Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Singapore GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2028 after new deal Next / Honda’s former F1 boss agrees Red Bull powertrains role
Formula 1 News

McLaren wants better high/low speed balance with 2022 F1 car

By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble

McLaren technical director James Key says his team has focused on producing a more balanced 2022 Formula 1 car than its 2021 challenger, which performed well on high-speed tracks but had an inherent low-speed weakness.

McLaren wants better high/low speed balance with 2022 F1 car

McLaren enjoyed a solid 2021 season, capped off by a stunning 1-2 victory for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris in the Italian Grand Prix.

Nevertheless, the Woking team couldn't hang on to its third spot in the constructors' championship, which it took in 2020, and had to settle for fourth after a season-long fight with Ferrari.

McLaren's MCL35 car particularly excelled on high-speed tracks thanks to a high efficiency and relatively low drag but it did suffer in low-speed corners. Technical director Key hopes to address some of those weaknesses and deliver a more balanced car in 2022.

"We did pay a lot of attention to drag on the 2020 car, and as we did for the ’19 car, that was a bit before my time, but I know that was a priority for that car and it all carried through," Key said.

"Efficiency is good. I think what we’ve seen with straight-line braking, which is one of our strengths, and high-speed corners reflects the sort of performance we can generate with the nature of the car we have.

"What we’re missing is - we did work on this for 2020 and ’21 - try and generate that performance in low-speed. We know why we’re not quite there yet.

"The car isn’t quite as robust as it is in high-speed in the low-speed corners. A lot of the work that went into the ’21 car was to specifically try and address some of these problems.

"Unfortunately, it isn’t just a silver bullet where we switch it on and suddenly it’s great. It takes a while to get them to work. That’s why we knew Zandvoort would be difficult. Equally how we kind of knew that Monza would be strong."

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

With Formula 1 changing to all-new technical regulations this year, producing cars that generate a much higher percentage of their total downforce from the floor, Key believes the rules reset offers a good opportunity to address those concerns, although it also means there are no guarantees the team's new challenger will still excel on high-speed circuits compared to the opposition.

Read Also:

 "I think it is more of a case of trying to have a car that more attacks its weaknesses rather than its strengths," he explained. "The nature of the 2022 cars means it's probably a little easier to maintain some of the strengths that we have, but strengths are all relative.

"We know that we had certain strengths in our car, but I don’t know where other people will be for next year, perhaps it’ll be a different scenario."

"We’ve concentrated more on trying to have a more balanced car through various different conditions than we would have had now. That is what we would have wanted to do had the regs stay the same, the same process but done differently due to the regulations."

shares
comments

Related video

Singapore GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2028 after new deal
Previous article

Singapore GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2028 after new deal
Next article

Honda’s former F1 boss agrees Red Bull powertrains role

Honda’s former F1 boss agrees Red Bull powertrains role
Load comments
More
Filip Cleeren
Tsunoda's F1 fate in his own hands, says Tost
Formula 1

Tsunoda's F1 fate in his own hands, says Tost

Alpine F1 team was "lost" at start of 2021, admits boss Rossi
Formula 1

Alpine F1 team was "lost" at start of 2021, admits boss Rossi

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

McLaren More
McLaren
McLaren F1 driver Ricciardo receives Order of Australia honour
Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Ricciardo receives Order of Australia honour

Mercedes "bullish" on F1 engine reliability progress, says McLaren
Formula 1

Mercedes "bullish" on F1 engine reliability progress, says McLaren

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in F1 2021 Plus
Formula 1

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in F1 2021

Latest news

Honda’s former F1 boss agrees Red Bull powertrains role
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda’s former F1 boss agrees Red Bull powertrains role

McLaren wants better high/low speed balance with 2022 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren wants better high/low speed balance with 2022 F1 car

Singapore GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2028 after new deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Singapore GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2028 after new deal

Schumacher: Lack of contract pressure made rookie F1 season easier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: Lack of contract pressure made rookie F1 season easier

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move Plus

The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move

OPINION: Uncertainty over Lewis Hamilton's future has persisted since the race direction call that denied him an eighth world title in Abu Dhabi last month. But while walking away would be understandable, Hamilton has time and again responded well in the face of adversity and possesses all the tools needed to bounce back stronger than ever

Formula 1
19 h
What the FIA must do to restore F1’s credibility Plus

What the FIA must do to restore F1’s credibility

OPINION: The first stage of the 2022 Formula 1 pre-season is just over a month away, but the championship is still reeling from the controversial results of last year’s finale. The FIA acknowledges F1 has had its reputation dented as a result, so here’s how it could go about putting things right

Formula 1
Jan 25, 2022
The six F1 subplots to watch in 2022 as a new era begins Plus

The six F1 subplots to watch in 2022 as a new era begins

As Formula 1 prepares to begin a new era of technical regulations in 2022, Autosport picks out six other key elements to follow this season

Formula 1
Jan 24, 2022
Why newly-retired Raikkonen won't miss F1 Plus

Why newly-retired Raikkonen won't miss F1

After 349 grand prix starts, 46 fastest laps, 21 wins and one world championship, Kimi Raikkonen has finally called time on his F1 career. In an exclusive interview with Autosport on the eve of his final race, he explains his loathing of paddock politics and reflects on how motorsport has changed over the past two decades

Formula 1
Jan 23, 2022
Unpacking the technical changes behind F1 2022's rules shakeup Plus

Unpacking the technical changes behind F1 2022's rules shakeup

Formula 1 cars will look very different this year as the long-awaited fresh rules finally arrive with the stated aim of improving its quality of racing. Autosport breaks down what the return of 'ground effect' aerodynamics - and a flurry of other changes besides - means for the teams, and what fans can expect

Formula 1
Jan 21, 2022
Why new era F1 is still dogged by its old world problems Plus

Why new era F1 is still dogged by its old world problems

OPINION: The 2022 Formula 1 season is just weeks away from getting underway. But instead of focusing on what is to come, the attention still remains on what has been – not least the Abu Dhabi title decider controversy. That, plus other key talking points, must be resolved to allow the series to warmly welcome in its new era

Formula 1
Jan 20, 2022
The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Plus

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Mick Schumacher’s knack of improving during his second season in a championship was a trademark of his junior formula career, so his progress during his rookie Formula 1 campaign with Haas was encouraging. His target now will be to turn that improvement into results as the team hopes to reap the rewards of sacrificing development in 2021

Formula 1
Jan 19, 2022
The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push Plus

The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push

As the driver of Formula 1’s medical car, Alan van der Merwe’s job is to wait – and hope his skills aren’t needed. JAMES NEWBOLD hears from F1’s lesser-known stalwarts

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.