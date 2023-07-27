Subscribe
Magazine: Verstappen's historic Hungary win

Max Verstappen’s record-breaking Formula 1 victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix makes the cover of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (27 July).

Qualifying gave the impression that the race could be close, but there was only ever going to be one winner last weekend. Once he had overcome polesitter Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen was in total control at the Hungaroring.

While all but the most hardcore of Red Bull fans would surely like to see more F1 competition at the front of the field, Red Bull deserves its new world championship record of 12 consecutive victories.

As well as explaining how McLaren’s 35-year-old benchmark was broken in our report, Jake Boxall-Legge looks at where the RB19 ranks compared to the other dominant cars in F1 history. It’s a question that won’t fully be answered until the end of the season but, halfway through 2023, it is already part of the debate.

Alex Kalinauckas also analyses Daniel Ricciardo’s quietly impressive return to F1 with AlphaTauri, as well as rating all the drivers’ race performances.

Verstappen wasn’t the only dominator last weekend. Also on another level was Kalle Rovanpera on Rally Estonia. The young (at 22 he’s three years younger than Verstappen!) Toyota star demolished his World Rally Championship opposition in a way reminiscent to Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier. Tom Howard reports on another impressive drive from the Finn.

IndyCar’s Josef Newgarden was similarly impressive in the double-header in Iowa. Charles Bradley’s account leads our World of Sport section that also includes Formula 2, F3, IMSA and NASCAR coverage.

British GT is reaching its climax, with Jonny Adam and James Cottingham now looking strong in the points after a third win of 2023 in Portugal. That report is part of our 15-page National section covering all the latest action and news from club motorsport.

Next week we’ll have an in-depth report of the Belgian GP before F1 heads into its summer break. While Verstappen and co have a rest, look out for our specials celebrating McLaren’s 60th birthday, half a century of the WRC and Silverstone’s 75th.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/Autosport

