners on 23-car entry
WRC points system change set for FIA vote

WRC points system change set for FIA vote

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally
WRC points system change set for FIA vote
A closer look at a new era of electrical innovation in motorsport

A closer look at a new era of electrical innovation in motorsport

FE Formula E
A closer look at a new era of electrical innovation in motorsport
Honda set for Castrol MotoGP partnership after Repsol split

Honda set for Castrol MotoGP partnership after Repsol split

MGP MotoGP
Honda set for Castrol MotoGP partnership after Repsol split

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Leclerc won another 'Austria situation' with Ferrari's Austin triumph over Red Bull

How Leclerc won another 'Austria situation' with Ferrari's Austin triumph over Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Leclerc won another 'Austria situation' with Ferrari's Austin triumph over Red Bull
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?

Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By GP Racing
Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe