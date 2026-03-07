Alonso reveals when Aston Martin should retire from F1 Australian GP
Aston Martin has endured a horror start to F1 2026 and it suffered a double Q1 exit on Saturday in Australia
Fernando Alonso reckons Aston Martin must retire from the Australian Grand Prix the moment any slight issue appears to avoid compromising the forthcoming rounds in the 2026 Formula 1 campaign.
The Silverstone outfit has been the talk of the paddock at this weekend’s Melbourne season opener, because problems have continuously struck the AMR26.
Its Honda power unit is perhaps the biggest worry because excessive vibrations have left the team without any spares and the situation is so dire, that Aston Martin thinks it's limited to 25 of the scheduled 58 laps in Sunday’s race.
Aston Martin will start the contest in 17th (Alonso) and last (Lance Stroll) after the two-time F1 champion’s team-mate failed to leave his garage in both FP3 and qualifying due to mechanical faults.
Alonso said: “We will be flexible every lap, we will monitor the situation. As Adrian [Newey] said yesterday, we are short on parts, so there is no secret on that.
“And China is next week. So hopefully we can do as many laps as possible, hopefully we can do nearly the whole race.
“But, the first sign that there is something potentially wrong, we cannot risk running until we make some big damage and then we compromise next week. So we will have to be very flexible.”
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images
Aston Martin is arguably last in the pecking order and there were worries that it would be several seconds off the pace when finally hitting the track.
Alonso, however, did provide some encouragement in being less than a second off a Q2 appearance at Albert Park having qualified ahead of Cadillac duo Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas; Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz joined Stroll in failing to set a lap.
“I don't think it does change anything, but it may change a little bit in the garage,” added Alonso. “The mechanics, they've been working flat out and changing power units day and night the last six weeks.
“So even on the other side of the garage, with Lance being so unlucky in FP3 and quali with zero laps, when you go on track and you are in the mix with a few cars, it's a little bit better than being dead last, as we were yesterday.
“So maybe that's enough to ignite a little bit of motivation in everyone in the garage. And that's probably part of our job now as drivers to keep the morale of the team high in difficult moments.”
Share Or Save This Story
Why Aston Martin and Newey feel "powerless" in Honda's F1 struggles
Alonso's defiant message on Aston Martin's F1 car limitations
Why Alonso's patience with Aston Martin and Honda is reliant on time he doesn't have
Just 25 laps in Melbourne? The key questions behind Aston Martin and Honda’s F1 crisis
Aston Martin F1 drivers limited to 25 laps to avoid nerve damage
Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?
Latest news
How the Red Bull-Ford F1 engine project fared on its Australian GP debut
Mercedes drew first blood in F1 2026 - but did Ferrari miss a prime opportunity?
McLaren has 0.5-1s performance gap to close to Mercedes after F1 Australian GP
Mercedes has "a fight on our hands with Ferrari" as true F1 pace order revealed
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments