Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Alonso apologises to Hamilton for "idiot" comments after Spa clash Next / Sainz: No one congratulates Ferrari for correct F1 strategy calls
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Leclerc wants F1 rules rethink over visor tear-offs

Charles Leclerc believes Formula 1 needs to find a better solution for discarded visor tear-offs, after his Belgian Grand Prix was compromised by one getting stuck in his brake duct.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Leclerc wants F1 rules rethink over visor tear-offs

The Ferrari driver was battling with title rival Max Verstappen during the frenetic opening lap at Spa-Francorchamps, when a tear-off from the Dutchman got stuck in his right front brake duct.

This led to the brake temperatures ramping up and forced an early pitstop to remove it – which put him out of sync on strategy with the rest of the field.

Having driven through a number of tear-offs on the opening lap, as drivers tried to remove the fluids that had been thrown up from Lewis Hamilton’s broken Mercedes, Leclerc believes the situation needs looking at to avoid others hitting problems.

He suggests that drivers should be forced to keep their tear-offs inside the car, as they were requested to do several years ago during a previous attempt to eradicate the problem of them getting stuck in car parts.

“I think maybe moving forward, it will be good that we maybe find a solution to keep the tear off inside the car,” he said, when asked by Autosport about the situation.

“In this particular situation, I think somebody was losing oil or something. I could not see anything with my visor, and all the drivers in front of me couldn't see anything in their visors.

“So it happened that, at the first moment of opportunity, we had to take off the tear-off, and it was on this straight.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, makes a stop

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, makes a stop

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“I found myself with tear-offs flying all over the place and in that case, you cannot do much as a driver.

“I mean, obviously, I’m not angry at all with Max, and it is obviously not the fault of the drivers, but we might look at something to find a way to keep the tear-offs somewhere in the car.

The FIA actually outlaws the throwing off of tear-offs on to the track as part of the International Sporting Code.

Article 1.3 of Chapter III of Appendix L of the ISC states: “Any tear-offs attached to visors may not be thrown unnecessarily onto the track or the pit lane.”

Back in 2016, the FIA made a push to strictly enforce that rule and planned to demand that drivers store any discarded tear offs within the cockpit.

But following kick back from competitors, in the end then F1 race director Charlie Whiting said there was more risk from drivers trying to store their tear offs within the car than throwing them out – so the plan was aborted.

Asked about the old rule, Leclerc said: “I guess there were reasons this rule was scrapped off, which I'm not aware of these reasons. But maybe there are other solutions.”

shares
comments

Related video

Alonso apologises to Hamilton for "idiot" comments after Spa clash
Previous article

Alonso apologises to Hamilton for "idiot" comments after Spa clash
Next article

Sainz: No one congratulates Ferrari for correct F1 strategy calls

Sainz: No one congratulates Ferrari for correct F1 strategy calls
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Seidl: New signing Piastri a "perfect fit" for McLaren in F1 Dutch GP
Formula 1

Seidl: New signing Piastri a "perfect fit" for McLaren in F1

Alpine keeps on F1 upgrade push as top three teams hold back Dutch GP
Formula 1

Alpine keeps on F1 upgrade push as top three teams hold back

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off Belgian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off

Charles Leclerc More
Charles Leclerc
Video evidence shows it was Verstappen’s tear off in Leclerc’s brake duct Belgian GP
Formula 1

Video evidence shows it was Verstappen’s tear off in Leclerc’s brake duct

Ferrari: Sensor failure led to Leclerc’s "unlucky" pitlane speeding penalty Belgian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Sensor failure led to Leclerc’s "unlucky" pitlane speeding penalty

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell Plus
Formula 1

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Ferrari: Straightline speed deficit to Red Bull at Spa not a concern for Monza
Formula 1

Ferrari: Straightline speed deficit to Red Bull at Spa not a concern for Monza

Leclerc: Ferrari Spa F1 qualifying tyre mistake was "no big deal" Belgian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari Spa F1 qualifying tyre mistake was "no big deal"

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Plus
Formula 1

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

Latest news

F1 results: Leclerc fastest in Dutch GP practice on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 results: Leclerc fastest in Dutch GP practice on Friday

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc set the fastest time during Dutch Grand Prix practice at Zandvoort on Friday, round 15 of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship.

F1 Dutch GP: Leclerc tops FP2 ahead of Sainz in Ferrari 1-2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP: Leclerc tops FP2 ahead of Sainz in Ferrari 1-2

Charles Leclerc led Carlos Sainz in a Ferrari 1-2 in second practice for Formula 1’s 2022 Dutch Grand Prix ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with home hero Max Verstappen just eighth.

Seidl: New signing Piastri a "perfect fit" for McLaren in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: New signing Piastri a "perfect fit" for McLaren in F1

Oscar Piastri will be a "perfect fit" for McLaren in Formula 1 next year, reckons its team principal Andreas Seidl.

Why Alpine only has itself to blame for its F1 driver market blunders
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alpine only has itself to blame for its F1 driver market blunders

Friday's announcement by Formula 1's Contract Recognition Board brought to an end the contract saga surrounding Oscar Piastri, who will race for McLaren in 2023.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off Plus

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault Plus

The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new engine manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Plus

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall Plus

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Plus

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, BEN EDWARDS admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Plus

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Plus

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.