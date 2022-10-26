Tickets Subscribe
Previous / The night Schumacher tried to make friends with Villeneuve, 25 years on
Formula 1 News

Horner: Mateschitz ensured that Red Bull’s F1 future is secure

Christian Horner says that the future of the Red Bull Formula 1 operation is secure despite the death of company boss Dietrich Mateschitz last weekend.

Adam Cooper
By:
Red Bull’s involvement in F1 and in motor sport in general was very much the result of Mateschitz’s personal passion, inevitably leading observers what might happen after his passing, given the huge ongoing investment required.

However, Horner insists that the Austrian had put the pieces in place to secure the future of the Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri teams.

Horner stressed that Mateschitz’s support for the Red Bull Powertrains project, which is creating an all-new power unit for the 2026 regulations, was a clear sign that he had his eye on the long term.

“No, the future is set,” said Horner when asked if any changes would follow Mateschitz’s death. “He's put in place a very strong foundation for the future.

"And with in 2026 Red Bull becoming a power unit manufacturer that was the missing piece of our jigsaw, and he had the vision to enable that to happen.

“And just as we've done with the chassis, we will take that same spirit, his spirit into the future engine company.”

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, talks to Dietrich Mateschitz

Photo by: Al Staley / Motorsport Images

Horner continued: “He set that vision, and he was he was involved right up until last week. He had the vision for and endorsed the plan for Red Bull Powertrains, to set the team up for the future, for the long term.

“And the commitment that he's shown to that, and what he's enabled us to create in Milton Keynes puts Red Bull Racing in a very strong position for many, many years to come.”

Asked if a second world championship for Max Verstappen suggested that F1 could be entering a period of domination for the team, Horner was circumspect.

“You can't make predictions like that,” he said. “I mean, we're up against some very tough competitors. We've had a wonderful year this year, we've broken all our own records now in terms of wins, and one-two finishes, for example.

“And still three races to go. But you know, we have some very, very competitive neighbours, and I'm sure they're going to come back strong next year.”

