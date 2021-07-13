Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 sprint timetable opens door for set-up "mess", says Ferrari Next / F1 drivers need to sort gentleman's agreement themselves - Masi
Formula 1 Analysis

How Ferrari's floor experiments have finally paid off

By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola

Ferrari has been investigating the benefits of a new floor design for several Formula 1 races now, with various iterations trialled to find the right performance balance.

How Ferrari's floor experiments have finally paid off

But even though it appeared it was making strides in practice sessions, it wasn't until the Austrian Grand Prix that both drivers took advantage of the solution under race conditions – and that appears to have helped it make solid pace gains.

With that journey in mind, let's take a look at Ferrari's floor development during the course of the opening nine races...

Ferrari began the season with a similar solution to the one it tested during 2020, and one that the new regulations originally intended.

 

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This tapered edge was supplemented by the usual strake that's almost in line with the inside edge of the tyre, a cluster of winglets on the floor's outer edge and a horizontal blade that bridged them.

Midway along the tapered section of floor, the Scuderia also mounted three 'r' shaped vanes in an effort to help set up a flow structure ahead of the rear tyre that would aid in the manipulation of the airflow across and around it.

 

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

It didn't take it long to catch up with the rest of the pack though, as it became the seventh team on the grid to adopt the Z-shaped floor cutout.

Ferrari also added a strake to the floor, in order to magnify the effect created by the cutout. However, the three 'r' shaped vanes were deleted as part of the update.

 

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari then spent several races assessing the value of numerous solutions ahead of the rear tyre, with anywhere between four and seven fins used to help guide the air across and around the rear tyre in order to help mitigate the problems associated with tyre squirt (*).

* Tyre squirt describes what's happening as the tyre deforms under load, with the squish of the tyre causing airflow to be squirted out laterally. This can reduce the effectiveness of the diffuser, as the air squirted into its path upsets the ideal flow conditions that the team are looking for.

Ferrari SF21 new floor

Ferrari SF21 new floor

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

It also evaluated whether the 'r' shaped vanes that it had on the initial floor could work in combination with the Z-shaped floor cutout, settling on its return along with a six fin layout ahead of the rear tyre for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Ferrari has not only been paying attention to it floor in an effort to improve performance though, as different front and rear wing configurations have adorned the SF21 over the course of the opening races of the season too.

 

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari has the more conventional mainplane design available in a low and high downforce arrangement (right), while also having the option of a spoon-shaped mainplane (left), which is used to try and maximise downforce without dramatically increasing drag.

In the wake of the flexi-wing saga, Ferrari has modified the lower section of its endplate, removing the tail section (arrowed).

 

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Meanwhile, at the front end of the car, the team has two different front wing configurations depending on how it wants to ratio outwash performance against the downforce trim level it needs.

The upper of the two wings shown here offers more of the inner flapped section for adjustability, whereas the outer section remains static no matter the angle chosen.

shares
comments
F1 sprint timetable opens door for set-up "mess", says Ferrari

Previous article

F1 sprint timetable opens door for set-up "mess", says Ferrari

Next article

F1 drivers need to sort gentleman's agreement themselves - Masi

F1 drivers need to sort gentleman's agreement themselves - Masi
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

11 h
2
Formula 1

F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released

10 h
3
Formula 1

How F1 team photos acted as Hamilton’s wake-up call

2 h
4
Formula 1

Review: How story mode makes F1 2021 Codemasters’ best game yet

19 h
5
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull move for Russell "worth considering" if he misses out at Mercedes

22 h
Latest news
F1 drivers need to sort gentleman's agreement themselves - Masi
F1

F1 drivers need to sort gentleman's agreement themselves - Masi

24m
How Ferrari's floor experiments have finally paid off
F1

How Ferrari's floor experiments have finally paid off

1 h
F1 sprint timetable opens door for set-up "mess", says Ferrari
F1

F1 sprint timetable opens door for set-up "mess", says Ferrari

1 h
How F1 team photos acted as Hamilton’s wake-up call
F1

How F1 team photos acted as Hamilton’s wake-up call

2 h
F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released
F1

F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released

10 h
Latest videos
Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final 00:53
Formula 1
1 h

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

Damage, Triple Headers & More | 2021 Austrian GP F1 Race Debrief 07:15
Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021

Damage, Triple Headers & More | 2021 Austrian GP F1 Race Debrief

Why An Audi Or Porsche Formula 1 Entry Is More Likely Than Ever Before 06:15
Formula 1
Jul 7, 2021

Why An Audi Or Porsche Formula 1 Entry Is More Likely Than Ever Before

Formula 1: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris at Austrian GP 07:40
Formula 1
Jul 4, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris at Austrian GP

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief 15:18
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief

More
Matthew Somerfield
F1’s flexi-wing controversy faces end game at French GP French GP
Formula 1

F1’s flexi-wing controversy faces end game at French GP

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long Monaco GP
Formula 1

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

The Mercedes updates that failed to help it win the Monaco GP Monaco GP
Formula 1

The Mercedes updates that failed to help it win the Monaco GP

Ferrari More
Ferrari
F1 sprint timetable opens door for set-up "mess", says Ferrari
Formula 1

F1 sprint timetable opens door for set-up "mess", says Ferrari

Ferrari: Russell's pace spoiled medium tyre Austrian GP qualifying strategy Austrian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Russell's pace spoiled medium tyre Austrian GP qualifying strategy

How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era Plus
Formula 1

How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era

Trending Today

McLaren F1 driver Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released

How F1 team photos acted as Hamilton’s wake-up call
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 team photos acted as Hamilton’s wake-up call

Review: How story mode makes F1 2021 Codemasters’ best game yet
Formula 1 Formula 1

Review: How story mode makes F1 2021 Codemasters’ best game yet

Marko: Red Bull move for Russell "worth considering" if he misses out at Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull move for Russell "worth considering" if he misses out at Mercedes

Honda MotoGP rider Marquez hopes to increase bike training “if arm permits”
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda MotoGP rider Marquez hopes to increase bike training “if arm permits”

Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up direction
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up direction

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says LUKE SMITH

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Plus

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Autosport picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021
Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Plus

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Silverstone will be the first trial of Formula 1's new sprint race format on Saturday, which sets the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix. But one key decision means the history books will be unnecessarily warped for this and other repeat experiments

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2021
Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new Plus

Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new

F1 teams have been accusing each other of playing fast and loose with the technical rules for many years. And sometimes, reveals PAT SYMONDS, that provides a great excuse to fix something that wasn’t working in the first place…

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021
Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Plus

Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver

Pedro Rodriguez was killed 50 years ago this week, robbing Mexico of its brightest motor racing talent. A master of the Porsche 917, he had become one of the world’s top drivers, widely respected for his wet-weather ability and versatility across Formula 1 and sportscars

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
The small changes behind Norris’s rise to F1 stardom Plus

The small changes behind Norris’s rise to F1 stardom

Lando Norris is arguably one of F1’s drivers of the year so far – he's barely put a wheel wrong all season. His McLaren bosses speak of him having “taken the next step” to becoming even better, a point he evidenced in Austria. STUART CODLING digs into the fine details that have helped him challenge for podiums on merit

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Plus

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's lacklustre start to his Formula 1 comeback in 2021 raised questions about whether the same Spaniard many argue is one of the best drivers of the modern era was still in there. But recent events have shown the fire still burns inside the double world champion and that he still has the belief in himself to do the job

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals Plus

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals

Some drivers step back entirely from motor racing when they hang up their helmets – but others, like Esteban Gutierrez, have ambitions to move from the hot seat to the c-suite. STUART CODLING gets down to business with the man blazing a trail for Mercedes in Latin America

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2021

Latest news

F1 drivers need to sort gentleman's agreement themselves - Masi
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers need to sort gentleman's agreement themselves - Masi

How Ferrari's floor experiments have finally paid off
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari's floor experiments have finally paid off

F1 sprint timetable opens door for set-up "mess", says Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 sprint timetable opens door for set-up "mess", says Ferrari

How F1 team photos acted as Hamilton’s wake-up call
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 team photos acted as Hamilton’s wake-up call

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.