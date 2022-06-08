Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Williams: Lack of confidence in the car behind Latifi F1 struggles Next / How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 
Formula 1 News

Mercedes F1 potential is “dangerous”, admits Red Bull’s Marko

Red Bull’s chief Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko believes that Mercedes’ recent flashes of potential means it remains a threat in the 2022 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll
Mercedes F1 potential is “dangerous”, admits Red Bull’s Marko

Although Mercedes – eight-time consecutive constructors’ champions – is currently 101 points behind leaders Red Bull after seven races, Marko still regards it as “dangerous” due to the quick lap times its cars have occasionally been able to unleash.

Red Bull’s points leader Max Verstappen is 41 points clear of the top Mercedes driver, George Russell, and 75 ahead of Lewis Hamilton, but Marko says he’s seen enough potential from its radical W13 car – especially after updates in Barcelona – to be concerned.

Read Also:

“Mercedes is doing incredibly fast laps in practice and also in the races, both with Hamilton and Russell,” Marko told German language sister site Formel1.de. “Not continuously, so for us it’s difficult to interpret where that lap time is coming from. Listening closely to the Mercedes people, I don't think they know either.

“But the dangerous thing is the potential seems to be there. And once that can be called up over a race distance, then they'll be right up there or right at the front.”

When asked if he thought Mercedes had been bluffing about its speed all season, he replied: “No, it's not a bluff.

Spanish GP: George Russell, Mercedes W13, leads Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Spanish GP: George Russell, Mercedes W13, leads Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“The bluff was where they had this weird engine advantage and last year the Hamilton engine – there they were bluffing hard. So, I don't believe that.

“And it's really incredibly hard to understand where this [car is] incredibly fast. They're the fastest in the field at [one] stage, but it doesn't last long.

“What exactly changes there, why they can't drive that continuously, is just – thank God – still the problem, I would say.”

Marko added that he believes the Mercedes is “in our range” of being over the minimum weight limit by as much as 5 kilos, and that both were behind Ferrari in this case – stating “I think Ferrari is pretty much at the limit there.”

“The positive thing is that there is a reserve of a few tenths when we reach the minimum weight,” he said, but went on to point out “you can't do that overnight”.

shares
comments

Related video

Williams: Lack of confidence in the car behind Latifi F1 struggles
Previous article

Williams: Lack of confidence in the car behind Latifi F1 struggles
Next article

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
IMSA Mosport: Blomqvist on pole from Taylor in Acura 1-2 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
IMSA

IMSA Mosport: Blomqvist on pole from Taylor in Acura 1-2

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole British GP
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Plus
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
The hidden upgrade Red Bull snuck under the radar at the British GP British GP
Formula 1

The hidden upgrade Red Bull snuck under the radar at the British GP

Horner: F1 risks "dangerous avenue" with FIA porpoising clampdown
Formula 1

Horner: F1 risks "dangerous avenue" with FIA porpoising clampdown

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return British GP Plus
Formula 1

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Latest news

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying

Alonso: Battery charge timing cost me better British GP grid spot
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Battery charge timing cost me better British GP grid spot

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
3 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.