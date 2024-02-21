All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Pre-Season Test

Marko: New Red Bull concept is working after “very impressive” first day

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko says that the Milton Keynes team enjoyed a “very impressive” first full day of Formula 1 testing in Bahrain with the RB20.

Adam Cooper Ronald Vording
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen spent the whole day in the car, which is substantially different from its title-winning predecessor, setting a best lap that was 1.1 seconds clear of the McLaren of Lando Norris.

Marko says that the team’s new concept is working and that the car responded well to changes.

"Very, very, very impressive,” said the Austrian. “We ran 142 laps, without any problems, more or less. And the concept is working. So that was the first main thing. The car is reacting, and we are developing. Yeah, it looks good."

Asked about Verstappen’s take on the car, he said: "Positive. Whatever changes we did and whatever we tried, the car was reacting, and more or less it was fine-tuning, what happened now. We all were smiling a lot.”

Marko admitted that the team had taken a chance by making such a radical change between seasons.

"I mean, it's always a risk,” he said. “And if you look at Mercedes, they had some problems, and our car was working from the very first lap. So we are very proud and glad.

“Also, the reliability is unbelievable. And [from] what I saw tyre-performance-wise, again, Ferrari has more problems than us.

“Also, the McLaren seems to be a little bit more nervous. Mercedes, I don't know what they did. For sure they are faster than what they have shown. But we can be confident."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Asked if he had expected rivals to make more of a step with their cars, Marko couldn’t resist a dig. "I think they didn't expect what we would do,” he said, adding: “How should I say? The cars all look like [ours from] last year."

Regarding the prospect of others copying the RB20, he said: "It takes a while to do such a concept."

Verstappen himself agreed that the new car was reacting well to changes.

Read Also:

“We covered a lot of laps and tried quite a few things with the car, which was important,” said the world champion. “So happy overall with how it went.

"After the winter break, the first few laps always surprise you a little, but then you get back into the swing of things pretty quickly.

“Overall, the car was responding well, and considering this was only testing, we had a nice day. Looking to tomorrow, we are speaking to our engineers about what the plans will be, but I am looking forward to getting into the car in the afternoon.”

Be part of Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article New Mercedes F1 car already ‘feels nicer’ to drive, says Russell
Next article What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Russell says he can now attack corners with new Mercedes F1 car

Russell says he can now attack corners with new Mercedes F1 car

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Russell says he can now attack corners with new Mercedes F1 car Russell says he can now attack corners with new Mercedes F1 car

Former FIA sporting director Nielsen returns to F1 in consultancy role

Former FIA sporting director Nielsen returns to F1 in consultancy role

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Former FIA sporting director Nielsen returns to F1 in consultancy role Former FIA sporting director Nielsen returns to F1 in consultancy role

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
F1 testing results: Max Verstappen tops opening day of 2024 pre-season

F1 testing results: Max Verstappen tops opening day of 2024 pre-season

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

F1 testing results: Max Verstappen tops opening day of 2024 pre-season F1 testing results: Max Verstappen tops opening day of 2024 pre-season

Red Bull: Big money offer won’t tempt Verstappen to break F1 contract

Red Bull: Big money offer won’t tempt Verstappen to break F1 contract

Formula 1

Red Bull: Big money offer won’t tempt Verstappen to break F1 contract Red Bull: Big money offer won’t tempt Verstappen to break F1 contract

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe

How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe

Horner: Red Bull should be applauded, not criticised, over two-team ownership

Horner: Red Bull should be applauded, not criticised, over two-team ownership

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Horner: Red Bull should be applauded, not criticised, over two-team ownership Horner: Red Bull should be applauded, not criticised, over two-team ownership

How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch

How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Red Bull Racing launch

How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch

Latest news

David Croft to miss first F1 races as Sky commentator

David Croft to miss first F1 races as Sky commentator

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

David Croft to miss first F1 races as Sky commentator David Croft to miss first F1 races as Sky commentator

WEC Prologue could be postponed amid freight delays

WEC Prologue could be postponed amid freight delays

WEC WEC
Losail Prologue

WEC Prologue could be postponed amid freight delays WEC Prologue could be postponed amid freight delays

How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe

How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe

New Williams has fixed 2023 problems but exposed fresh issues

New Williams has fixed 2023 problems but exposed fresh issues

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

New Williams has fixed 2023 problems but exposed fresh issues New Williams has fixed 2023 problems but exposed fresh issues

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why successfully emulating Red Bull’s dominant F1 concept isn’t straightforward

Why successfully emulating Red Bull’s dominant F1 concept isn’t straightforward

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By GP Racing

Why successfully emulating Red Bull’s dominant F1 concept isn’t straightforward Why successfully emulating Red Bull’s dominant F1 concept isn’t straightforward

The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula

The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing

The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula

What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Alex Kalinauckas

What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Oleg Karpov

F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe