Subscribe
Previous / Aston Martin: ‘Wrong choices’ have impacted recent F1 form Next / Ricciardo: Attention surrounding Hungary return like winning F1 title
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Ferrari appoints new F1 sporting director as Mekies departs

Ferrari Formula 1's racing director Laurent Mekies has officially left his role at the Scuderia ahead of his move to become AlphaTauri's team principal in 2024.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Laurent Mekies, Racing Director, Scuderia Ferrari

In April AlphaTauri announced that Mekies would replace its long-time team boss Franz Tost, who is stepping down at the end of the season. 

It also appointed former FIA man Peter Bayer to become the team's first bespoke CEO, overseeing a wide range of organisational changes.

After the switch was announced Mekies continued in his sporting director role, while Ferrari and Red Bull worked out the terms and timing of his departure at Maranello and start date at Faenza.

Ferrari has now officially announced that Mekies is leaving his role at the end of this week.

"Laurent Mekies’ time at Scuderia Ferrari comes to an end this week," Ferrari announced on Thursday.

"The Racing Director will not be in Belgium and he leaves the Prancing Horse after four and a half seasons, during which time the team took seven wins.

"The entire team thanks him for his great contribution during those years."

Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri, with Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari

Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri, with Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Autosport understands that following talks between Ferrari and Red Bull team principals Fred Vasseur and Christian Horner, Mekies will now be placed on gardening leave until the end of the year, starting at AlphaTauri on 1 January 2024.

Ferrari explained that Mekies' sporting director role will be taken up by Diego Ioverno, a respected Ferrari veteran of 23 years.

"As from the Belgian Grand Prix, part of Laurent’s duties on the pitwall will be carried out by Diego Ioverno, who takes on the role of Sporting Director," Ferrari added.

"He will be responsible for all sporting matters, as well as liaising with the FIA. 

"Along with his colleagues on the pitwall, Matteo Togninalli, Head of Track Engineering and Ravin Jain, Race Strategist, he will report directly to team principal, Fred Vasseur."

shares
comments

Aston Martin: ‘Wrong choices’ have impacted recent F1 form

Ricciardo: Attention surrounding Hungary return like winning F1 title
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
F1 to increase ties with F1 Academy in 2024 through nominated drivers, liveries

F1 to increase ties with F1 Academy in 2024 through nominated drivers, liveries

Formula 1

F1 to increase ties with F1 Academy in 2024 through nominated drivers, liveries F1 to increase ties with F1 Academy in 2024 through nominated drivers, liveries

Hungary masked AlphaTauri F1 car weakness that could yet hurt Ricciardo

Hungary masked AlphaTauri F1 car weakness that could yet hurt Ricciardo

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Hungary masked AlphaTauri F1 car weakness that could yet hurt Ricciardo Hungary masked AlphaTauri F1 car weakness that could yet hurt Ricciardo

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Sainz defends Ferrari F1 structure after after Mekies departure

Sainz defends Ferrari F1 structure after after Mekies departure

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Sainz defends Ferrari F1 structure after after Mekies departure Sainz defends Ferrari F1 structure after after Mekies departure

Vasseur: Ferrari “made too many mistakes” in F1 Hungarian GP

Vasseur: Ferrari “made too many mistakes” in F1 Hungarian GP

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Vasseur: Ferrari “made too many mistakes” in F1 Hungarian GP Vasseur: Ferrari “made too many mistakes” in F1 Hungarian GP

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Latest news

Manthey nominated as Porsche team for 2024 WEC LMGT3 class

Manthey nominated as Porsche team for 2024 WEC LMGT3 class

WEC WEC

Manthey nominated as Porsche team for 2024 WEC LMGT3 class Manthey nominated as Porsche team for 2024 WEC LMGT3 class

Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution

Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution

INDY IndyCar
Iowa II

Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution

Toyota open to "sharing seats globally" among drivers amid NASCAR interest

Toyota open to "sharing seats globally" among drivers amid NASCAR interest

NAS NASCAR

Toyota open to "sharing seats globally" among drivers amid NASCAR interest Toyota open to "sharing seats globally" among drivers amid NASCAR interest

Verstappen: Stopping wet F1 races the only solution to visibility problems

Verstappen: Stopping wet F1 races the only solution to visibility problems

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Verstappen: Stopping wet F1 races the only solution to visibility problems Verstappen: Stopping wet F1 races the only solution to visibility problems

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe