F1 to review pitlane procedures after Gasly's Monaco GP podium reinstated

Formula 1 management has vowed to implement "any improvements or refinements" necessary to avoid a repeat of the Monaco Grand Prix's pitlane speed controversy, with several cars unjustly penalised for speeding.

On Friday FIA stewards reinstated Pierre Gasly's podium after the Alpine driver was handed two five-second time penalties at the end of last Sunday's race for two separate speeding violations.

Based on evidence provided by FOM, which is in charge of F1 timekeeping, a discrepancy in how pitlane speeds were measured at the entry of Monaco's unique pitlane meant Gasly and four other drivers were incorrectly found to be exceeding 60km/h limit, and subsequently incorrectly penalised.

It is understood the various timing loops FOM's timekeepers had installed were placed in the exact same locations as the 2025 edition. However, as noted by the stewards in their verdict, a barrier at pit entry was moved which allowed drivers to take a shorter route into the pitlane. As a result, the average speed of cars was calculated using a distance of up to 77cm shorter than calibrated across the first of nine pitlane timing loops, overestimating their actual speed.

“As part of the right of review process relating to Monaco, we have proactively assisted the FIA in gathering all the relevant information to help inform the steward’s assessments," FOM said in a statement provided to Motorsport.com.

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Erik Junius

"We measured the relevant areas in the pitlane identically to the 2025 event and followed procedures in the usual way. However, the process has identified a measurement discrepancy. Like everyone in the sport we strive for the best results and, as always, any improvements or refinements that are identified as being required in light of this situation will be implemented.”

George Russell was the biggest victim of the timing issue, with his five-second penalty leading to his podium chase spiralling out of control when he failed to serve it under his next pitstop due to a team communication error. That led to him being handed a drive-through, dropping him out of the points.

On the other hand, some teams feel it was their own responsibility to take enough margin through pitlane based on their data from free practice, with Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu pointing out that the large majority of F1's 22-car grid managed to get through the race without alleged speeding violations.