Previous / Hamilton labels Mercedes F1 set-up experiments in Canada a "disaster" Next / Leclerc questions why Ferrari's efforts in taming F1 porpoising should be wasted
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Podcast: The key talking points from practice as F1 returns to Canada

Formula 1 has returned to Canada for the first time in three years and the latest Autosport Podcast looks at the key talking points from Friday practice.

Podcast: The key talking points from practice as F1 returns to Canada

With the ever-present threat of rain, the first session was busier than usual with teams and drivers maximising track time.

But the rain also stayed away throughout the second session, which featured both Ferrari and Red Bull quick on the low-fuel runs.

The long-run race pace was good for the Red Bull of Max Verstappen, while team-mate Sergio Perez was a second off the pace, something which team boss Christian Horner put down to set-up differences between driving styles.

Also looking quick on long runs were the Alpines, and the Aston Martin of Sebastian Vettel.

Matt Kew joins Martyn Lee to analyse all the main themes from the first two practice sessions for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Hamilton labels Mercedes F1 set-up experiments in Canada a "disaster"
Previous article

Hamilton labels Mercedes F1 set-up experiments in Canada a "disaster"
Next article

Leclerc questions why Ferrari’s efforts in taming F1 porpoising should be wasted

Leclerc questions why Ferrari’s efforts in taming F1 porpoising should be wasted

