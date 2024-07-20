All Series
Hungarian GP

How Aston Martin has applied some corrective surgery to its 2024 F1 car

A major upgrade from Aston Martin aims to cure recent troubles

Matt Somerfield Giorgio Piola
Upd:
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

Aston Martin arrived at Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix with a substantial update that it hopes will cure some handling quirks that have hurt its form recently.

A previous upgrade that was debuted at Imola delivered more downforce, but also made the car nervous on the edge, which was not ideal for Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

The revisions that appeared at the Hungaroring are, according to its technical director Dan Fallows, aimed at delivering "a better balance, a more consistent car".

That is probably why there are no big surprises nor new innovations to be found on the AMR24, with the team taking more of a corrective surgery approach this time around and trying to find more balance from the solutions it already had.

It's also a front-to-back package, with each of the components being altered as a means to complement the other.

This starts with the front wing, which the team changed more extensively last time out at Silverstone and features a more loaded upper element for the challenges posed by the Hungaroring.

Most of the work that has been undertaken by the team centres around changes to the floor and its ancillary components, with the floor fences, edge wing and diffuser all subject to subtle adjustments.

Aston Martin AMR24 floor and fence comparison

Photo by: Uncredited

Photo by: Uncredited

The camber and shape of the outer floor fence have been modified, along with the smaller double transition steps being swapped for a larger single step down (white dotted lines).

Meanwhile, a notch has been taken out of the lower front corner of the innermost fence, likely to help flow characteristics at varying ride heights.

This is a route that we've seen several other teams already take to help improve flow stability. It usually comes in tandem with changes to the forward floor section's ceiling, which also appears to have been adjusted, given there are obvious signs of such around the lower SIS portion of the floor's roof, with a double kickline now present in the surface (red dotted lines).

The forward portion of the edge wing has also been fettled similarly to the way its rivals have done so recently too, with more camber added and the strakes adjusted in their length and exposed metal fillets added to increase rigidity.

Aston Martin AMR24 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

At the rear of the car, the team has made adjustments to the shape of the diffuser, which it describes as 'a slightly modified shape with boat surface'. It is clearly looking to maximise performance from the central section of the car and take advantage of the renewed flow structures being generated upstream.

Meanwhile, changes to the outboard portion of the beam wing elements will help to produce more load directly, while also helping activate the aerodynamic connection with the diffuser and rear wing.

Aston Martin AMR24 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

New to Aston Martin, but similar to solutions we have seen elsewhere, such as on the Ferrari SF-24, is a new horseshoe-style outcropping vane on the side of the AMR24's halo, which is being used to help redirect some of the errant airflow in that region.

Matt Somerfield
