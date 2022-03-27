Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Albon handed Australia F1 grid drop after Saudi Arabia Stroll tangle Next / F1 drivers cleared of yellow flag infractions in Jeddah F1 race
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Hamilton: Mercedes “still far off” Ferrari and Red Bull in F1 top order

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes remains “still far off” Ferrari and Red Bull as Formula 1’s leading teams in the new era and feels he needs “more grip and more power” to be competitive.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton: Mercedes “still far off” Ferrari and Red Bull in F1 top order

The Mercedes driver battled up the order from his lowly starting position of 15th to hold sixth place for the middle part of the race, but was unable to pit under the virtual safety car period when the pitlane was closed due to both Fernando Alonso’s Alpine and Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren stopping on the track.

Once Hamilton could pit he returned to the action in 12th place and with fresh medium tyres was able to climb back up to 10th place at the chequered flag.

But the seven-time F1 world champion says he lacked pace needed to progress further, let alone challenge the frontrunners.

Despite a series of set-up experiments during the Saudi Arabian GP weekend, blamed for his poor qualifying performance, Hamilton conceded Mercedes remained without the car performance to fight Ferrari and Red Bull both in terms of grip and top speed.

“Right now we are not fighting for the top step, we are still far off the guys who are ahead and we’ve got a lot of work to do. It feels like a long way away,” Hamilton said.

“We need more grip and we need more power.

“The end result was not great but the race was going really well, I felt relatively well on the hard tyre. I was keeping up with George and I think I put in some decent times and pace considering how old the hard tyres were and then the strategy at the end.

“I don’t know if it was strategy or the virtual safety car, we lost out so much so I think we will keep working hard and keep fighting because that’s all we can do.”

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

While Hamilton said he didn’t suffer with porpoising during the Saudi Arabian GP, due to using a better suited set-up and ride height with his W13 F1 car, he still felt Mercedes lacked outright speed having been unable to catch the Haas of Kevin Magnussen towards the end of the race.

“We are still really down on speed and on the speed trace,” he said. “I don’t know if that is just one fix or several things, I don’t know how much drag we have compared to the others, but it feels like a lot.”

George Russell shared Hamilton’s view on Mercedes’ progress, having got ahead of Esteban Ocon on the third lap for fifth place before enduring a lonely race behind the top four.

“I think we maximised the balance, we just know what we’re lacking and that’s downforce ultimately,” Russell said.

“Pushing flat out, I was really pleased with how the performance was from my personal side, really well managed, did my best to keep up with the Red Bulls especially after the restart, I did everything to stay within the DRS zone. We’re a second behind them generally.

“We’ve got work to do, so we need to go back and review the data, but everybody knows what we need to improve on.”

shares
comments
Albon handed Australia F1 grid drop after Saudi Arabia Stroll tangle
Previous article

Albon handed Australia F1 grid drop after Saudi Arabia Stroll tangle
Next article

F1 drivers cleared of yellow flag infractions in Jeddah F1 race

F1 drivers cleared of yellow flag infractions in Jeddah F1 race
Load comments
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
Perez “hurt” by safety car timing in Saudi Arabian GP victory fight Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Perez “hurt” by safety car timing in Saudi Arabian GP victory fight

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

F1 drivers cleared of yellow flag infractions in Jeddah F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers cleared of yellow flag infractions in Jeddah F1 race

Hamilton: Mercedes “still far off” Ferrari and Red Bull in F1 top order
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes “still far off” Ferrari and Red Bull in F1 top order

Albon handed Australia F1 grid drop after Saudi Arabia Stroll tangle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon handed Australia F1 grid drop after Saudi Arabia Stroll tangle

Leclerc: Not "much more I could do" to win F1 Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Not "much more I could do" to win F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Plus

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one

Formula 1
12 h
The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition Plus

The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. MARK GALLAGHER finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer Plus

Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era Plus

The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the 2022 Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Plus

What the 2022 Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Plus

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Plus

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.