Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1’s flexi-wing controversy faces end game at French GP Next / Alpine: No Mercedes exit clauses in Ocon's new three-year F1 deal
Formula 1 / French GP Analysis

How Ferrari has managed to keep proving Leclerc wrong

By:

Charles Leclerc joked on Thursday that he felt "stupid" about recent predictions of Ferrari struggles on Formula 1 weekends when it has gone on to take pole position.

How Ferrari has managed to keep proving Leclerc wrong

Having gone into the last event in Baku playing down any talk of a repeat P1 grid performance as he delivered in Monaco, that was exactly what he went on to do.

“I felt quite stupid to have said that,” he smiled. “It was really a big surprise in Baku to be as competitive as we were, at least in qualifying.

“In the race, it was a bit back to where we expected to be, but I feel like [in France] it’s going to be a bit more of a normal weekend in a normal track, not a city track, and with a track like that, where there are a lot more medium-speed corners, where we are normally struggling a bit more.

“I expect things to be a bit more like the race in Baku. But hopefully I’m wrong as I was in Baku, and we are much quicker than we thought.”

But while Ferrari may not yet be as competitive as it wants to be, there is no doubt that the Maranello squad has made more impressive gains with its 2021 F1 car than many predicted after a challenging campaign last year.

So how has it done it?

It is important first of all to look at just what went wrong in 2020, when it was left all at sea.

Having initially developed the SF1000 to add more downforce to a design concept bearing rocket-like pace on the straights, Ferrari’s ‘agreement’ with the FIA over its powertrain performance left last year’s car seriously compromised.

The powertrain, owing to a flurry of technical directives from the governing body, was left neutered. The car then proved too draggy to overcome the reduced power and lacked straightline speed. Forced to produce a derivative of last year’s car, Ferrari therefore faced a challenge to make progress, but at least it knew what the problem areas were.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari has now regained its edge in low-speed corners. The SF21 rides kerbs with ease, and a modest set of updates has continued the team’s good work in mounting a prolonged assault on third in the Formula 1 constructors’ standings.

PLUS: How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

One of the biggest visual changes compared to the recent lineage of Ferrari cars has been at the front. Many teams over the past couple of years have moved away from the thumb-tip crash structure and created a more visually appealing nose design.

McLaren, Renault/Alpine and AlphaTauri, along with Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo, have made the switch to a thinner geometry that can allow airflow to wrap around and enjoy a cleaner transition to the floor section. But Ferrari, having spent its off-season development tokens on reworking the rear of the car, had to make do with redesigning the nose fairing instead, creating a smoother transition to the nose tip.

Ferrari’s design is a bit of a halfway house in that regard, but still incorporates a pair of slots either side of the nose to draw clean airflow underneath the front end and work with the variety of fins leading up to the bargeboards. Ferrari also added a quartet of fins to the top of the nose to direct airflow down towards the undercut of the sidepods.

The tokens spent on the rear end include a redesigned gearbox and suspension package to generate a more tapered design to open out the floor, giving the team more chance to generate the correct pressure differential between the top surface and the underside of the floor. With 2021’s floor regulations having changed to limit downforce, Ferrari made reclaiming this one of its priorities. The bodywork has also been reconfigured to assist this, with the sidepods now producing a distinct downwashing effect to fit into that ‘Coke-bottle’ channel at the rear.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

As the 2021 season opened, there was the opportunity to look at the other teams’ interpretations of the new rules and assess their merits. The full gamut of floor solutions broke cover at Bahrain’s three-day test, with the cutaway ‘Z-floor’ solution coming to the fore. Ferrari, having developed its own tapered design in perhaps the spirit of the rules, pressed its own version of the Z-floor into service in practice at Imola in April. It was never raced at the Italian venue, but was installed for the Portuguese Grand Prix the following month after one was made for each driver.

Read Also:

Prior to that, Ferrari had experimented with fins at the back of the floor, designed to act as a stand-in to the slots that had previously been used to let airflow leak outwards, creating something of a seal for clean air to move underneath the car. These were paired with a small winglet mounted ahead of the rear tyres between those fins and a rib further inboard, seemingly to try to trim off any turbulence created by the rotating wheels. In addition, a small collection of fins was placed on top of the diffuser to try to keep that sealed even further.

But Ferrari’s eventual Z-floor design seemed to reduce the necessity for some of the fins towards the rear of the floor, giving the team the option to work the airflow earlier and sealing the floor with the additional exposed corner of the new design. During the early part of the season, Ferrari had three outwashing fins about three quarters of the way down the floor’s edge, but these were removed with the introduction of the new floor. The Z-floor also features a fin along the top, helping to strengthen and direct the position of the vortex produced.

Ferrari later added to the collection of teeth at the rear corner of the floor, however, reducing their chord length to squeeze more in and strengthen their placement of airflow around the rear wheel. The 2021-spec floors have been a fertile ground for development as teams have had to grasp their limitations and work around them, and Ferrari has followed suit.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

This willingness to make developments and not simply give up on the SF1000/SF21 concept has been a key factor in Ferrari’s ability to move to the head of the midfield. But equally, it’s had the chance to develop the power unit that left it struggling last season, introducing redesigned pistons and a new cylinder head to improve the efficiency of the combustion process. Ferrari also made minor changes to improve the hybrid components on board, extracting more power.

Although the Ferrari package is not the quickest on the grid in terms of straightline performance, the delivery of power has played nicely with the car’s compliance in the bumpier sections of the street venues, resulting in excellent performance at both Monaco and Baku.

In race trim, the SF21 does seem to tear a little more life out of the tyres compared to its rivals on the grid, giving the team less flexibility with regards to race strategy.

But Ferrari’s developments and excellent performances in qualifying of late seem to hint at a remote chance of a big result this year – if the stars align just right for either Leclerc or Carlos Sainz Jr.

shares
comments

Related video

F1’s flexi-wing controversy faces end game at French GP

Previous article

F1’s flexi-wing controversy faces end game at French GP

Next article

Alpine: No Mercedes exit clauses in Ocon's new three-year F1 deal

Alpine: No Mercedes exit clauses in Ocon's new three-year F1 deal
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

3h
2
Formula 1

F1 French GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton and Verstappen in FP1

1h
3
Formula 1

F1’s flexi-wing controversy faces end game at French GP

58min
4
Formula 1

Have F1 drivers lost faith in Pirelli after Baku failures?

1h
5
Formula 1

How Ferrari has managed to keep proving Leclerc wrong

18min
Latest news
Alpine: No Mercedes exit clauses in Ocon's new three-year F1 deal
F1

Alpine: No Mercedes exit clauses in Ocon's new three-year F1 deal

2m
How Ferrari has managed to keep proving Leclerc wrong
F1

How Ferrari has managed to keep proving Leclerc wrong

18m
F1’s flexi-wing controversy faces end game at French GP
F1

F1’s flexi-wing controversy faces end game at French GP

58m
Have F1 drivers lost faith in Pirelli after Baku failures?
F1

Have F1 drivers lost faith in Pirelli after Baku failures?

1h
F1 French GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton and Verstappen in FP1
F1

F1 French GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton and Verstappen in FP1

1h
Latest videos
Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Detroit IndyCar: O'Ward puts in late charge to beat Newgarden Detroit
IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: O'Ward puts in late charge to beat Newgarden

Detroit IndyCar: Ericsson claims first win after Power restart heartbreak Detroit
IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Ericsson claims first win after Power restart heartbreak

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds Plus
Formula 1

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

Charles Leclerc More
Charles Leclerc
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Plus
Formula 1

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

Street track poles don't reflect Ferrari’s true performance - Binotto
Formula 1

Street track poles don't reflect Ferrari’s true performance - Binotto

Leclerc lost Azerbaijan GP lead to Hamilton after avoiding tree branch Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Leclerc lost Azerbaijan GP lead to Hamilton after avoiding tree branch

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Ferrari appoints Benedetto Vigna as new company CEO
Formula 1

Ferrari appoints Benedetto Vigna as new company CEO

Ferrari's Le Mans Hypercar programme to be run by AF Corse
WEC

Ferrari's Le Mans Hypercar programme to be run by AF Corse

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Plus
Formula 1

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Plus

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
4h
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021 Plus

The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Autosport in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Plus

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbonfibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Plus

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Windtunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as PAT SYMONDS explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Plus

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. STUART CODLING weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021

Trending Today

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

F1 French GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton and Verstappen in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton and Verstappen in FP1

F1’s flexi-wing controversy faces end game at French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s flexi-wing controversy faces end game at French GP

Have F1 drivers lost faith in Pirelli after Baku failures?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Have F1 drivers lost faith in Pirelli after Baku failures?

How Ferrari has managed to keep proving Leclerc wrong
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari has managed to keep proving Leclerc wrong

Pirelli: Red Bull, Aston Martin F1 teams were running with lower pressures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli: Red Bull, Aston Martin F1 teams were running with lower pressures

Ocon keeps Mercedes "connections" with new Alpine F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon keeps Mercedes "connections" with new Alpine F1 deal

German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo

Latest news

Alpine: No Mercedes exit clauses in Ocon's new three-year F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: No Mercedes exit clauses in Ocon's new three-year F1 deal

How Ferrari has managed to keep proving Leclerc wrong
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari has managed to keep proving Leclerc wrong

F1’s flexi-wing controversy faces end game at French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s flexi-wing controversy faces end game at French GP

Have F1 drivers lost faith in Pirelli after Baku failures?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Have F1 drivers lost faith in Pirelli after Baku failures?

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.