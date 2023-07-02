Magnussen and de Vries to start Austrian GP F1 from pitlane
Haas driver Kevin Magnussen and AlphaTauri's Nyck de Vries are set to start Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix from the pitlane after making car changes in parc ferme.
Magnussen and De Vries were set to start 19th and 20th on the grid respectively, so both their teams elected to breach parc ferme rules and make changes to the cars with a minimal penalty.
In Magnussen's case, Haas opted to tweak the set-up of his VF-23 car.
De Vries' changes are much bigger in scope, with AlphaTauri changing the Dutchman's rear wing and beam wing to a previous specification after he struggled for straight-line speed in Saturday's sprint. They also include a set-up change to the suspension of his AT04.
AlphaTauri has also used the opportunity to install a new energy store and set of control electronics from Honda.
As it is De Vries' third set of each power unit component for 2023, with only two examples allowed for the whole season, that would have netted him a grid penalty, but that has now been absorbed by the pitlane start.
AlphaTauri had brought a new rear wing and beam wing to the Red Bull Ring in a bid to improve efficiency for the Spielberg round.
In Friday's qualifying, fine margins at the 4.318km circuit cost Magnussen dearly in Q1 as he was dumped out in 19th while team-mate Nico Hulkenberg advanced to Q3.
The Dane did qualify 10th for Saturday's sprint, but then dropped back on a drying track to finish 14th, saying he "didn’t really have great pace on either the intermediates or the dry tires."
Under pressure De Vries similarly struggled to make an impact, finishing 17th in the sprint after a prolonged battle with Williams' Logan Sargeant.
"I think the slicks performance was fine, but we were just locked behind Logan," said De Vries.
"They have a kind of different compromise than us and their straight-line performance is very strong, and then racing becomes challenging."
Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP
Verstappen: "Totally unnecessary" to restart Spa race that claimed life of van 't Hoff
Magnussen: "Who am I to complain" about Canada F1 De Vries tangle
Magnussen: "Who am I to complain" about Canada F1 De Vries tangle Magnussen: "Who am I to complain" about Canada F1 De Vries tangle
Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result
Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result
The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat
The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat
Ricciardo only an AlphaTauri F1 option if juniors are not ready
Ricciardo only an AlphaTauri F1 option if juniors are not ready Ricciardo only an AlphaTauri F1 option if juniors are not ready
AlphaTauri to be rebranded in F1 2024, says Marko
AlphaTauri to be rebranded in F1 2024, says Marko AlphaTauri to be rebranded in F1 2024, says Marko
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Latest news
Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics
Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics
10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix
10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix
F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen
F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen
IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger
IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status
The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.