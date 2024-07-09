All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 British GP

Hulkenberg: Haas in fight to be fifth-fastest team in F1

A major upgrade brought to Formula 1’s British Grand Prix has lifted hopes for the Haas team

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:

Nico Hulkenberg thinks Haas is now fighting with Aston Martin and RB to be the fifth-fastest team in Formula 1 after what he calls a “hell of a comeback”.

An upgrade package introduced at last weekend’s British Grand Prix helped deliver an impressive step forward in pace for the American-owned squad, with Hulkenberg finishing sixth for the second consecutive weekend.

While Haas remains seventh in the constructors’ championship on 27 points, four points behind RB and 41 adrift of Aston Martin, Hulkenberg thinks that the balance of power on track has changed.

In particular, he thinks Haas has the chance to stake claim to be at the head of the chasing pack behind Red Bull, McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari.

Speaking after the British Grand Prix, he said: “It is obviously a nice, rewarding feeling to get eight points again, P6 two times in a row. It’s unexpected, but I think deserved. We worked for it. We stayed clean, no mistakes, good strategy. Very good.

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“I think that the best of all, though, is the performance that we've had. The update really did something to the car, and I genuinely think we're in the fight for fifth-fastest team now with sometimes Aston, sometimes Alpine, and sometimes some others maybe.

“I think we're there. We have been pretty consistent this season and I think we can hang on to that.”

The progress of Haas has been impressive this season, especially considering that team principal Ayao Komatsu warned before the start of the campaign that the squad could be stuck at the back of the field.

But with the VF-24 proving to offer a solid baseline, and a run of upgrades having delivered the steps forward hoped for, it has turned out very different from the early pessimism.

On the team's fortunes, Hulkenberg said: “Nobody expected it - even when we started it was better than the expectation. But we kept up with everyone, and did the same job, maybe even better.

“I think it's also a little bit weekend-dependent and track-dependent, so we'll have to wait and see but no, it's definitely a hell of a comeback and a story.”

Watch: British GP Race Review - Hamilton Returns To The Top

While team-mate Kevin Magnussen’s British GP weekend was derailed by disappointment in qualifying that saw him start 17th and finish 12th, he still sees reason to be encouraged by the step from the upgrade package.

“I think it's good,” he said. “To put an upgrade on the car and see it score points in the first race, of course, it's encouraging.

Read Also:

“We know on paper it's not night and day, but it's in the details, right? So it's also a testimony to the car overall that we have.

“We've put a little bit more performance on here, but without it, Nico would still have scored points. So, very encouraging and looking forward to more races.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Seven things that changed between Hamilton's last two F1 wins
Next article Autosport Podcast: British GP review

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Ricciardo: RB facing “shifting point” moment in F1 season

Ricciardo: RB facing “shifting point” moment in F1 season

Formula 1
British GP
Ricciardo: RB facing “shifting point” moment in F1 season
Why Ferrari won't progress until it understands it downgrade

Why Ferrari won't progress until it understands it downgrade

Formula 1
British GP
Why Ferrari won't progress until it understands it downgrade
Jon Noble: The real choice Red Bull has to make about Perez’s F1 future

Jon Noble: The real choice Red Bull has to make about Perez’s F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jon Noble: The real choice Red Bull has to make about Perez’s F1 future
Nico Hulkenberg
More from
Nico Hulkenberg
Verstappen escapes punishment for Austrian GP outlap slow driving

Verstappen escapes punishment for Austrian GP outlap slow driving

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Verstappen escapes punishment for Austrian GP outlap slow driving
Hulkenberg wants Haas review into 'unhealthy' F1 Canada car issue

Hulkenberg wants Haas review into 'unhealthy' F1 Canada car issue

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Hulkenberg wants Haas review into 'unhealthy' F1 Canada car issue
How Perez's 2023 qualifying struggles led to an Autosport driver ratings U-turn

How Perez's 2023 qualifying struggles led to an Autosport driver ratings U-turn

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
How Perez's 2023 qualifying struggles led to an Autosport driver ratings U-turn
Haas F1 Team
More from
Haas F1 Team
How Haas has taken a McLaren direction with its British GP upgrades

How Haas has taken a McLaren direction with its British GP upgrades

Formula 1
British GP
How Haas has taken a McLaren direction with its British GP upgrades
Exclusive Oliver Bearman column: On the cusp of the F1 dream

Exclusive Oliver Bearman column: On the cusp of the F1 dream

Formula 1
British GP
Exclusive Oliver Bearman column: On the cusp of the F1 dream
F1 uncovered: A race weekend behind-the-scenes with a team manager

F1 uncovered: A race weekend behind-the-scenes with a team manager

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 uncovered: A race weekend behind-the-scenes with a team manager

Latest news

Nurburgring 24 Hours result upheld after Rowe Racing appeal fails

Nurburgring 24 Hours result upheld after Rowe Racing appeal fails

GT GT
Nurburgring 24 Hours result upheld after Rowe Racing appeal fails
SHR fallout continues as Gragson joins Front Row Motorsports for 2025 NASCAR Cup

SHR fallout continues as Gragson joins Front Row Motorsports for 2025 NASCAR Cup

NAS NASCAR Cup
SHR fallout continues as Gragson joins Front Row Motorsports for 2025 NASCAR Cup
Ferrari reveals first updates to Le Mans-winning Hypercar for Interlagos WEC round

Ferrari reveals first updates to Le Mans-winning Hypercar for Interlagos WEC round

WEC WEC
Interlagos
Ferrari reveals first updates to Le Mans-winning Hypercar for Interlagos WEC round
What next for NASCAR's popular female hope?

What next for NASCAR's popular female hope?

NAS NASCAR
What next for NASCAR's popular female hope?

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Jon Noble: The real choice Red Bull has to make about Perez’s F1 future

Jon Noble: The real choice Red Bull has to make about Perez’s F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: The real choice Red Bull has to make about Perez’s F1 future
Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second - consistency is what championships are built on

Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second - consistency is what championships are built on

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second - consistency is what championships are built on
Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins

Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe