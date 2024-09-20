McLaren says it is not only F1 team under scrutiny for flexing rear wing

McLaren insists it is not the only Formula 1 team under scrutiny for a flexi rear wing, despite the intrigue over its 'mini–DRS'.

The Woking-based team has been at the centre of attention since winning last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix after footage of Oscar Piastri's rear wing was broadcast.

The rear-facing onboard camera showed the upper element of the rear wing rotating back, helping open up the slot gap – which will have helped deliver a straightline speed boost.

This behaviour has caught the attention of rival teams, with it triggering some demands for clarification from the FIA about what is and is not allowed in terms of flexible bodywork.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur is understood to be concerned about the situation and is expected to voice his thoughts during an official FIA press conference on Friday.

But while the spotlight is on McLaren, the constructors' championship leader has made clear that it believes it is not the only team playing around with such flexi tricks.

Asked if it felt rivals had been caught out by McLaren pushing the boundaries more than others, chief designer Rob Marshall said: "I wouldn't say they're exploiting it less than McLaren. I wouldn't say McLaren are exploiting it.

McLaren MCL38 rear wing detail Photo by: Uncredited

"I would say that everyone's approaching their wing design in the way they think [is best]. But you look at them... I mean obviously for whatever reason we are talking about ours at the moment.

"But I mean everyone can see everyone else's as well. I don't think we are the only people under scrutiny."

Autosport understands that there are at least two other teams whose designs have prompted the attention of rivals for either the slot gap width or the way the whole rear wing rotates backwards.

While the FIA has said that it is evaluating evidence from Baku to decide if it needs to intervene with what teams are doing, Marshall said that its discussions with the governing body have been straightforward.

"There's continued dialogue with the FIA, week in, week out, day in, day out with various aspects of the cars," he said. "So, yes there has been [talks], but on what aspects of it, I wouldn't want to focus on."

He did explain, however, that the sole basis of any discussions was about compliance with the regulations – not about the behaviour of car parts.

"You discuss the requirements of the regulations and whether you are compliant with the regulations," he said.

"I mean, you don't have to talk about the aero-elastics and characteristics, it's not what the FIA are interested in.

Rob Marshall, Chief Designer, McLaren F1 Team and Jonathan Wheatley, Team Manager, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

"They want to ensure that the cars that are delivered to the circuit are compliant with the regulations and any directives and any opinion they may have. You work with them to ensure that and away you go."

Marshall also felt that the attention being given to McLaren was simply the result of the team being successful on track.

"It's very flattering but obviously the nearer the front you are, the more scrutiny you come under," he said.

"I mean all teams scrutinise their own cars as well as other people's. We scrutinise our car, we work with the FIA to understand the grey areas of whatever element the car is and move forward accordingly really."

Asked what he made of the comments of rival teams, Marshall said: "I don't know really. They've all got their opinions.

"We work with the FIA to establish the legality of our car. As long as the FIA are happy, that's the only opinion we need to worry about."