Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alpine F1 duo pushed team tactics "to the limit" to stave off Gasly
Formula 1 News

Mercedes: Brazil form in warm conditions has lifted F1 title belief

By:

Mercedes’ victory in warm conditions at Interlagos has boosted its belief of winning both Formula 1 championships in 2021, according to Andrew Shovlin.

Mercedes: Brazil form in warm conditions has lifted F1 title belief

Mercedes suffered back-to-back defeats to Red Bull in the United States and Mexico, allowing Max Verstappen to open up a 19-point lead over Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ standings.

Hamilton feared he would lose yet more ground on Verstappen in Brazil, only to fight back from being excluded from qualifying on Friday to win the race with a comfortable advantage.

Mercedes had typically struggled in warmer conditions, but the fashion in which it dominated the race in Brazil has now served as a boost for its title hopes.

“The car was working well on a single lap and we had good pace in the cooler conditions in the sprint race,” said Shovlin, Mercedes’ trackside engineering director.

“We are keeping the tyres in a really good region, and part of being able to mount a recovery like that is to be able to stop the tyres overheating, because that tends to just neutralise your advantage, and it pulls everyone to the same pace.

“In the race it was a really strong performance but on a really hot track. We were up at 50ºC and it is an aggressive circuit and the car was still working really well.

“So to have performed over the various sessions in such a range of conditions has been really encouraging when you look at the challenges we are going to get over the next three tracks.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1st position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 3rd position, celebrate on the podium with their team mate

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1st position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 3rd position, celebrate on the podium with their team mate

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The final three races of the season will all take place in the Middle East, starting with the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend at Losail International Circuit.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi are all set to pose a challenge for teams to perform in hot conditions, and could play a decisive role in the title race. Hamilton now trails Verstappen by just 14 points, while Mercedes’ lead in the constructors’ championship grew in Brazil to 11 points.

“The impact on the championship [of Brazil], the fact that we have got that penalty out of the way and managed to outscore Max and outscore Red Bull gives us a lot of confidence,” Shovlin said.

“The fact that we have managed to get the car to work well on a track that is aggressive on the rear tyres in hot conditions gives us a lot of confidence.

“So I think for us the championship, coming out of Mexico, we had hope that we could win them both.

“Now I think it is moving to belief that we can win them both. And we will we working very hard to ensure that we can do that.”

shares
comments

Related video

Alpine F1 duo pushed team tactics "to the limit" to stave off Gasly
Previous article

Alpine F1 duo pushed team tactics "to the limit" to stave off Gasly
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Qatar confident of 'a lot of overtaking' in inaugural F1 grand prix Qatar GP
Formula 1

Qatar confident of 'a lot of overtaking' in inaugural F1 grand prix

Mercedes unsure ‘oddball’ one-stop F1 strategy would have worked Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes unsure ‘oddball’ one-stop F1 strategy would have worked

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost United States GP Plus
Formula 1

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Mercedes More
Mercedes
FIA explains reasoning for Hamilton's Brazil seatbelt fine
Formula 1

FIA explains reasoning for Hamilton's Brazil seatbelt fine

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight Plus
Formula 1

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight

Mercedes: New F1 engine power boost won’t last long
Formula 1

Mercedes: New F1 engine power boost won’t last long

Latest news

Mercedes: Brazil form in warm conditions has lifted F1 title belief
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Brazil form in warm conditions has lifted F1 title belief

Alpine F1 duo pushed team tactics "to the limit" to stave off Gasly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine F1 duo pushed team tactics "to the limit" to stave off Gasly

Ferrari’s latest F1 brake experiments in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari’s latest F1 brake experiments in Brazil

Why Saudi Arabia is investing so heavily in motorsport
Video Inside
General General

Why Saudi Arabia is investing so heavily in motorsport

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Plus

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern

Formula 1
4 h
How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight Plus

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight

Formula 1
7 h
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Plus

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for 2022's Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass Plus

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race Plus

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2021
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Plus

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments Plus

The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.