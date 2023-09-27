Subscribe
Previous / The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose Next / Newey: Not working with Ferrari, Hamilton and Alonso in F1 are 'emotional regrets'
Formula 1 News

Magnussen: Haas F1 team in “survival mode” until Austin updates arrive

Kevin Magnussen admits that his Haas Formula 1 team is in “survival mode” until a major package of updates arrives for the US GP in Austin next month.

Adam Cooper
By:
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

The US-owned team has struggled for race performance for most of the season, although Magnussen managed to bag a point for 10th place in Singapore.

However, the Japanese GP again saw the cars slip down the order, with Magnussen compromised by contact from Sergio Perez, and his team-mate Nico Hulkenberg by the need to do a three-stop strategy. They finished 14th and 15th, with the German ahead.

Magnussen agreed that the next race in Qatar will also be difficult while the team waits for the Austin updates.

"It's survival mode until then,” he said when asked by Autosport about the upcoming package.

“We got a point in Singapore with this car. So that track suited our car better.

“There's always reasons to try our best, and we will in Qatar as well. I've never been there, but it's a very fast track, in a way a little bit like this track, long, flowing fast corners. It's not really our track."

Regarding his race in Suzuka, the Dane said: "I think qualifying for myself personally was positive, but still P15 wasn't satisfactory. So I think I'm just trying to focus on what I can do, and making sure I do the things that are in my control well."

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner insisted that there were still positives to be drawn from the Japanese GP weekend.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"We know where we are, and I think we executed what we have got as well as you can,” he told Autosport.

“The pit stops were very good, the best ones this year, and we had five of them.

“Obviously we tried with Nico a three-stop, because he didn't have two sets of hard tyres, and he couldn't do it on a two-stop. We just did what we could with the car.

Read Also:

“And I think we got very close to the AlphaTauris in the end, and Kevin without having the spin inflicted by Perez, maybe he could have fought them. Maybe and if doesn't give you anything, but in the end, we know where we are.

“And hopefully the package works in Austin. And if it doesn't work, at least we learn something for next year."

Haas will have just five races with the updated car, and Steiner conceded that it won’t have much time to optimise the package.

“Absolutely, and we had very little time to develop it,” he said.

“And when we decided we do it, we were wide open just to bring it to Austin to have as many races as possible.

“I'm not just trying to be careful. I'm just saying hopefully it works, and it gives us what we think it gives. And if it doesn't do that one it does the other thing, helping us for next year.”

shares
comments

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

Newey: Not working with Ferrari, Hamilton and Alonso in F1 are 'emotional regrets'
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Vasseur: Ferrari can’t "postpone the fight" with Mercedes to 2024 F1 season

Vasseur: Ferrari can’t "postpone the fight" with Mercedes to 2024 F1 season

Formula 1

Vasseur: Ferrari can’t "postpone the fight" with Mercedes to 2024 F1 season Vasseur: Ferrari can’t "postpone the fight" with Mercedes to 2024 F1 season

Lawson not distracted by missing 2024 AlphaTauri F1 race seat

Lawson not distracted by missing 2024 AlphaTauri F1 race seat

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Lawson not distracted by missing 2024 AlphaTauri F1 race seat Lawson not distracted by missing 2024 AlphaTauri F1 race seat

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

WRC’s future changes key for M-Sport moving forward

WRC’s future changes key for M-Sport moving forward

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

WRC’s future changes key for M-Sport moving forward WRC’s future changes key for M-Sport moving forward

NASCAR will return to the Indianapolis oval in 2024

NASCAR will return to the Indianapolis oval in 2024

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR will return to the Indianapolis oval in 2024 NASCAR will return to the Indianapolis oval in 2024

Rovanpera focused on Evans head-to-head not WRC victory in Chile

Rovanpera focused on Evans head-to-head not WRC victory in Chile

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

Rovanpera focused on Evans head-to-head not WRC victory in Chile Rovanpera focused on Evans head-to-head not WRC victory in Chile

Norris details why he thinks McLaren can beat Aston Martin in F1 standings

Norris details why he thinks McLaren can beat Aston Martin in F1 standings

F1 Formula 1

Norris details why he thinks McLaren can beat Aston Martin in F1 standings Norris details why he thinks McLaren can beat Aston Martin in F1 standings

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jonathan Noble

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

How football has posed difficult questions for F1

How football has posed difficult questions for F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How football has posed difficult questions for F1 How football has posed difficult questions for F1

The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1

The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1 The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe