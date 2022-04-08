Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 Australian GP: Leclerc beats Verstappen to top FP2 Next / Vettel insists he was given permission to ride moped after Australian GP practice
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Leclerc frustrated by “Charles 2.0” suggestions over 2022 F1 form

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has refuted suggestions that his winning form in 2022 reflects a transition to a “2.0” version of himself.

Adam Cooper
By:
Leclerc frustrated by “Charles 2.0” suggestions over 2022 F1 form

The Monegasque insists that he hasn’t made a big step since last season, but has carried on with an established linear progression and simply taken advantage of having a truly competitive car for the first time since 2019.

Leclerc won the opening race of this season in Bahrain and lost out to Max Verstappen in the closing stages of the Saudi Arabian GP. He leads the world championship heading into the third race in Australia, and topped today's second free practice session.

“One thing that I don't like, I've seen it everywhere, and I don't like to see it, is ‘Charles 2.0’,” he said on Friday in Melbourne.

“This is not the case. Yeah, I've had a growth from year-to-year that is linear.

“I never like to put luck into place. But honestly last year there was two races in particular where I've lost many points, many valuable points that weren't too much in my control.

“And this [cost me] massively at the end of the year. And also fighting in between seventh and fourth position, whenever you are doing very good performance, nobody's noticing it, which makes it quite tricky.

“Then, of course I probably am even better now that I'm fighting for wins, because this is what I like to do. It's great to be back here.

“But overall, I think it's just a linear growth from year-to-year, and there's not a huge step from from last year.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Leclerc insisted that he’s thriving on the pressure of taking the fight to world champion Verstappen.

“It's a good situation to be in, I think,” he said.

“To have more pressure means you're doing something right, and that you are in the right place.

“I never particularly struggled with pressure, I have a mindset that is just focusing on myself, on the job I have to do in the car, and not thinking too much about results and all that is around.

“Obviously seeing the last few years that have been very difficult, and now to be back at the top, gives a lot of motivation to the whole team, to me and yeah, it's good to be here.”

Leclerc has outpaced Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr thus far this year, but he says he can still extract more from the F1-75.

“It's still very clear to me where I need to work on this car to get better and better,” he said.

“Obviously, we are still early days, and I'm pretty sure that all the drivers here have still a bit of margin. How much everyone has of margin, it's difficult to know.

“I don't really know where I'm gaining [on Sainz], I guess it's a little bit everywhere. But we will wait and see.

“I mean, Carlos is a very strong driver, and it’s just a matter of time before he gets at ease with this car, I think.”

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Australian GP: Leclerc beats Verstappen to top FP2
Previous article

F1 Australian GP: Leclerc beats Verstappen to top FP2
Next article

Vettel insists he was given permission to ride moped after Australian GP practice

Vettel insists he was given permission to ride moped after Australian GP practice
Load comments
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Alonso to race with injured thumbs after Australian GP qualifying crash Australian GP
Formula 1

Alonso to race with injured thumbs after Australian GP qualifying crash

Bottas blames wing choice for ending streak of Q3 appearances in F1 Australian GP
Formula 1

Bottas blames wing choice for ending streak of Q3 appearances in F1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Leclerc had "no idea where track limits were" in F1 qualifying due to setting sun Australian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc had "no idea where track limits were" in F1 qualifying due to setting sun

Marko: Sainz on the backfoot for Ferrari a "disadvantage" for Red Bull Australian GP
Formula 1

Marko: Sainz on the backfoot for Ferrari a "disadvantage" for Red Bull

Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer Saudi Arabian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer

Latest news

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1's new cars satisfied their architect Plus

How F1's new cars satisfied their architect

F1’s big 2022 rules reset was needed to generate unpredictability and close racing – and make competition more sustainable for all. PAT SYMONDS was central to shaping the regulations and is delighted by the diversity of car designs so far

Formula 1
23 h
The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat Plus

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne - although Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc this time took turns in pacing FP1 and FP2. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long-runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Plus

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race-winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing Plus

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Plus

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start Plus

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders Plus

Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders

On the back of the increasing popularity of Formula 1, helped in part by the effect of Netflix's Drive to Survive, the championship's presence in America has swollen. But as reviews for Netflix's F1 docuseries begin to fall, keeping hold of US interest could result in a return to a once-used artificial means of keeping the title race open

Formula 1
Apr 5, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Plus

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their team-mates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.