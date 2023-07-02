Subscribe
Previous / F1 extends Austrian GP deal until 2030 Next / Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards"
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Krack: Aston Austrian form reflects “conservative” approach

Aston Martin Formula 1 team principal Mike Krack has downplayed the suggestion that the Silverstone outfit has underperformed thus far in Austria relative to its usual 2023 form.

Adam Cooper
By:
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso qualified sixth and seventh for Sunday's grand prix before repeating this achievement in sprint qualifying, but this time with Alonso in the more advanced position before a Leclerc penalty promoted both drivers one grid slot.

Stroll got ahead on the first lap of the sprint and, helped by staying out on intermediate tyres, he and Alonso eventually finished fourth and fifth after running close together in the final laps.

While the team has this year gotten used to earning podiums and qualifying in the top four Krack insisted that the weekend so far does not represent a downturn in form.

“I think we are not far from where we should be,” he said. “It's a track where the gaps are super small, you have a small glitch in one corner, it costs you positions. So we were not unhappy [with] where we were.

“Sprint weekends have their own rules. It's super tight and sometimes you have to go a little bit conservative on the sprint weekend because you've seen how important is to score."

Aston Martin's haul of nine points on Saturday was greater than either of its immediate rivals, with Ferrari registering six and Mercedes, one. 

Aston Martin is one of several teams that opted not to complicate the Austrian weekend by bringing updates to a sprint event.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

It thus stuck with a stable package based on the Montreal updates, having been caught out when it ran a new wing at the last sprint in Baku.

“We have this philosophy of continuously bringing parts to the car and this will continue from now on," said Krack. "But we said almost every race, and the 'almost' refers to a sprint weekend, where we prefer to take a bit of a conservative approach.

“Because if you lose a little bit the direction, then after FP1 the car is in parc ferme, and you lose one and a half races basically because you have maybe made a mistake. 

"So from that point of view, we take it conservatively. But you see also other teams, they also do very conservatively for sprint weekends.”

While Aston Martin has not brought updates to the Red Bull Ring, other teams have introduced new parts, with McLaren running Lando Norris in what has been described as a 'B-Spec' version of the MCL60.

Warning how this can skew the pecking order, Krack said: “You will remember that I'm always saying you need to be really careful in taking one track and then judging if the pecking order has changed. We have a lot of change.

“You have seen McLaren, for example, has brought a big upgrade here. You have always some people making changes, then some people making mistakes, and then quickly you have a different order.

“And then you draw conclusions. I think you always have to wait maybe two or three races, different characteristics, and then make a judgement.”

shares
comments

F1 extends Austrian GP deal until 2030

Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards"
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Tost: AlphaTauri won’t return to Toro Rosso name in F1 2024

Tost: AlphaTauri won’t return to Toro Rosso name in F1 2024

Formula 1

Tost: AlphaTauri won’t return to Toro Rosso name in F1 2024 Tost: AlphaTauri won’t return to Toro Rosso name in F1 2024

F1 extends Austrian GP deal until 2030

F1 extends Austrian GP deal until 2030

Formula 1
Austrian GP

F1 extends Austrian GP deal until 2030 F1 extends Austrian GP deal until 2030

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin F1 team lodges protest against Austrian GP result

Aston Martin F1 team lodges protest against Austrian GP result

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Aston Martin F1 team lodges protest against Austrian GP result Aston Martin F1 team lodges protest against Austrian GP result

Stroll: F1 “playing with fire” if Spa is not changed

Stroll: F1 “playing with fire” if Spa is not changed

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Stroll: F1 “playing with fire” if Spa is not changed Stroll: F1 “playing with fire” if Spa is not changed

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Latest news

Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics

Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics

F1 Formula 1

Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen

F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen

F1 Formula 1

F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen

IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger

IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger

INDY IndyCar
Mid-Ohio

IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe