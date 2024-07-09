All Series
Formula 1 British GP

Autosport Podcast: British GP review

The latest Autosport Podcast picks apart Lewis Hamilton's return to winning ways at the British Grand Prix

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Peter Bonnington, Senior Race Engineer, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 1st position, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 3rd position, on the podium

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Peter Bonnington, Senior Race Engineer, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 1st position, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 3rd position, on the podium

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

It had been a long time coming, but after 945 days, Lewis Hamilton returned to winning ways with a thrilling victory at Silverstone and his record-breaking ninth British Grand Prix victory.

Jake Boxall-Legge and Haydn Cobb join Bryn Lucas to analyse just how Mercedes triumphed in changeable conditions for their second consecutive victory. Together they break down the differences between Mercedes, McLaren and Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, with all three major teams showing their strengths at different periods of the race.

There are also questions asked of McLaren’s pit wall as Lando Norris was adamant they’d missed another opportunity to close the gap between Red Bull and Ferrari in the constructors.

Plus, discussion on Ferrari's recent performance struggles fresh off the news that Enrico Cardile (their Chassis Designer) is heading to Aston Martin and Haas’ breakthrough as Nico Hulkenberg finishes in the Top 6 for the second race in a row.

 

