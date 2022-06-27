Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Stroll still lacking confidence with unpredictable 2022 Aston Martin F1 car Next / Norris: Silverstone will highlight "big differences" in 2022 F1 cars
Formula 1 News

Horner tips Mercedes to be strong at Silverstone and Paul Ricard

Christian Horner anticipates Mercedes will pose a greater threat at the front in the coming races, believing Silverstone could be “the most challenging” race for Red Bull.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Horner tips Mercedes to be strong at Silverstone and Paul Ricard

Mercedes entered the 2022 season looking to extend its record streak of eight consecutive constructors’ championship wins, dating back through the entirety of the V6 hybrid era.

But the team has struggled to get to grips with the overhauled technical regulations for this year, encountering porpoising and bouncing difficulties with its W13 car.

It has left Red Bull and Ferrari to fight for top honours at the head of the field through the first half of the season while Mercedes bids to overcome its struggles.

Heading to Silverstone for this weekend’s British Grand Prix, Red Bull F1 boss Horner said he expected to face a greater challenge at the upcoming events after winning seven of the first nine races this year.

Asked by Autosport if he thought Mercedes would be a factor at Silverstone, Horner replied: “Definitely, I think they'll be strong at Silverstone.

“I don't see any reason why they wouldn't be. Paul Ricard, the same. I think Ferrari will be quick at Silverstone as well.

“It could be a more of a challenging circuit for us just due to the nature of this layout.

“It's incredible that we've put a run of six race victories together [but] Silverstone could well be the most challenging.”

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Andrew Shovlin, Trackside Engineering Director, Mercedes AMG, in the Press Conference

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Andrew Shovlin, Trackside Engineering Director, Mercedes AMG, in the Press Conference

Photo by: FIA Pool

Mercedes has won eight of the last 10 races at Silverstone, only missing out on victory at the 2018 British Grand Prix and the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix that was held in 2020.

The team is planning to bring some updates to this weekend’s race in a bid to take another step forward so that it can challenge both Red Bull and Ferrari.

This will follow the breakthrough it made with its porpoising issue at the Spanish Grand Prix thanks to a raft of updates on the W13 car.

Read Also:

Red Bull opted for an early update on its RB18, helping it steal a march on Ferrari from the start of the European season at Imola back in April.

Horner said the team did not have “anything big” planned for its car between now and the summer break at the start of August, instead preferring a “very modest evolution”.

“Components are introduced as components come to the end of their life,” Horner said. “It’s a very different form of development to what you would see in previous years.”

Stroll still lacking confidence with unpredictable 2022 Aston Martin F1 car
Stroll still lacking confidence with unpredictable 2022 Aston Martin F1 car
Norris: Silverstone will highlight "big differences" in 2022 F1 cars

Norris: Silverstone will highlight "big differences" in 2022 F1 cars
Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Alonso: Battery charge timing cost me better British GP grid spot British GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Battery charge timing cost me better British GP grid spot

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

The hidden upgrade Red Bull snuck under the radar at the British GP British GP
Formula 1

The hidden upgrade Red Bull snuck under the radar at the British GP

Horner: F1 risks "dangerous avenue" with FIA porpoising clampdown
Formula 1

Horner: F1 risks "dangerous avenue" with FIA porpoising clampdown

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return British GP Plus
Formula 1

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
5 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
