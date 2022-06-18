Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Podcast: The key talking points from practice as F1 returns to Canada Next / The long-run data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada amid Leclerc engine pain
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Leclerc questions why Ferrari’s efforts in taming F1 porpoising should be wasted

Charles Leclerc does not understand why Ferrari’s hard work in taming porpoising on its Formula 1 car should be thrown ‘in the bin’ because of rivals’ calls for FIA intervention.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Leclerc questions why Ferrari’s efforts in taming F1 porpoising should be wasted

A number of drivers, in particular MercedesGeorge Russell, last weekend urged motor racing’s governing body to work to get rid of the bouncing phenomenon from the current generation of cars because of health and safety concerns.

The FIA responded almost immediately with a new technical directive issued to teams ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix that detailed an action plan.

As well as beginning a data gathering exercise to try to create a maximum allowance for a car’s vertical acceleration and bouncing, teams have been allowed to make minor tweaks to their floors from this weekend’s race to help strengthen them.

The competitive order impact of the changes, as well as any restrictions that the FIA may impose in the future with regards to car setup, is unclear right now – but teams that are suffering less porpoising are not overjoyed about the potential for them to suffer as well.

And Leclerc, in particular, is irritated that Ferrari may lose the advantage it has made from working to solve the problem just because other teams have not got to grip with matters.

Asked by Autosport about the FIA’s involvement in the porpoising debate, Leclerc said: “On the one hand, I obviously understand George's point, because when you see him and Lewis get out of their car after Baku, it's very bad.

“You can feel probably the pain that Lewis is going through at the moment. And this is not acceptable.

“But, on the other hand, also, you cannot underestimate the amount of work that's been done in the last few months by teams to actually get on top of those issues. This has been our main priority since the first time we tried these cars.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Patrick Vinet / Sutton images

“We've been working to get on top of those issues. I think the improvement has been massive, and now all of the work that we've done, [do we] just put it in the bin because obviously there's maybe one team that is struggling more than others.

“This is my point of view. I obviously understand that on Mercedes it's very bad, but I also think that there are maybe fixes for this.”

Russell, who led calls in the drivers’ briefing in Baku for the FIA to step in, explained that it was far too early to suggest that teams could lose any competitive edge through the latest action.

“At the end of the day, the FIA are the rule makers, and they could bring in any regulation change they want,” he said. “Nobody sat here knows if that's going to improve their performance or have a negative effect on their performance. So, we really have to see.

“There's so many different aspects and elements of these cars, that by raising the car, it doesn't necessarily reduce it or remove. You're going in between porpoising and bottoming: it's two sort-of different issues at play here.

“I hope it's easier to drive for everybody and it doesn't have a knock-on effect for performance for anyone.”

shares
comments
Podcast: The key talking points from practice as F1 returns to Canada
Previous article

Podcast: The key talking points from practice as F1 returns to Canada
Next article

The long-run data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada amid Leclerc engine pain

The long-run data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada amid Leclerc engine pain
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes
Formula 1

F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Canadian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

Charles Leclerc More
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc “frustrated” as ‘costly’ slow pitstop limits recovery to fifth in Canadian GP Canadian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc “frustrated” as ‘costly’ slow pitstop limits recovery to fifth in Canadian GP

Leclerc still hopes to join front battle from 19th on the grid in Canadian GP Canadian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc still hopes to join front battle from 19th on the grid in Canadian GP

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Sainz: Silverstone "good reference" on my progress with Ferrari F1 car British GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Silverstone "good reference" on my progress with Ferrari F1 car

The wing choice that impacted Sainz's top speed in Verstappen Canadian GP battle Canadian GP
Formula 1

The wing choice that impacted Sainz's top speed in Verstappen Canadian GP battle

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Latest news

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.