Previous / McLaren set to end Ricciardo's 2023 F1 deal to make way for Piastri Next / How to become a brake duct design engineer in F1 – Qualifications, skills and more
Formula 1 / Belgian GP Video

How this troubled car drove F1's greatest qualifying lap

Qualifying demonstrates Formula 1 at its most potent, when drivers push themselves and their cars to the absolute limit.

There have been some stupendous performances over the years and, in this episode of Autosport’s “Short View Back to the Past” series, Chief Editor Kevin Turner picks out F1’s greatest qualifying laps.

Please let us know in the comments about any laps we’ve missed and any other topics you’d like us to take on.

Want to know more about F1’s greatest qualifying laps? Read the full story here.

F1 revenues boosted by 49% as series emerges from COVID-19 pandemic
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 revenues boosted by 49% as series emerges from COVID-19 pandemic

Formula 1 continued to a display a dramatic improvement in its financial performance with a 49% increase in revenues in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the previous year.

Alonso: No need for talks with Ocon over "extreme" F1 defence
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: No need for talks with Ocon over "extreme" F1 defence

Fernando Alonso sees no need for talks with Alpine Formula 1 team-mate Esteban Ocon over his “extreme” defence in Hungary, but admitted he was “surprised” by the moves.

How to become a brake duct design engineer in F1 – Qualifications, skills and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to become a brake duct design engineer in F1 – Qualifications, skills and more

The brakes are one of the most important parts of a car, and play a huge role in the performance, but how do you design brakes and what qualifications do you need?

How this troubled car drove F1's greatest qualifying lap
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How this troubled car drove F1's greatest qualifying lap

Qualifying demonstrates Formula 1 at its most potent, when drivers push themselves and their cars to the absolute limit.

How Russell has proven he deserves to be Hamilton's Mercedes heir Plus

How Russell has proven he deserves to be Hamilton's Mercedes heir

He’s fast, he’s smart, and he’s already shown he’s not going to let Max Verstappen intimidate him. George Russell won’t say it, but LUKE SMITH says he’s ready to take the lead at Mercedes when Lewis Hamilton moves on to a quieter life. And – whisper it – Mercedes and Lewis are starting to think so too

Formula 1
14 h
The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin move Plus

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin move

Fernando Alonso’s bombshell switch to Aston Martin sent shockwaves through Formula 1, not least at Alpine that finds itself tangled in a contract standoff with Oscar Piastri. Not shy of a bold career move and with a CV punctuated by them, there were numerous hints that trouble was brewing

Formula 1
Aug 4, 2022
The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Plus

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

OPINION: Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes look all but over after another strategic blunder in last week's Hungarian Grand Prix denied Charles Leclerc the chance to fight for victory, while handing it to chief rival Max Verstappen. The Scuderia now faces intense scrutiny over what it must now do to finally become a genuine factor in championship battles

Formula 1
Aug 3, 2022
The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision Plus

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision

OPINION: Sebastian Vettel is set to leave Formula 1 at the end of 2022 and will, rather shockingly, be replaced by Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. But what about the final chapter of the other driver that defined the post-Michael Schumacher era? In Hungary, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his future in the context of Vettel’s upcoming departure, which offered clues on how long it will last

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2022
Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing Plus

Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing

OPINION: With more potential venues than there are slots in future calendars, rumours have been circulating that the Monaco Grand Prix could be a casualty of F1’s expansion into new markets. But MARK GALLAGHER thinks this is highly unlikely

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2022
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The Hungarian Grand Prix race result, after a dry race held without safety car conditions, bore little resemblance to what was anticipated after qualifying. While certain drivers were nullified by some iffy strategy calls, others shone to grasp opportunities afforded to them in the last F1 race before the summer break

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
Why Ferrari had the Hungary strategy shocker that helped Verstappen to an unlikely win Plus

Why Ferrari had the Hungary strategy shocker that helped Verstappen to an unlikely win

After Max Verstappen's difficult qualifying left him 10th on the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix, few expected him to take an eighth victory of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Yet that's precisely what happened as Ferrari converted second and third on the grid into fourth and sixth at the flag with a bungled strategy that cost Charles Leclerc yet more ground in the title race

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2022
