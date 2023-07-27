Ferrari appoints new F1 sporting director as Mekies departs

In April AlphaTauri announced that Mekies would replace its long-time team boss Franz Tost, who is stepping down at the end of the season.

It also appointed former FIA man Peter Bayer to become the team's first bespoke CEO, overseeing a wide range of organisational changes.

After the switch was announced Mekies continued in his sporting director role, while Ferrari and Red Bull worked out the terms and timing of his departure at Maranello and start date at Faenza.

Ferrari has now officially announced that Mekies is leaving his role at the end of this week.

"Laurent Mekies’ time at Scuderia Ferrari comes to an end this week," Ferrari announced on Thursday.

"The Racing Director will not be in Belgium and he leaves the Prancing Horse after four and a half seasons, during which time the team took seven wins.

"The entire team thanks him for his great contribution during those years."

Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri, with Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Autosport understands that following talks between Ferrari and Red Bull team principals Fred Vasseur and Christian Horner, Mekies will now be placed on gardening leave until the end of the year, starting at AlphaTauri on 1 January 2024.

Ferrari explained that Mekies' sporting director role will be taken up by Diego Ioverno, a respected Ferrari veteran of 23 years.

"As from the Belgian Grand Prix, part of Laurent’s duties on the pitwall will be carried out by Diego Ioverno, who takes on the role of Sporting Director," Ferrari added.

"He will be responsible for all sporting matters, as well as liaising with the FIA.

"Along with his colleagues on the pitwall, Matteo Togninalli, Head of Track Engineering and Ravin Jain, Race Strategist, he will report directly to team principal, Fred Vasseur."