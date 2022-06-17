Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Live: F1 Canadian GP commentary and updates - FP2 Next / Tsunoda takes F1 engine penalty in Canada; Leclerc safe for now
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Mercedes capitalises on new FIA freedoms with latest updates

Mercedes has exploited new freedoms from the FIA’s bid to get rid of porpoising in Formula 1 to modify its car at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes capitalises on new FIA freedoms with latest updates

As part of a raft of measures that motor racing’s governing body has introduced for the Montreal weekend to reduce cars bouncing, the FIA has relaxed some rules relating to the floor areas of the car.

As part of his technical directive (TD) intervening on porpoising, the FIA’s single seater technical director Nikolas Tombazis wrote to teams to inform them that extra help was being allowed from the Canadian Grand Prix.

The hope was that the tweaks would help teams to stiffen their floors and reduce the problems of flexing that has triggered some of the aero porpoising phenomenon.

In his TD, Tombazis said that for the Montreal weekend, teams could run an additional second floor stay in front of the current one that is allowed to help bolster stiffness further forward.

Furthermore, teams would be allowed some additional thickness on the top floor’s surface that may not comply with curvature or volume rules.

Mercedes W13 floor detail

Mercedes W13 floor detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Although the teams were only informed of the changes on Thursday, Mercedes will run with a second floor stay on George Russell’s car from first practice.

Russell’s W13 appeared in the pitlane shortly before the session, featuring the slots that the stay will be held with. 

Mercedes W13 diffuser detail

Mercedes W13 diffuser detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As well as the extra stay, Mercedes has made revisions to the angle of its rear track rod to also help with the porpoising issue.

The slightly different design is aimed at better aligning the track rod to the local flow direction – so it should help the car produce more downforce at a higher ride height.

This could help Mercedes in its quest to get the car producing as much performance as possible without running so close to the ground that it suffers from bouncing.

Mercedes W13 detail

Mercedes W13 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The team said that the cut out should allow the fences to work more efficiently – so in theory produce more downforce.

Speaking about the change Hamilton said he was happy to continue experiments to help Mercedes learn more about its car - even though there was a risk of the trial failing and hurting his form.

“You’ll see today for example we’ve got something relatively extreme,” he said.

“If it doesn’t work, it’s definitely a lot slower because it’s got less downforce. But that’s my role.

“I take that responsibility seriously, and whilst yes, it’s not been ideal on some weekends, it’s often set us back because we’ve lost a session or two, that’s OK, because eventually we’ll get there, and I’m proud to be part of that process.” 

shares
comments
Live: F1 Canadian GP commentary and updates - FP2
Previous article

Live: F1 Canadian GP commentary and updates - FP2
Next article

Tsunoda takes F1 engine penalty in Canada; Leclerc safe for now

Tsunoda takes F1 engine penalty in Canada; Leclerc safe for now
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes
Formula 1

F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Canadian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

Latest news

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.