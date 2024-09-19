Norris “proud’ of McLaren’s mini-DRS effect after Baku impact intrigue

Lando Norris says he is “very happy” and “proud” of McLaren’s apparent ‘mini-DRS’ rear wing flexing, as focus on the Formula 1 team’s design intensifies following its Baku victory.

After footage showed the top element of the MCL38’s rear wing rotating back at speed on the ling straights in Azerbaijan – and appeared to be designed in such a way that this change in attitude opened up the slot gap and therefore reduced rear wing drag to offer a top speed boost – it has been dubbed a ‘mini-DRS’.

The FIA is now reviewing if any additional action on flexi-wings is required, as McLaren’s rear wing design has passed the mandatory deflection tests taken when the car is not running and so fully conforms to the current regulations.

This all follows a debate on flexing front wings that followed the Italian Grand Prix, after which the FIA said it was satisfied all 2024 designs are currently legal.

When asked about the storm over McLaren’s rear wing since Baku, Norris insisted he was “very happy” with his car’s design and said McLaren’s technical team have been “doing a very good job” in regards to innovations he suggested other squads also deployed.

“Everything's been tested, everything's legal,” he added. “We're doing what we can, that's what Formula 1 is for – exploring everything within the rules.

“We've cleared all the tests and everything and FIA are happy.

“So now I'm proud, I'm happy with what the team are doing – they're pushing the limits and that's what you've got to do if you want to fight at the top and fight against people who are also known for doing such things and exploring every area possible.

Special helmet of Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“Now I'm more proud of the team for pushing every single area that we can.

“We've not been in situations where we could do that in the past but now we're in that position so I'm very happy.

“It's actually a cool thing to see, I think, in my opinion.

“There's so many rules, there's so many things in place, but teams, including us, are finding ways to just explore and look at different things that other people have not thought of.

“As much as you might see us doing it, there's plenty of other teams doing it that you just don't see on TV.

“Maybe you've not led a race and you don't see on certain cameras and stuff, but it's not just us.

“It's a big game, it's a big race out there, but for my side of the heart, I'm very happy with what McLaren have done.”

Norris’s team-mate Oscar Piastri said the ‘mini-DRS’ was “certainly not the magic ticket or magic bullet for why we're competitive” and claimed to have been unaware McLaren’s rear wing even acted in such a way until the Baku race.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

There, Piastri’s end-of-straight top speed was a key reason why Charles Leclerc was unable to repass eventual winner Piastri for the lead of a race Leclerc had led early on, although at the time the Ferrari driver put this down to his package having more downforce to be quicker in corners.

“To be honest, the first time I knew it did that was the same time as everyone else – last week,” Piastri told the pre-event press conference in Singapore.

“And it’s not grey area. It gets tested every week, it’s legal. They’ve got a lot of different tests for the rear wings now.

“I honestly didn’t even know that it did that until three days ago.

“Obviously, in the sport you find every bit of performance you can, without breaking the rules.

“And I feel like that’s what we’re doing and that’s what you need to do to become a championship-winning car and championship-winning team.”