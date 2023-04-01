Russell “disappointed” to miss Australian GP pole with surprise Mercedes pace
George Russell says he was “disappointed” not to land pole position for Formula 1’s 2023 Australian Grand Prix following the surprise overnight pace revival from Mercedes that ‘changed expectations’.
Russell pinched second on the grid in the dying moments of qualifying in Melbourne as he ran 0.236s adrift of pacesetter Max Verstappen, who led the way for Red Bull courtesy of a 1m16.732s lap.
Team-mate Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, will head the second row in third place after running 0.372s behind.
That result marked Mercedes’ best Saturday of its trying season, as it awaits significant upgrades to improve its W14 car, but also reflected a notable overnight change in fortunes for the team.
While changeable weather disguised the competitive order on Friday, Russell was 0.8s slower than pacesetter Alonso in FP2 as Hamilton ran to 13th. The duo, as per Saudi Arabia, were notably split in their suspension set-up.
Given the change in fortunes, Russell expressed his surprise, saying: “We weren't expecting that, that's for sure.
“A lot of hard work going on back at a factory, here in Melbourne, and wow, what a session for us.
“The car felt alive, the lap of the end was right on the limit and I'm going to be honest, I was little bit disappointed that we didn't get pole position.
“It's one of those things how your expectations change so quickly in this sport, we probably would have been happy with the top-four, top-five yesterday.
“But the car fell awesome and it goes to show we've definitely got potential still to come.”
Top three Qualifiers George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Russell did concede, however, that Mercedes was not entirely sure where the uptick had come from initially at least, adding: “We’ve got to understand obviously when you have good days and bad days, but we'll take it.”
Hamilton, meanwhile, called the result “totally unexpected” and a “dream” scenario for Mercedes.
The seven-time champion said: “This is totally unexpected. [I’m] really, really proud of the team.
“George did a fantastic job there today. So, for us to be up on the two front rows is honestly a dream for us.
“We're all working as hard as we can to get right back up the front and so, to be this close to the Red Bull is honestly, it's incredible.”
Masi: Return to F1 paddock "like seeing the long-lost family"
How Estrella Galicia is building a brand through F1 and MotoGP
Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"
Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying" Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"
What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023
What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023 What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023
Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown "a silly regulation"
Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown "a silly regulation" Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown "a silly regulation"
Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, says Alonso
Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, says Alonso Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, says Alonso
Wolff cautions against Mercedes "exuberance" after strong F1 qualifying
Wolff cautions against Mercedes "exuberance" after strong F1 qualifying Wolff cautions against Mercedes "exuberance" after strong F1 qualifying
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Latest news
F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races
F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races
IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway
IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway
Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash
Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash
Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint race crash
Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint race crash Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint race crash
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?
What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1? What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The state of play in F1's technical silly season
The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.