Podcast: The key talking points from practice as F1 returns to Canada

With the ever-present threat of rain, the first session was busier than usual with teams and drivers maximising track time.

But the rain also stayed away throughout the second session, which featured both Ferrari and Red Bull quick on the low-fuel runs.

The long-run race pace was good for the Red Bull of Max Verstappen, while team-mate Sergio Perez was a second off the pace, something which team boss Christian Horner put down to set-up differences between driving styles.

Also looking quick on long runs were the Alpines, and the Aston Martin of Sebastian Vettel.

Matt Kew joins Martyn Lee to analyse all the main themes from the first two practice sessions for the Canadian Grand Prix.