Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Ocon: British GP upgrades should boost Alpine's F1 form Next / Horner tips Mercedes to be strong at Silverstone and Paul Ricard
Formula 1 News

Stroll still lacking confidence with unpredictable 2022 Aston Martin F1 car

Lance Stroll says a lack of confidence in the Aston Martin AMR22 Formula 1 car is compromising his performance this season.

Adam Cooper
By:
Stroll still lacking confidence with unpredictable 2022 Aston Martin F1 car

Stroll has generally been overshadowed by team-mate Sebastian Vettel over the course of 2022 thus far, especially in qualifying.

Despite missing the first two races due to COVID, the German has made more appearances in Q3, and he only lost out to Stroll in Miami.

Stroll meanwhile has logged three 10th-place finishes in Imola, Miami and his home race in Montreal, while Vettel has a sixth, an eighth and a 10th to his name.

Team boss Mike Krack noted earlier in the season that both drivers were affected by a lack of predictability in the AMR22, a trait that was supposed to have been addressed by a recent update package.

However, Stroll says that he is still being hampered by a lack of confidence in the car.

"We're always learning but I think just on my side, I want to get into a better more comfortable place with the car,” he said.

“I still feel like I'm not really that confident in the car and feeling very precise, and just predictable in the car.

“I think I’ve still got to keep working to get back to the place that felt like I was in last year, or the year before, where it was just more predictable and more comfortable.

“And, right now, it's still a little bit just difficult for me. And, yeah, I’ve got to keep working with my engineers to try and sort that out."

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Asked by Autosport if it was an issue that could be addressed by set-up changes, he indicated that it was a bigger problem.

"I think it's the car characteristic, they are very stiff, and maybe the set-up. I'm not driving anyone else's car so I don't know," he said.

Read Also:

“But we've just got to keep working and understanding, because it's definitely more challenging this year than the last few years just to get into a happy place and rhythm, and all that kind of stuff."

Regarding any benefit from future updates that are on the way, he said: "Downforce and stuff is coming, it all helps."

shares
comments

Related video

Ocon: British GP upgrades should boost Alpine's F1 form
Previous article

Ocon: British GP upgrades should boost Alpine's F1 form
Next article

Horner tips Mercedes to be strong at Silverstone and Paul Ricard

Horner tips Mercedes to be strong at Silverstone and Paul Ricard
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying British GP
Formula 1

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash” British GP
Formula 1

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash”

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Lance Stroll More
Lance Stroll
Stroll says Aston's "shocking" changes help keep faith in F1 project
Formula 1

Stroll says Aston's "shocking" changes help keep faith in F1 project

Stroll questions “funny decisions” after penalty for weaving in Australian GP Australian GP
Formula 1

Stroll questions “funny decisions” after penalty for weaving in Australian GP

The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition Plus
Formula 1

The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin's F1 tweaks aimed at firing up its 'Red Bull' aero British GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin's F1 tweaks aimed at firing up its 'Red Bull' aero

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Spanish GP Plus
Formula 1

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

Latest news

Zhou escapes serious injury after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou escapes serious injury after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.