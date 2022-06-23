Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Next / Schumacher not losing faith in points breakthrough after Canada F1 misery
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Mercedes plans F1 British GP upgrades amid raised expectations

Mercedes is planning to bring updates to Formula 1’s British Grand Prix in its bid to help push the team up the grid.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes plans F1 British GP upgrades amid raised expectations

With the Brackley-based squad feeling it is finally making some progress in unlocking the potential of the W13, the team has scheduled some development for the car for the next race at Silverstone.

But while the smooth nature of the Northamptonshire track could be especially good for the team, its technical director Mike Elliott remains cautious, and is eager to keep expectations in check that it can soon start challenging Red Bull and Ferrari.

PLUS: How a 30cm wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Speaking in Mercedes’ regular post-race video analysis after Canada, Elliott said about the team’s British Grand Prix hopes: “One thing you can be sure of is we will push as hard as we can.

“We will be bringing new bits to Silverstone, we will be trying to push the car forward, trying to get some pace from the car we've got or from the package we've got as well as the new bits we are going to add to it.

“I think at the same time though we have to be honest with ourselves and say that, at the moment, we are just a little bit behind those front runners in Ferrari and Red Bull. And in a normal race I think it is going to be tough.”

Mercedes made a breakthrough in dialling out its porpoising issue with changes introduced at the Spanish Grand Prix.

However, it has found that in order to get the best performance from its car it needs to run very low to the ground – which has proved troublesome at bumpy tracks.

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

But despite feeling that Silverstone should be better than recent races, it does not expect things to be dramatically different.

“I think Silverstone will be a circuit that suits us a little bit better, like Barcelona did, but maybe it will be just a little bit difficult,” added Elliott.

Read Also:

“Whatever happens we will push as hard as we can. Our drivers will push as hard as we can because we want to get back to winning.

"We want to win for the team, we definitely want to win and we want to win for you, the fans, so let's see what happens.”

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has shared Elliott’s views on prospects for the British GP, saying that a lot of work remains before the team is back where it wants to be.

“Silverstone was good to us in the past and the circuit is smoother than the last three ones, but it's not Barcelona,” he said.

“We should manage our own expectations and just really grind away, look at the data and come up with some sensible solutions: not only for Silverstone but going forward as well."

shares
comments
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock
Previous article

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock
Next article

Schumacher not losing faith in points breakthrough after Canada F1 misery

Schumacher not losing faith in points breakthrough after Canada F1 misery
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes
Formula 1

F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Canadian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

Latest news

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.