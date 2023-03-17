Subscribe
Previous / Saudi F1 track changes have reduced “blind fear” – Sargeant Next / Why Jeddah changes could test F1 track limits rules
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Mercedes F1 action plan agreed after crunch factory meeting

Mercedes has settled on an action plan of recovery it believes is needed to get itself back to the front of Formula 1, says George Russell. 

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes F1 action plan agreed after crunch factory meeting

After a disappointing performance in the season opener in Bahrain, Mercedes has admitted to not making the progress it anticipated with the new W14 and needs to rethink its plans. 

It has now emerged that the team’s senior management, drivers and engineering staff were involved in an intense meeting on the Tuesday after the Bahrain race to address its situation. 

Speaking ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Russell said the get-together delivered an honest assessment of its situation, as the team worked out what steps were needed for the short, medium and long term. 

PLUS: Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

“We all came together and had some very good, honest, open conversations,” explained Russell.  

“A lot of the questions were answered as to how we got ourselves in this position in the first place.  

“Plus, what are we going to do in short term, and medium term, to get out of it? What path do we want to be on? 

“Those changes are already in place, of getting on the track that we believe is going to bring us back to victory.” 

While Russell did not elaborate on the specifics of Mercedes’ plans, he suggested that a wider change of concept direction was on the table rather than efforts being focused on refining what it already has. 

“We know a change of concept doesn't come without risks,” he said.

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“But I think we all feel like we've got enough knowledge and information now to say that we weren't on the right tracks, and the targets that we set over the winter weren't the right ones.

“We need to change lanes as soon as possible. 

“Those decisions have already been made. And we've already started working towards them, as of probably Tuesday last week.

“How quickly that can be brought to the car, how quickly that's going to translate into performance is another question.” 

Too conservative 

Russell suggested that one of the conclusions of the meeting was that Mercedes had been too conservative with its 2023 car design when it came to factoring in porpoising risks. 

“When you look at the W13, we were clearly too aggressive with the car design and the bouncing,” he said. “That was our big limitation.  

“Now, fast forward 12 months, we wanted to be in a position where we're not experiencing any of this, and we've probably equally overshot in the opposite direction: compromised too much performance, too much downforce for the lack of bouncing.  

PLUS: How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery

“We learned that probably the changes that the FIA implemented over the winter solved the majority of our problems.  

“That being said, we can probably recover some of that lost performance from being too conservative.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“Is it the one-second we're looking for compared to Red Bull? No, it's not. Do we think we're on the right track with our philosophy? Probably not either.” 

Read Also:

Russell also suggested that Mercedes perhaps got sucked into committing to its zeropod concept because of his victory in last year’s Brazilian Grand Prix, which gave it too much faith the design idea could work.  

“Perhaps Brazil did lead us down a bit of a wrong path, because we did feel like we were improving as a team, that we were going in the right direction,” he explained. 

“That needs some analysis as well, because we did improve throughout last year: there's no two ways about it.

“And especially towards the end of the year, we truly thought we were sort of onto something and the W14 was probably a more extreme version of the car we had at the end of last year.  

“But clearly others have gone in different directions. We've gone further in that direction, and it wasn't the right one.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Saudi F1 track changes have reduced “blind fear” – Sargeant

Why Jeddah changes could test F1 track limits rules
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Saudi Arabia eyes late 2024 slot if it doesn’t secure F1 season opener

Saudi Arabia eyes late 2024 slot if it doesn’t secure F1 season opener

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Saudi Arabia eyes late 2024 slot if it doesn’t secure F1 season opener Saudi Arabia eyes late 2024 slot if it doesn’t secure F1 season opener

D'Ambrosio takes driver development role at Mercedes F1 team

D'Ambrosio takes driver development role at Mercedes F1 team

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

D'Ambrosio takes driver development role at Mercedes F1 team D'Ambrosio takes driver development role at Mercedes F1 team

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

Hamilton: Mercedes up to 1.5s per lap slower than Red Bull in F1 race trim

Hamilton: Mercedes up to 1.5s per lap slower than Red Bull in F1 race trim

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Hamilton: Mercedes up to 1.5s per lap slower than Red Bull in F1 race trim Hamilton: Mercedes up to 1.5s per lap slower than Red Bull in F1 race trim

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Latest news

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

WEC WEC
Sebring

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WEC Sebring: Toyota dominates, Ferrari scores podium on debut

WEC Sebring: Toyota dominates, Ferrari scores podium on debut

WEC WEC
Sebring

WEC Sebring: Toyota dominates, Ferrari scores podium on debut WEC Sebring: Toyota dominates, Ferrari scores podium on debut

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.