All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Austrian GP

Verstappen: Red Bull shouldn't accept being caught by F1 rivals as "normal"

Max Verstappen doesn't want to accept Red Bull being caught by its Formula 1 rivals as an inevitability

Filip Cleeren Erwin Jaeggi
Upd:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen says his Red Bull Formula 1 team shouldn't accept the new reality of rival squads closing up as "normal".

Red Bull enjoyed two dominant seasons under the current regulations cycle, but while starting on the front foot again with its RB20 it has now seen McLaren close the gap, with Mercedes and Ferrari competitive as well on circuits that suit their cars.

Red Bull's chief engineer Paul Monaghan said the gains the team has been finding in the development of the RB20 have been getting ever smaller, while team boss Christian Horner also felt it was normal for other teams to claw back their deficit over time.

"If you ignore 2023, we are in an amazing year," Horner said. "It is just 2023 was a unicorn and this is normal. This is Formula 1.

"It's normal that there's great teams, there's great drivers, and there's going to be competition. And the benefit of stable regulations is it always converges."

But speaking ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, Verstappen doesn't want Red Bull to accept the new normal, or be satisfied with the fact he has still managed to eke out three wins over the last five wins when it hasn't necessarily had the quickest car.

"In general everybody has come closer," he said. "Of course, we had a hugely dominant year last year, even until the last race. And yes, at the moment it's all just a bit more difficult and I think we just have to be honest about that.

"We could say: 'Yes, it's normal'. I don't think it's normal. We always want to be better, and that's why I bring that up.

"I could also say: 'Yes, we won, so it’s fine.’ But of course, I don't look at it that way.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"We do have to keep working hard. If we think this is normal, people are going to overtake us."

When asked where he felt McLaren was stronger now, he replied: "It's clear that we are lacking on certain things. McLaren, I feel, just has a better balance, a strong front end, they can attack the corners well without the tyres overheating.

"And they are actually good everywhere. Street circuits, the faster tracks. And of course we are a bit less [competitive] on those street circuits.

"On the kerbs and the bumps, there you have already two things that really need to be worked on.

"The driveability of the car and just the balance as well, but those are things that can't be solved overnight.

"At the moment, it is clear that others have made bigger steps than us."

Read Also:

The world champion says he is personally pushing Red Bull's factory staff to pump out upgrades as soon as possible over the summer months.

"Yes, absolutely. And I'm very busy with it," he explained. "Every day I'm working with the engineers and I also try to push that updates come earlier, that's normal. 

"I am allowed to be critical. If I say: 'Yes, it's all fine. I'll see you guys next week Thursday.’ Then things wouldn’t go well for long. 

"Of course, I have confidence in the continued development with the car overall, but it has to come to fruition in the coming weekends when we put those updates on the car." 

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen beats Piastri to top practice despite sensor glitch
Next article Horner denies meddling after Jos Verstappen “childish” accusations

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
RB plans Ricciardo or Lawson call over F1 summer break

RB plans Ricciardo or Lawson call over F1 summer break

Formula 1
Austrian GP
RB plans Ricciardo or Lawson call over F1 summer break
"Overcritical" Norris chasing final percent to beat Verstappen in F1

"Overcritical" Norris chasing final percent to beat Verstappen in F1

Formula 1
Austrian GP
"Overcritical" Norris chasing final percent to beat Verstappen in F1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen’s Austrian GP FP1 stoppage-then-resurgence explained

Verstappen’s Austrian GP FP1 stoppage-then-resurgence explained

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Verstappen’s Austrian GP FP1 stoppage-then-resurgence explained
Ben Hunt: Verstappen stays at Red Bull, but why didn't he just say it the first time?

Ben Hunt: Verstappen stays at Red Bull, but why didn't he just say it the first time?

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Ben Hunt: Verstappen stays at Red Bull, but why didn't he just say it the first time?
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
2024 F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole

2024 F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole

Formula 1
Austrian GP
2024 F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole
Horner accuses Wolff of distraction tactics over Verstappen F1 talk

Horner accuses Wolff of distraction tactics over Verstappen F1 talk

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Horner accuses Wolff of distraction tactics over Verstappen F1 talk
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Latest news

M-Sport: Sesks’ top fight WRC debut one of the strongest in a while

M-Sport: Sesks’ top fight WRC debut one of the strongest in a while

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
M-Sport: Sesks’ top fight WRC debut one of the strongest in a while
How Collet went from Indy NXT test to shock Formula E debut for ill Rowland

How Collet went from Indy NXT test to shock Formula E debut for ill Rowland

FE Formula E
Portland ePrix I
How Collet went from Indy NXT test to shock Formula E debut for ill Rowland
Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages

Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages
The mid-season end of an era IndyCar takes on

The mid-season end of an era IndyCar takes on

INDY IndyCar
The mid-season end of an era IndyCar takes on

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona

The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe