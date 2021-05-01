Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP News

McLaren denies Norris held up Verstappen on purpose in qualifying

By:

McLaren has denied any suggestion Lando Norris deliberately held up Max Verstappen in Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying to hinder the Red Bull Formula 1 driver in his battle with Mercedes.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko spoke out after qualifying at Portimao suggesting that there could have been an ulterior motive to Norris being told on team radio not to do Verstappen any favours.

Speaking to Austrian channel Servus TV, Marko said Red Bull had noted the radio message – and hinted at it being a ploy by McLaren to help boost engine partner Mercedes.

Looking at the way Verstappen had missed out on pole, Marko said: "Of course it's frustrating when you set the fastest time. But in Turn 4 [on his first run] he got a gust of wind from behind and it took him out. He lost time because of it, not gained.

"Then on the second run, Lando Norris got told not to do Max any favours. Very sporting of the Mercedes squad. And then with [Seb] Vettel, of course, he was busy with the car, that he keeps it on the road. It was a bit unfortunate."

But McLaren insists that it did nothing wrong, and was clear that it was simply making sure rivals did not gain any benefit from the slipstream.

Team principal Andreas Seidl said: "First of all, we have to make it clear, we drive for ourselves and not for anyone else. Our aim is to finish as high up as possible with our two cars.

"I guess it's normal that, like everyone is doing, and Max was no different, you don't want to give anyone a tow, because it's a benefit for the other car.

"Qualifying is about doing the lap time yourself without the help of anyone else. And I think this radio call probably they are referring to... when you look at what everyone did on the main straight, after finishing the lap, you just tried to get out of the way, out of the slipstream, to make sure that everyone can do his lap himself, and without additional help."

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Norris himself said he interpreted the radio message to mean that he should not assist Verstappen by giving him a good tow during the lap.

"I've no idea what I did wrong," said Norris when asked about Verstappen's complaints. "I was sure I was quite far ahead of him and then, when I let him pass, I was completely on the right, on like the opposite side of the track, in second gear as slow as I can go.

"So I tried the best I could to get out of the way from him. I didn't want to impede him or anything like that. But I've not heard or seen what's been said. I didn't block him or do anything like that. I was never that close."

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Drivers Max Verstappen , Lando Norris
Teams McLaren
Author Jonathan Noble

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

