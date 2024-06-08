All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Canadian GP

Hamilton: Mercedes feels closer to front after Canada F1 practice

Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes is closer to the front of the Formula 1 field, despite the limited data available from two rain-affected Canadian Grand Prix practice sessions.

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Mercedes introduced a revised front suspension wishbone to link up with the new front wing it ran in Monaco, which featured a more conventional upper element design compared to its detached, short-chord top plane it began the season with.

Wet weather had affected both sessions and limited the amount that Mercedes could learn from the enhancements in tandem, but it nonetheless has assisted with balancing the W15 between front and rear.

Hamilton felt confident in the wet-weather running across the two Friday sessions and, although noted that it was too early to predict where Mercedes would ultimately end up, his initial feeling was that it could start to close in on the top three teams of Red Bull, Ferrari, and McLaren.

"Honestly, it's too early to say [where we are]. I feel like I'm in fighting spirits, I feel the car is reacting to my inputs and as I said I feel really confident out there," Hamilton said.

"But we won't know until we get out on Saturday, it's often a different day for us and I'm hoping tomorrow's a good day. In either conditions, I felt really strong today, so I'm really hopeful. I feel like we're closer to the front this weekend."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

After the 20-minute delay to the pitlane opening in FP1, Hamilton stated that he was keen to be out on track first and invited his team along to give him plenty of time on track.

He added that his eagerness was also wishing to develop his understanding of the resurfacing work around the Montreal track that had been carried out at the tail end of last year, which is generally regarded to be much smoother.

Read Also:

"It felt great. I was just raring to go, just every second I was telling the guys 'let's get out, let's get out," I was rushing them, "Let's go, let's go", just to maximise time on track whatever the conditions," he said.

"This is a track where it's building blocks, so it's about just getting as much time on track and understanding both conditions and also the changes they made to the surface and to some of the run-off areas. It was a really good session and the car was feeling strong."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Alonso: Conditions will make F1 Canada weekend one big “gamble”
Next article FIA open to changes amid team fears over F1 2026 rules

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
FIA says F1 2026 low-drag 'X-mode' will be driver-activated

FIA says F1 2026 low-drag 'X-mode' will be driver-activated

Formula 1
FIA says F1 2026 low-drag 'X-mode' will be driver-activated
Perez's current F1 issues "psychological", not car issue - Marko

Perez's current F1 issues "psychological", not car issue - Marko

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Perez's current F1 issues "psychological", not car issue - Marko
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
How Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Canada F1 pole

How Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Canada F1 pole

Formula 1
Canadian GP
How Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Canada F1 pole
Ferrari sees no risk of Hamilton/Leclerc taking points off each other in F1

Ferrari sees no risk of Hamilton/Leclerc taking points off each other in F1

Formula 1
Ferrari sees no risk of Hamilton/Leclerc taking points off each other in F1
Why the badly-timed Mercedes F1 struggles are tough to overcome

Why the badly-timed Mercedes F1 struggles are tough to overcome

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Why the badly-timed Mercedes F1 struggles are tough to overcome
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
2024 F1 Canadian GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole

2024 F1 Canadian GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole

Formula 1
Canadian GP
2024 F1 Canadian GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole
Why new Mercedes front wing is critical to cure its main F1 weakness

Why new Mercedes front wing is critical to cure its main F1 weakness

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Why new Mercedes front wing is critical to cure its main F1 weakness
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Latest news

FIA says F1 2026 low-drag 'X-mode' will be driver-activated

FIA says F1 2026 low-drag 'X-mode' will be driver-activated

F1 Formula 1
FIA says F1 2026 low-drag 'X-mode' will be driver-activated
Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return

Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return

Plus
Plus
LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return
The F1 rule that gave Russell Canadian GP pole despite Verstappen tie

The F1 rule that gave Russell Canadian GP pole despite Verstappen tie

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
The F1 rule that gave Russell Canadian GP pole despite Verstappen tie
Ricciardo: Villeneuve is "talking s***" but I've done some self-therapy

Ricciardo: Villeneuve is "talking s***" but I've done some self-therapy

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Ricciardo: Villeneuve is "talking s***" but I've done some self-therapy

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing
How an F1 world champion’s sale of his collection fits a career driven by pragmatism

How an F1 world champion’s sale of his collection fits a career driven by pragmatism

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How an F1 world champion’s sale of his collection fits a career driven by pragmatism
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe