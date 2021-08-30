How to become a Creative Services Manager in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
We spoke to Haas F1 Team's Ryan Long to find out what a Creative Services Manager does, how to become one, and what skills you need for the job.
The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend
A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce
OPINION: The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut
GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend
How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder
Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. DAMIEN SMITH details every epic victory
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy
The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun
Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer
The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. STUART CODLING revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes
OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. STUART CODLING thinks it’s time to try a better tactic