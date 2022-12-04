Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Horner: Fine margins on 2022 compounds behind Perez’s F1 tyre struggles Next / Red Bull cost cap sanction fair despite F1 rivals wanting "blood", says FIA
Formula 1 News

Wolff: F1 can’t "hide away" from social issues in Middle East countries

Toto Wolff says Formula 1 cannot “hide away” from tackling social issues in some of the Middle Eastern countries where it races, believing sport can help bring positive change.

Luke Smith
By:
Wolff: F1 can’t "hide away" from social issues in Middle East countries

Following the conclusion of the 2022 F1 season in Abu Dhabi two weeks ago, the focus of the sporting world has been on Qatar, which is hosting the FIFA World Cup.

Qatar has come into criticism over its human rights record and the treatment of migrant workers in the construction of the stadiums for the tournament, as well as its laws against the LGBTQ+ community.

F1 first raced in Qatar last year and will return in 2023 as part of a 10-year deal that will see the number of grands prix in the Middle East increase to four per season, joining Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

Pressure groups have criticised F1 for racing in these countries given their human rights records, while drivers such as Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have spoken up about social issues when racing there.

Speaking in Abu Dhabi, Mercedes team principal Wolff felt that F1 could not hide away from the issues in these countries, and that racing there helped to put a spotlight on them in a bid to help enact change.

“I’m still of the belief that when you have such a big sporting event in a country, it puts the spotlight on that country,” said Wolff.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

“I think that can trigger change, because things can’t be hidden any more. And that’s the kind of positive that I think a sport can do. Things are being addressed.

“Is it like we want it to be? No. Is it the kind of cultural standards that we have in Europe? Maybe not. Where we go, and the people I speak to, I see process and I see change. That’s maybe because we are Formula 1, where we go may be different, but I see that we have an impact.

“I can’t judge the football. I read the newspapers and the headlines. We can just try, where we go to show our presence, to interact with leadership, and not to hide away.

“We can’t when we are there.”

Last year, Hamilton wore a helmet with the Progress Pride rainbow flag at the core of the design for the final three races of the season in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of England’s World Cup match against Wales on Tuesday, Hamilton wrote a post on Instagram reading: “Don’t forget #LGBTQrights Qatar!!! Let’s go England.”

shares
comments
Horner: Fine margins on 2022 compounds behind Perez’s F1 tyre struggles
Previous article

Horner: Fine margins on 2022 compounds behind Perez’s F1 tyre struggles
Next article

Red Bull cost cap sanction fair despite F1 rivals wanting "blood", says FIA

Red Bull cost cap sanction fair despite F1 rivals wanting "blood", says FIA
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Horner: Fine margins on 2022 compounds behind Perez’s F1 tyre struggles
Formula 1

Horner: Fine margins on 2022 compounds behind Perez’s F1 tyre struggles

Audi gives update on F1 expansion plans ahead of 2026 entry
Formula 1

Audi gives update on F1 expansion plans ahead of 2026 entry

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

Luke Browning wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

Luke Browning wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year

GB3 champion Luke Browning has been crowned the winner of the 2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award.

Verstappen wins Autosport’s International Racing Driver of the Year
Video Inside
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

Verstappen wins Autosport’s International Racing Driver of the Year

Double Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has won Autosport’s 2022 International Racing Driver of the Year Award presented by Pirelli, following a fan vote.

Sebastian Vettel presented with Gregor Grant Award
Video Inside
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

Sebastian Vettel presented with Gregor Grant Award

Retiring four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has been honoured at the 2022 Autosport Awards with the presentation of a Gregor Grant Award.

Michael Preston named Autosport’s Williams Engineer of the Future Award
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

Michael Preston named Autosport’s Williams Engineer of the Future Award

Michael Preston has won the 2022 Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future Plus

How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future

Multiple-title-winning designer and team boss Ross Brawn is finally leaving Formula 1 after nearly 50 years in motorsport. But he still has plenty of insights on what’s working and what comes next, as he revealed to Autosport in a far-reaching exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2022
The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat Plus

The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat

OPINION: Mattia Binotto’s departure from Ferrari will naturally bring a range of changes across the Formula 1 team. But how the changes shape up and the impact they could have is set to be dictated by a key direction Ferrari’s top dogs will need to pick

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2022
The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants Plus

The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants

OPINION: Mercedes endured its worst season of the hybrid Formula 1 era, but was mercifully spared its first winless campaign in over a decade late on. It has owned up to the mistakes it made which led to its troubled W13. And while its task to return to title-challenging contention is not small, its 2022 season seems more like a blip than the beginning of a downward spiral.

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2022
The physical focus bringing out the best of an F1 midfield star Plus

The physical focus bringing out the best of an F1 midfield star

Esteban Ocon likes to point out he’s the first driver since Lewis Hamilton to emerge from a spell as Fernando Alonso’s team-mate with a superior overall points record. While some may disagree, as LUKE SMITH discovered, the 2021 Hungarian GP winner reckons it’s not just luck which has made him France’s pre-eminent Formula 1 driver of the moment…

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2022
How Red Bull's dynamic leader shaped its F1 philosophy Plus

How Red Bull's dynamic leader shaped its F1 philosophy

The death of Dietrich Mateschitz last month has not only deprived Red Bull of its visionary founder, it has shorn Formula 1 of one of its most influential benefactors. Mateschitz himself was famously media-shy, preferring to let the brand do the talking on his behalf. And, while it’s now normal to speak of Red Bull F1 titles and champions made, Mateschitz never assumed it would be easy or even possible – as ANTHONY ROWLINSON discovered during this previously unpublished interview from 2006…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2022
Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom? Plus

Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom?

OPINION: Teams that have dominated for long periods throughout Formula 1's history often take years to get back to the top of the tree once they've slipped down. But it remains to be seen whether the same will happen to Mercedes after a challenging 2022 season

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2022
What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi Plus

What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi

Arguably the favourite in the battle to finish second best in 2022's Formula 1 standings, Sergio Perez's two-stop strategy at Abu Dhabi couldn't take him ahead of Charles Leclerc when the music stopped - and several key factors ultimately precluded him from the much-coveted runner-up spot

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2022
The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success Plus

The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success

OPINION: Charles Leclerc achieved his target of sealing runner-up in the 2022 world championship with a masterful drive behind Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. And that race contained key elements that may help him, and Ferrari, go one better in Formula 1 2023

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.