Subscribe
Previous / Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix cars Next / Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Mercedes vows no 'finger-pointing' despite hurt of F1 form

Mercedes insists there will be no ‘finger-pointing’ over its poor start to the 2023 Formula 1 season, despite the hurt it is experiencing.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes vows no 'finger-pointing' despite hurt of F1 form

The German manufacturer has found itself in need of a rapid response to the lack of performance of its new W14 car, which has proved to be no match for the pace-setting Red Bull squad.

Team boss Toto Wolff has already talked about Mercedes needing to evaluate an all-new concept for the car in the long-term, while it also ponders what gains it can find in the near future.

With Lewis Hamilton having spoken openly about his belief the team did not listen to him over the direction of its new F1 machine, the team has issued a rallying cry to fans to insist it remains unified in the challenges it now faces.

In an open letter it published on Saturday, Mercedes said it felt the same pain as its followers – and was not shying away from how much work it now faced to recover.

“To all our fans,” the team wrote. “Bahrain hurt. It hurt each one of us, who head into every season determined to fight for world championships.

“It hurt the team as a whole, after pouring so much hard work into a car that hasn’t met our expectations. And we know it hurt you, our fans, too. Your passion and support are so important in driving us forward – and we know that we feel the same pain.

“The situation we face right now isn’t the one that any of us wanted – but it’s the one we have. That’s the reality of it. And the simple questions are: what can we do about it, and what will we do about it?”

Mick Schumacher, Reserve Driver, Mercedes-AMG, with Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

Mick Schumacher, Reserve Driver, Mercedes-AMG, with Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Explaining its recovery plan, Mercedes said that it was focused only on making improvements rather than wasting effort singling out individuals to blame for what had gone wrong.

“First, we won’t panic or make knee-jerk reactions,” it added. “In a spotlight as fierce as F1, people are quick to point fingers, or look for scapegoats. But you know us better than that.

“Inside the team, we talk about having the courage to fail, the character to be accountable and the strength to see failure as an opportunity. We have been open and searingly honest about where we find ourselves.

“And we are working urgently and calmly to build our recovery plan, focusing on what needs to happen short term, medium term, and long term to win.

“We already have developments in the pipeline for the next races – and there will be more to come. But this won’t be the work of a moment; there are no silver bullets in F1.”

While Mercedes finished just behind Ferrari in Bahrain, it is clear that its performance was far below its targets.

“We know the standards we aspire to, and nobody is flinching when we look at the mountain we must climb,” the letter added.

“It won’t be easy – but where’s the value in something easy? These are the times when character is forged; the times when a team becomes greater than the sum of its parts, tackling difficult problems and conquering them.

“We’re together through thick and thin – from Toto, Lewis and George [Russell], to every single woman and man in the factories in Brackley and Brixworth. And we love that challenge.”

The full letter from Mercedes about its start to the 2023 season can be read here.

shares
comments

Related video

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix cars

Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Alfa Romeo's mystery F1 2023 launch floor revealed as a fake

Alfa Romeo's mystery F1 2023 launch floor revealed as a fake

Formula 1

Alfa Romeo's mystery F1 2023 launch floor revealed as a fake Alfa Romeo's mystery F1 2023 launch floor revealed as a fake

Ferrari loses senior technical F1 figure Sanchez

Ferrari loses senior technical F1 figure Sanchez

Formula 1

Ferrari loses senior technical F1 figure Sanchez Ferrari loses senior technical F1 figure Sanchez

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Wolff: Mercedes F1 "sticking together" amid Hamilton's 'didn't listen' remarks

Wolff: Mercedes F1 "sticking together" amid Hamilton's 'didn't listen' remarks

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Wolff: Mercedes F1 "sticking together" amid Hamilton's 'didn't listen' remarks Wolff: Mercedes F1 "sticking together" amid Hamilton's 'didn't listen' remarks

How Mercedes and Ferrari are chasing Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage

How Mercedes and Ferrari are chasing Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How Mercedes and Ferrari are chasing Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage How Mercedes and Ferrari are chasing Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Latest news

WEC Prologue: Toyota heads Cadillac in opening Sebring session

WEC Prologue: Toyota heads Cadillac in opening Sebring session

WEC WEC
Sebring Prologue

WEC Prologue: Toyota heads Cadillac in opening Sebring session WEC Prologue: Toyota heads Cadillac in opening Sebring session

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes

MGP MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes

Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test

Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test

MGP MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?

INDY IndyCar

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams? Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
GP Racing

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.