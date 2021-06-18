Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Have F1 drivers lost faith in Pirelli after Baku failures?
Formula 1 / French GP News

F1's flexi-wing controversy faces end game at French GP

By:

Formula 1’s focus on tyre pressures has dominated attention in the build-up to the French Grand Prix, but this weekend is an important one on another technical front.

F1’s flexi-wing controversy faces end game at French GP

The flexi-wing drama that’s been bubbling away over the last few races should see a line drawn underneath it at Paul Ricard, as the FIA introduces new tests to prevent teams from circumventing the load and deflection tests that were already in place.

Teams have had around a month to prepare themselves for the new test conditions, which require the designers to comply with new values and mean that they have a rotation component to deal with rather than just a deflection test.

The new guidelines suggest that bodywork may rotate no more than one-degree about an axis normal to the centreplane when two 750N loads are applied rearward.

Furthermore, bodywork may not rotate more than one-degree about an axis normal to the centreplane when two 1000N loads are applied in a downward direction.

 

However, even with the new rear wing tests scheduled to be introduced at the French GP, the FIA has opted to be proactive and will also study the rear wings more closely from the rearward facing onboard camera footage.

Installed on all the rear wings at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, at the behest of the governing body, were a series of 10mm dots that are used as reference points when monitoring the footage (as seen on the illustration of the Ferrari wing) .

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The teams have used this as a method of understanding flexibility themselves for a number of years, albeit they usually use a chequerboard sticker to act as a reference guide in lieu of the dots (as seen in the image above as Red Bull conducted its own tests in tandem with the FIA during free practice at Baku).

In any case, the teams had already started to respond to the new demands ahead of schedule, as Red Bull arrived at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with an entirely new rear wing design that was reminiscent of what we saw them use at Spa in 2020.

 

The revised wing removed many of the features attributed with adjusting the flow structures around the endplate, such as the curved louvres in the lower hanging section and the stepped cutout in the upper rear quarter.

Of course the roles these would have played, had they been installed, would have been lessened by the ratio of wing attributed to lower downforce and drag in the outer sections anyway. Nonetheless, it’s interesting to see those details stripped away again.

 

Have F1 drivers lost faith in Pirelli after Baku failures?

Have F1 drivers lost faith in Pirelli after Baku failures?
Matthew Somerfield
How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long Monaco GP
Formula 1

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

The Mercedes updates that failed to help it win the Monaco GP Monaco GP
Formula 1

The Mercedes updates that failed to help it win the Monaco GP

The different rear wing approach that helped Hamilton win
Formula 1

The different rear wing approach that helped Hamilton win

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Plus

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
3h
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021 Plus

The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Autosport in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Plus

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbonfibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Plus

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Windtunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as PAT SYMONDS explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Plus

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. STUART CODLING weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021

F1’s flexi-wing controversy faces end game at French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s flexi-wing controversy faces end game at French GP

Have F1 drivers lost faith in Pirelli after Baku failures?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Have F1 drivers lost faith in Pirelli after Baku failures?

F1 French GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton and Verstappen in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton and Verstappen in FP1

McLaren backs Pirelli's "safe product", but wants F1 tyre failure clarity
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren backs Pirelli's "safe product", but wants F1 tyre failure clarity

