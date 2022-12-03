Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Verstappen domination did not make F1 2022 a turn off, says Brown
Formula 1 News

Horner: Fine margins on 2022 compounds behind Perez’s F1 tyre struggles

Christian Horner believes Sergio Perez’s Formula 1 tyre struggles in 2022 may be down to the fine margins needed to optimise the new 18-inch compounds.

Luke Smith
By:
Horner: Fine margins on 2022 compounds behind Perez’s F1 tyre struggles

Throughout his F1 career, Perez has carved out a reputation as being one of the strongest drivers when it comes to tyre management, particularly during his stints with Sauber and Force India.

But Perez admitted after the season finale in Abu Dhabi that he had struggled more with this year’s Pirelli tyres, which changed to 18-inch wheel rims and were designed to allow drivers to push more.

“I struggled a bit with these tyres this year, in terms of managing the tyres in the race,” Perez said.

“So hopefully that can be something that we will improve for next year, and generally just be a bit stronger.”

Perez’s tyre struggles proved costly in Abu Dhabi as he was forced to switch to a two-stop strategy after taking too much out of his front-right tyre in the early part of the race.

It cost the Mexican track position to Charles Leclerc, his rival for second place in the championship, and he was unable to make up the gap in the final stint, leaving him to finish third in both the race and the final standings.

Asked by Autosport about Perez’s tyre struggles this year, Horner noted how small set-up changes were now having a greater impact on how the tyres performed.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"What we’ve seen this year is the margins are so fine,” said Horner.

“You can be a click of front wing out, or a bit of ride height , or a small amount of mechanical balance, and it can have a dramatic effect on your tyre life.

“I think that Checo’s driven so many races where he’s been fantastic on the tyres. [In Abu Dhabi] it was just the first stint that compromised him, where the front right started to grain quite heavily compared to Charles and Max [Verstappen].

Read Also:

“That then put him out of sync where we had to pit and that was on a very compromised one stop. So the two-stop was the more attacking race.”

Perez struggled to sustain a challenge to Verstappen over the course of the season, winning two races to his team-mate’s 15 and finishing the year 149 points behind.

shares
comments
Verstappen domination did not make F1 2022 a turn off, says Brown
Previous article

Verstappen domination did not make F1 2022 a turn off, says Brown
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Audi gives update on F1 expansion plans ahead of 2026 entry
Formula 1

Audi gives update on F1 expansion plans ahead of 2026 entry

F1 confirms cancellation of 2023 Chinese Grand Prix
Formula 1

F1 confirms cancellation of 2023 Chinese Grand Prix

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

From the GB3 title to the fight for an F1 test
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

From the GB3 title to the fight for an F1 test

Winning the 2022 GB3 title thrust BRDC SuperStar Luke Browning into contention for the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award. The 20-year-old reflects on his season and being an Awards finalist

Horner: Fine margins on 2022 compounds behind Perez’s F1 tyre struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Fine margins on 2022 compounds behind Perez’s F1 tyre struggles

Christian Horner believes Sergio Perez’s Formula 1 tyre struggles in 2022 may be down to the fine margins needed to optimise the new 18-inch compounds.

Watch Race Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 500 Miles of Sebring
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Watch Race Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 500 Miles of Sebring

Watch the fourth round of the 2022 Le Mans Virtual Series which will take place at Sebring

KTM admits it "pushed too many great Moto2 riders to MotoGP too quickly"
MotoGP MotoGP

KTM admits it "pushed too many great Moto2 riders to MotoGP too quickly"

KTM motorsport boss Pit Beirer admits the manufacturer has “pushed too many great Moto2 riders too quickly into MotoGP” as it revises its line-up for 2023.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future Plus

How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future

Multiple-title-winning designer and team boss Ross Brawn is finally leaving Formula 1 after nearly 50 years in motorsport. But he still has plenty of insights on what’s working and what comes next, as he revealed to Autosport in a far-reaching exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2022
The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat Plus

The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat

OPINION: Mattia Binotto’s departure from Ferrari will naturally bring a range of changes across the Formula 1 team. But how the changes shape up and the impact they could have is set to be dictated by a key direction Ferrari’s top dogs will need to pick

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2022
The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants Plus

The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants

OPINION: Mercedes endured its worst season of the hybrid Formula 1 era, but was mercifully spared its first winless campaign in over a decade late on. It has owned up to the mistakes it made which led to its troubled W13. And while its task to return to title-challenging contention is not small, its 2022 season seems more like a blip than the beginning of a downward spiral.

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2022
The physical focus bringing out the best of an F1 midfield star Plus

The physical focus bringing out the best of an F1 midfield star

Esteban Ocon likes to point out he’s the first driver since Lewis Hamilton to emerge from a spell as Fernando Alonso’s team-mate with a superior overall points record. While some may disagree, as LUKE SMITH discovered, the 2021 Hungarian GP winner reckons it’s not just luck which has made him France’s pre-eminent Formula 1 driver of the moment…

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2022
How Red Bull's dynamic leader shaped its F1 philosophy Plus

How Red Bull's dynamic leader shaped its F1 philosophy

The death of Dietrich Mateschitz last month has not only deprived Red Bull of its visionary founder, it has shorn Formula 1 of one of its most influential benefactors. Mateschitz himself was famously media-shy, preferring to let the brand do the talking on his behalf. And, while it’s now normal to speak of Red Bull F1 titles and champions made, Mateschitz never assumed it would be easy or even possible – as ANTHONY ROWLINSON discovered during this previously unpublished interview from 2006…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2022
Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom? Plus

Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom?

OPINION: Teams that have dominated for long periods throughout Formula 1's history often take years to get back to the top of the tree once they've slipped down. But it remains to be seen whether the same will happen to Mercedes after a challenging 2022 season

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2022
What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi Plus

What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi

Arguably the favourite in the battle to finish second best in 2022's Formula 1 standings, Sergio Perez's two-stop strategy at Abu Dhabi couldn't take him ahead of Charles Leclerc when the music stopped - and several key factors ultimately precluded him from the much-coveted runner-up spot

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2022
The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success Plus

The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success

OPINION: Charles Leclerc achieved his target of sealing runner-up in the 2022 world championship with a masterful drive behind Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. And that race contained key elements that may help him, and Ferrari, go one better in Formula 1 2023

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.